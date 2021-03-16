Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%Publicat:
Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 Inflation Report, some significant inflationary pressures have materialised, induced mostly by exogenous components of […] The post Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
