Romanian troops deployed in Kosovo as part of NATO peacekeeping mission An infantry company from the Romanian armed forces is to be sent to Kosovo to join the 80 soldiers already there as part of the NATO-led KFOR operation, according to Euractiv. The decision was made in response to a request from Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and approval by the North Atlantic Council as a […]

