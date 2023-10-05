Romanian troops deployed in Kosovo as part of NATO peacekeeping mission

Stiri Recomandate

Mercury Kids, locul de joacă deschis recent în Sebeș, pe strada 24 ianuarie, Nr. 9, a reușit să câștige rapid aprecierea celor mici și încrederea părinților.… [citeste mai departe]

Sofer din Alba prins la volanul unui BMW sub influența mai multor substanțe interzise: Cum a încercat acesta să se apere Sofer din Alba prins la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

Șeful Poliției Locale Pitești, Nicolae Valerică, este denunțătorul primarului PSD din Mioveni, Ion Georgescu, au declarat surse judiciare. Acesta ar fi declarat în fața procurorilor că i-a dat acei 10.000 de euro primarului… [citeste mai departe]

Cardurile pentru profesori, pe care va fi virată prima didactică de 1.500 de lei în această lună, vor fi distribuite din 10 octombrie prin poștă, spune ministrul Adrian Câciu. Prima… [citeste mai departe]

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, astazi, incepand cu ora 14.00, se vor efectua 6 transporturi agabaritice pe urmatoarele trasee: PTF Nadlac II ndash; Autostrada A1 ndash; DN 68A… [citeste mai departe]

Față de anii trecuți, când noua versiune de Android era deja disponibilă pentru parteneri de prin august sau chiar septembrie, Google a decis să întârzie lansarea Android 14 până la debutul noilor sale telefoane Pixel. Desigur,… [citeste mai departe]

Obiectele sanitare din baie reprezintă elemente esențiale pentru confortul și funcționalitatea acestei încăperi importante a casei. Printre cele mai notabile dintre acestea se numără lavoarul, bateriile de cadă și chiuveta, precum și caziile de baie. În acest articol, vom explora aspectele… [citeste mai departe]

Instituția,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul francez al transporturilor, Clément Beaune, a susţinut miercuri că "nu există cazuri confirmate" de ploşniţe… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Generală Antifraudă Fiscală din cadrul ANAF a identificat „un mare retailer din domeniul comerțului de bunuri cu ridicata și cu amănuntul” care nu respectă… [citeste mai departe]


An infantry company from the Romanian armed forces is to be sent to Kosovo to join the 80 soldiers already there as part of the NATO-led KFOR operation, according to Euractiv. The decision was made in response to a request from Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and approval by the as a […] The post Romanian troops deployed in Kosovo as part of NATO peacekeeping mission appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania using unconventional means to press Austria into lifting Schengen veto

10:25, 28.09.2023 - Austria maintaining its veto to prevent Romania from joining the Schengen border-free zone is impacting Romanian leaders, who are now looking for alternative solutions “other than the diplomatic way” while Euroscepticism in the country continues to grow, according to Euractiv.  Austria is blocking Romania’s…

Romania FA sanctioned over ‘Serbia’ chants in Kosovo match

12:51, 21.09.2023 - UEFA has sanctioned the Romanian football federation (FRF) over pro-Serbia chanting by supporters during a Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo last week, European football governing body said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The September 12 match in Bucharest was suspended for 50 minutes after some…

Romania finally confirms discovery of Russian drone parts on its territory

08:15, 07.09.2023 - Romanian officials finally acknowledged a Russian drone strike on their territory on Wednesday after previously refusing to accept Ukraine’s damning photographic evidence of the matter, according to Euractiv. On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba revealed that Kyiv had photo evidence demonstrating…

Romanian minister’s National Recovery Plan transfer proposal risks Cohesion Policy

10:16, 31.08.2023 - The European Funds Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Wednesday that representatives of the EU Commission have understood the need to transfer delayed investments, but it could carry a risk of non-implementation within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNNR) to the Cohesion Policy, according…

Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

10:35, 28.08.2023 - Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes…

Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship

11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

Romanian labour minister resigns in wake of care centres scandal

14:35, 13.07.2023 - Marius Budai, the Romanian minister of labour and social protection, stepped down on Thursday in the first high-level resignation following the nursing home scandal near Bucharest that shocked the country, according to Euractiv. Prosecutors discovered appalling conditions in three care centres near…


