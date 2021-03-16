Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

Stiri Recomandate

Deputatul Florin-Alexandru Alexe , PNL Maramureș susține relansarea industriei și a serviciilor,  afectate de criza sanitară din ultimul an!

Deputatul Florin-Alexandru Alexe se remarcă prin energia și profesionalismul pe care-l aduce atât în intervențiile… [citeste mai departe]

Invitație la lectură. Ieri, azi, mâine. Viața mea, cartea Sophiei Loren

„Viața Sophiei Loren, prezentată în cartea sa Ieri, azi, mâine, este o narațiune sinceră și articulată, care arată cât de extraordinară poate fi viața, un miracol neașteptat plin de noroc, o călătorie... [citeste mai departe]

O profesoară de română din Baia Mare își pregătește elevii pentru viață prin teatru. „Trebuie să fii un pic actor în fața copiilor”

Tatiana Cauni, profesoară de Limba și Literatura Română la Liceul Teoretic „Emil Racoviță” din Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Năsui: M-aţi chemat aici fiindcă am închis nişte robineţi de bani pentru nişte mafii politice

Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Năsui, îi acuză pe senatorii PSD că l-au chemat în Parlament pentru că a „închis robineţi de bani care mergeau către nişte mafii politice” şi mărturisește că... [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii din Banatul de Munte, ajutați de o organizație timișoreană, cu ajutorul sponsorilor

Organizația timișoreană Comanderia Eugeniu de Savoya, alături de mai mulți susținători, au demarat un proiect de ajutorare a oamenilor izolați în satul Scărișoara, de pe Valea Cernei, din Banatul de Munte.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Diana Șoșoacă a făcut SPECTACOL în Senat: Mă uit la domnul ministru Voiculescu și sunt uimită. Este pentru prima oară când îl văd și nu fuge de mine

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă și-a respectat ”statutul” și a făcut senzație,… [citeste mai departe]

Pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda se va CIRCULA în luna august 2021. Raspunsul ministrului Drulă la o interpelare a deputatului Florin Roman

Pe autostrada A10 Sebeș-Turda se va CIRCULA în luna august 2021. Raspunsul ministrului Drulă la o interpelare a deputatului… [citeste mai departe]

SGA Alba anunță ca formația de lucru Aiud a efectuat lucrări de reconstrucție ecologică și îngrijire a ecosistemelor forestiere riverane, pe malul râului Mureș

Sistemul de Gospodărire a Apelor Alba anunță dă formația de lucru… [citeste mai departe]

Destinații de vacanță de pe Aeroportul ”Ștefan cel Mare” Suceava cu Air Bucharest și Corendon Airlines. Vezi programul zborurilor charter

Operatorul aerian Air Bucharest a stabilit programul de zbor pentru destinațiile de vacanță pe care le va opera… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Brașov a declanșat o campanie amplă de curățenie (Social)

Brașovul curat, verde și cu o circulație rutieră și pietonală sigură Primăria Brașov a declanșat o campanie amplă de curățenie, întreținere zone verzi, reparații străzi și refacere marcaje rutiere – De la jumătatea lunii martie la Braşov, a fost demarată campania… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

Publicat:
Romania's central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4%

Romania’s central bank (BNR) decided on Tuesday to raise its 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% from 2.5% predicted in November, close to the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, according to seenews.com. “Since the release of the November 2020 , some significant inflationary pressures have materialised, induced mostly by exogenous components of […] The post Romania’s central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

