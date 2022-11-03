Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Rishi Sunak will be appointed Britain‘s next prime minister after his last remaining rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership contest on Monday, according to Politico. Sunak, the former chancellor, won the public support of almost 200 of his Conservative MP colleagues to succeed Liz Truss,…

- Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught, according to Reuters. He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

- EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters. As gas continued to spew into the Baltic…

- A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News. Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

- Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%,…

- Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…