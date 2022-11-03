Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Stiri Recomandate

Zonele cu risc seismic din București. Harta interactivă care arată cât de sigur e fiecare bloc

Zonele cu risc seismic din București. Harta interactivă care arată cât de sigur e fiecare bloc

În România sunt 2.687 de clădiri cu risc seismic I și II, majoritatea fiind în București, arată datele ministerului Dezvoltării. Cele mai multe dintre aceste clădiri sunt în București, oraș expus seismelor.… [citeste mai departe]

Călin Matieș, un prim pas pentru alegerile locale, din 2024, la Alba Iulia: Senatorul si-a refacut cartea de identitate cu domiciliul în oraș

Călin Matieș, un prim pas pentru alegerile locale, din 2024, la Alba Iulia: Senatorul si-a refacut cartea de identitate cu domiciliul în oraș

Călin Matieș, un prim pas pentru alegerile locale, din 2024, la Alba Iulia: Senatorul si-a refacut cartea de identitate… [citeste mai departe]

Ar fi comis mai multe jafuri pe străzile Capitalei. Doi suspecți, reținuți. Vezi cum acționau indivizii (VIDEO)

Ar fi comis mai multe jafuri pe străzile Capitalei. Doi suspecți, reținuți. Vezi cum acționau indivizii (VIDEO)

Doi tineri de 17 și 18 ani din Anenii Noi au fost reținuți de polițiști, fiind suspectați că ar fi comis patru jafuri și un furt în sectorul Buiucani al Capitalei. Suspecții… [citeste mai departe]

INTERCEPTĂRI - Omul lui Vanghelie despre lidera din dosarul OTP-`Dacă mai ne f**e la icre cu presiunile ei...pot sa le blochez...și nu mai vede nici un ban`

INTERCEPTĂRI - Omul lui Vanghelie despre lidera din dosarul OTP-`Dacă mai ne f**e la icre cu presiunile ei...pot sa le blochez...și nu mai vede nici un ban`

Interceptări ale comunicațiilor din mega-ancheta OTP Bank a DIICOT scot la iveală… [citeste mai departe]

Jair Bolsonaro le cere camionagiilor să elibereze blocajele rutiere

Jair Bolsonaro le cere camionagiilor să elibereze blocajele rutiere

Președintele Braziliei, Jair Bolsonaro, le-a cerut miercuri (2 noiembrie) camionagiilor care protestau să înlăture blocajele rutiere instituite de când a pierdut turul alegerilor prezidențiale din țară duminică (30 octombrie). „ Sunt la fel de supărat, la fel de trist… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan, prima reacție după cutremurul de azi. Explicații despre motivul pentru care nu a consolidat nicio clădire în ultimii doi ani

Nicușor Dan, prima reacție după cutremurul de azi. Explicații despre motivul pentru care nu a consolidat nicio clădire în ultimii doi ani

Nicușor Dan, primarul general al Capitalei, a declarat, joi, într-un interviu acordat Hotnews că în cei doi ani de… [citeste mai departe]

Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Romania‘s anti-trust body announced on Thursday that it is investigating ten banks for allegedly agreeing to increase the three-month Romanian Interbank Offer Rate (ROBOR), according to See News. The Competition Council has completed unannounced inspections carried… [citeste mai departe]

Canada invocă securitatea națională și preia cu forța investiții ale Chinei

Canada invocă securitatea națională și preia cu forța investiții ale Chinei

Guvernul canadian a ordonat miercuri unui număr de trei companii chineze să-şi cedeze participaţiile la societăţi canadiene din sectorul mineralelor rare, invocând raţiuni de 'securitate naţională', transmite AFP. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul premier pakistanez a fost împușcat în timpul unui marș: A fost o tentativă de asasinat

Fostul premier pakistanez a fost împușcat în timpul unui marș: A fost o tentativă de asasinat

Fostul prim-ministru pakistanez Imran Khan a fost împuşcat joi în picior în timpul unui marş în estul ţării, au relatat mai multe posturi locale, transmite Reuters, relatează Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele… [citeste mai departe]

Ambasada SUA în România sprijină Timişoara în contextul Capitalei Culturale Europene

Ambasada SUA în România sprijină Timişoara în contextul Capitalei Culturale Europene

La prima sosire în Banat, David Muniz, însărcinatul cu afaceri al Ambasadei SUA la Bucureşti, a venit la Primăria Timișoara pentru a discuta cu primarul Dominic Fritz despre participarea în programul Capitalei Culturale Europene.… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Publicat:
Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing

Romania‘s anti-trust body announced on Thursday that it is investigating ten banks for allegedly agreeing to increase the three-month (ROBOR), according to . has completed unannounced inspections carried out at the headquarters of ten banks participating in establishing the ROBID/ROBOR reference rates, it said in a press […] The post Romania’s anti-trust body probing 10 banks over alleged ROBOR fixing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister as rivals quit race

19:40, 24.10.2022 - Rishi Sunak will be appointed Britain‘s next prime minister after his last remaining rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership contest on Monday, according to Politico. Sunak, the former chancellor, won the public support of almost 200 of his Conservative MP colleagues to succeed Liz Truss,…

Romanian education minister resigns after plagiarism accusations

10:41, 30.09.2022 - Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught,  according to Reuters.  He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

EU leaders to meet over ‘sabotage’ of Nord Stream gas pipelines

14:26, 29.09.2022 - EU leaders will discuss next week what the bloc has denounced as sabotage on the subsea Nord Stream gas pipelines, an EU official said on Thursday, adding that the incident had changed the nature of the conflict in Ukraine fundamentally, according to Reuters.  As gas continued to spew into the Baltic…

Central banks raise rates again as Fed drives global inflation fight

16:01, 22.09.2022 - A host of central banks from across the world raised interest rates again on Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve in a global fight against inflation that is sending shockwaves through financial markets and the economy, according to Reuters. Japan, the outlier among major developed economies,…

Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

18:45, 15.09.2022 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that Xi Jinping had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi…

Romania’s consumer price inflation climbs to 15.32% in August

11:55, 12.09.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 15.32% on the year in August, compared to an increase of 14.96% year-on-year in July, the national statistical office (INS), said on Monday, according to See News.  Food prices rose by an annual 18.22%, while non-food prices saw a 15.98% increase, INS said in a statement.…

Romania’s consumer price inflation slows to 14.96% in July

13:30, 11.08.2022 - Romania‘s consumer prices rose by 14.96% year-on-year in July, compared to an increase of 15.05% in June, the national statistical office, INS, said on Thursday, according to See News. Prices of services grew by 8.33%, and food prices rose 16.05% year-on-year in July, while non-food prices added 16.59%,…

Romania’s central bank raises 2022, 2023 inflation forecasts

14:20, 09.08.2022 - Romania‘s central bank said on Tuesday it is increasing its inflation forecast for 2022 to 13.9% from 12.5% predicted in May, way above the upper end of its target band of 1.5-3.5%, due to supply side constraints amplified by the war in Ukraine, according to See News. Inflation is seen at 7.5% at end-2023,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 03 noiembrie 2022
Bucuresti 7°C | 20°C
Iasi 3°C | 18°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 15°C
Timisoara 7°C | 17°C
Constanta 10°C | 19°C
Brasov 3°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 16°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 noiembrie 2022
USD 5.0344
EUR 4.901
CHF 4.9653
GBP 5.6649
CAD 3.6549
XAU 262.388
JPY 3.3933
CNY 0.688
AED 1.3706
AUD 3.1647
MDL 0.2569
BGN 2.5058

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec