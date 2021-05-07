Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat din Bihor a fost împușcat în cap, la o partidă de vânătoare

Un bărbat din Bihor a fost împușcat în cap, la o partidă de vânătoare

Un vânător din Bihor a fost împușcat în cap, vineri după-amiază, la o partidă de vânătoare ilegală. Bărbatul, în vârstă de 40 de ani, a fost transportat cu elicopterul la Oradea și se află în operație. [citeste mai departe]

65% dintre români consideră că un vaccin anti-COVID este unica modalitate de a depăși pandemia

65% dintre români consideră că un vaccin anti-COVID este unica modalitate de a depăși pandemia

65% dintre români consideră că un vaccin anti-COVID este unica modalitate de a pune capăt pandemiei, iar jumătate dintre cei chestionați nu înțeleg de ce oamenii ezită să se vaccineze, relevă un sondaj … [citeste mai departe]

Poliția: Șoferi, conduceți atent. Noi vom fi prezenți pe toate traseele și drumurile din țară

Poliția: Șoferi, conduceți atent. Noi vom fi prezenți pe toate traseele și drumurile din țară

Deoarece urmează câteva zile de odihnă, pentru a evita consecințele unor accidente produse din cauza vitezei excesive, INSP va intensifica la maximum depistarea șoferilor care nu țin cont de regulile… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Timiș, rata de infectare cu coronavirus este de sub 1,5 la mia de locuitori. În Timișoara – 1,52; Moșnița Nouă – 2,16; Giroc – 2,06. Care este situația în celelalte localități

În județul Timiș, rata de infectare cu coronavirus este de sub 1,5 la mia de locuitori. În Timișoara – 1,52; Moșnița Nouă – 2,16; Giroc – 2,06. Care este situația în celelalte localități

Astăzi,… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Busuioc, tranșant la adresa Poliției Române. Ce a putut spune despre agentul care nu a luat șpagă, Măruță e uluit

Florin Busuioc, tranșant la adresa Poliției Române. Ce a putut spune despre agentul care nu a luat șpagă, Măruță e uluit

Florin Busuioc, cunoscut ca și Busu de milioane de români, a apărut astăzi, 7 mai, în emisiunea lui Măruță unde a vorbit despre cum va fi vremea… [citeste mai departe]

Raluca Turcan: „Creşterea numărului de locuri de muncă mai bine plătite reprezintă un obiectiv al Ministerului Muncii şi al Guvernului”

Raluca Turcan: „Creşterea numărului de locuri de muncă mai bine plătite reprezintă un obiectiv al Ministerului Muncii şi al Guvernului”

Ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, a afirmat că un obiectiv al instituţiei pe care o conduce şi al Guvernului… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) Cum se îmbracă femeia cu forme: sfaturi și ținute de la Evio.ro

(Publicitate) Cum se îmbracă femeia cu forme: sfaturi și ținute de la Evio.ro

Una din cele mai frecvente întrebări din fashion este: care sunt cele mai bune alegeri atunci când vine vorba de îmbrăcăminte pentru femei cu forme?  Înainte de a răspunde în detaliu și ilustrând, punct cu punct, care este îmbrăcămintea perfectă… [citeste mai departe]

Aquabis: Avarie, în partea de sus a orașului Beclean

Aquabis: Avarie, în partea de sus a orașului Beclean

O avarie a fost semnalată astăzi, 7 mai 2021, în partea de sus a orașului Beclean – anunță Aquabis. Localnicii rămân fără apă potabilă: Astăzi, 7 mai 2021, între orele 16.00 – 20.00, se va sista TOTAL furnizarea apei potabile în localitatea Beclean (partea de sus a orașului), Sat Figa și zona… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul maratonului de vaccinare din București. Sute de persoane, la coadă

S-a dat startul maratonului de vaccinare din București. Sute de persoane, la coadă

Echipe medicale formate din aproximativ 1.200 de voluntari vor vaccina 24 de ore din 24, cu serul Pfizer. Dintre aceștia, 260 sunt medici, 300 asistenţi medicali, 135 rezidenţi şi 500 studenţi.La Sala Palatului sunt organizate 40 de… [citeste mai departe]

Elena Silvia, doctorița româncă ucisă cu bestialitate în Germania – noi detalii

Elena Silvia, doctorița româncă ucisă cu bestialitate în Germania – noi detalii

La al patrulea termen al procesului, ies la iveală noi detalii în cazul crimei din Fulda, landul Hessa,   Germania, acolo unde, la sfârșitul anului trecut, Elena Silvia K, o tânără mămică româncă, medic chirurg la Spitalul Herz-Jesu,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

Publicat:
Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

The famous in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the buildings at the Bran domain. No prior appointment is required and the vaccines used are those […] The post Romania’s hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday

13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

11:40, 26.04.2021 - Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara,  authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …

Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…

One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

11:30, 07.04.2021 - The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…

Romania’s first 24-hour vaccination centre to open in Timisoara

13:06, 19.03.2021 - RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 mai 2021
Bucuresti 14°C | 27°C
Iasi 10°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 7°C | 18°C
Timisoara 7°C | 22°C
Constanta 14°C | 21°C
Brasov 7°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 13°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 06.05.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 283.504,80 11.038.613,36
II (5/6) REPORT 94.501,60 94.501,60
III (4/6) 178 530,90 -
IV (3/6) 4.375 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 11.358.866,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 07 mai 2021
USD 4.08
EUR 4.9262
CHF 4.4941
GBP 5.677
CAD 3.3476
XAU 238.772
JPY 3.7392
CNY 0.6322
AED 1.1108
AUD 3.1708
MDL 0.2293
BGN 2.5187

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec