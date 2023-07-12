Romanian students win six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Japan

Stiri Recomandate

ISU Bihor:Cinci incendii produse in interval de circa sase ore, in judetul Bihor

Nr. 196 Oradea, 12.07.2023 BULETIN INFORMATIV Cinci incendii produse in interval de circa sase ore, in judetul Bihor In dupa amiaza si seara zilei de marti, 11 iulie a.c., pompierii militari bihoreni au actionat in patru localitati, pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Delegație de 25 sindicaliști din Neamț la protestul Federației Solidaritatea Sanitară de la București

Ionuț Bogdan Nistor, liderul Solidaritatea Sanitară Neamț, este în drum spre București, împreună cu 25 de colegi din sistemul sanitar, care participă la mitingul organizat la ora 11, din… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar penal pentru conducere în Valcău de Jos sub influența alcoolului

Luni, 10 iulie a.c., la ora 22.00, pe drumul județean 191 D, în localitatea sălăjeană Valcău de Jos, polițiștii Secției nr. 7 Poliție Rurală Nușfalău au depistat în trafic un localnic de 67 de ani, în timp ce conducea un autoturism, având o concentrație… [citeste mai departe]

În județ, legea debirocratizării ”merge bine”. La Bistrița, noi planuri: ”Vom realiza alte 18 aplicații online” – promite Ioan Turc

Legea debirocratizării a intrat în vigoare la începutul anului și, de la început de iulie, trebuie respectată.… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu Dyson: Scalpul femeilor este cu 20% mai subțire decât cel al bărbaților, iar o igienă inadecvată poate cauza inflamații care duc la căderea părului

Scalpul femeilor este cu 20% mai subțire decât cel al bărbaților, iar o igienă… [citeste mai departe]

Lionel Messi a sosit în Florida şi urmează să fie prezentat la Inter Miami

Starul fotbalului mondial Lionel Messi a sosit, marţi, în Florida înainte de a semna cu Inter Miami, potrivit unor imagini difuzate de televiziunea americană ESPN, potrivit news.ro.Argentinianul a sosit cu un avion privat pe un mic aeroport din… [citeste mai departe]

Dramă într-un cuplu de toxicomani din Sibiu. Femeia a murit, iar bărbatul a stat 2 zile lângă cadavru

Trupul tinerei a fost găsit abia la două zile după deces, în locuința iubitului cu care a consumat drogul periculos. Bărbatul era confuz, dezorientat și nu a putut să dea prea multe explicații.… [citeste mai departe]

Mâncare expirată și condiții mizere. Poliția Capitalei, dosar penal în cazul celor 25 de bătrâni găsiţi într-un centru neautorizat din Sectorul 6

Cei 25 de vârstnici găsiți într-un centru de bătrâni care funcţiona fără autorizaţie în… [citeste mai departe]

NATO cere Rusiei să își retragă toate trupele din Transnistria! Anunțul făcut la Vilnius

NATO cere Rusiei să își retragă toate trupele din Transnistria! Anunțul făcut la Vilnius NATO cere Rusiei să își retragă toate trupele din Transnistria! Anunțul făcut la Vilnius NATO a cerut Federaţiei Ruse – în… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Câştigul salarial mediu net a scăzut la 4.543 lei în luna mai

Câştigul salarial mediu net a scăzut la 4.543 lei în luna mai a acestui an, cu 21 lei mai puţin (-0,5%) faţă de luna aprilie 2023, informează, miercuri, Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS).Câştigul salarial mediu brut a fost 7.229 lei, cu 82 lei (-1,1%) mai… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian students win six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Japan

Romanian students win six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Japan

Romania's team ranked first among European countries and fourth in the ranking by nation, winning six medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan.

"Five gold medals, one silver medal and a total of 208 points put Romania in the best position in the last 24 years, being surpassed only by China, the of America and Korea," informs the Ministry of Education.

Romanian tenor Stefan von Korch on 27-city Chinese tour, alongside Spanish Orchestra Reino de Aragon

11:10, 12.07.2023 - Young tenor Stefan von Korch, who has become a familiar presence at the National Opera House in Bucharest, Cluj or Iasi, will participate alongside the Spanish Symphonic Orchestra Reino de Aragon in a tour that will see them perform in 27 Chinese cities, a release informs.Von Korch will be the only…

Avertismentul șefului Renault: 'O furtuna chineza' planeaza asupra sectorului european de vehicule electrice

13:35, 10.07.2023 - ”O furtuna chineza” planeaza asupra sectorului european de vehicule electrice (EV) aflat in crestere, a declarat presedintele Renault Jean-Dominique Senard, in timp ce superputerea asiatica domina piata materiilor prime cheie pentru a fabrica baterii pentru masini cu zero emisii, transmite Reuters,…

PM Ciolacu makes several appointments to the Prime Minister's Chancellery

08:35, 20.06.2023 - PM Ciolacu makes several appointments to the Prime Minister's Chancellery. Several counselors to the Prime Minister's Chancellery have been appointed through decisions of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, which were published on Monday in the Official Journal, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI USR's Drula:…

Ciuca: Romania will become an internationally relevant pole in terms of nuclear energy production

18:10, 20.05.2023 - Romania is placed on the clean energy map of the world thanks to the constant and substantial support offered by the United States of America and the coherent vision of the Romanian state for the development of the national civil nuclear program, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Saturday.…

Ministry of Education: Education units must communicate to parents information about course of teaching activities

23:10, 19.05.2023 - Ministry of Education: Education units must communicate to parents information about course of teaching activities. Education units must permanently communicate to parents the necessary information about the course of teaching activities, possible program reorganizations or changes in the ability…

Volkswagen, cel mai mare producator auto european, raporteaza creșterea vanzarilor in Europa și America de Nord

19:06, 04.05.2023 - Volkswagen, cel mai mare producator auto european, se asteapta anul acesta la o concurenta mai ridicata, in urma atenuarii perturbarilor din lanturile de aprovizionare, si a sporirii competitiei pe piata vehiculelor electrice din China, transmit DPA si Reuters.Grupul german a fost incurajat sa-si…

Actiunile Estee Lauder s-au prabusit miercuri cu 19% din cauza previziunilor anuale dezamagitoare

08:05, 04.05.2023 - Retailerii la nivel mondial au mizat pe o cerere imbunatatita din Asia dupa ce China a relaxat restrictiile legate de Covid, anul trecut, dar divizia de turism cu amanuntul a Estee, unul dintre sectoarele sale cu cea mai mare crestere, nu a revenit asa cum se astepta. Actiunile companiei au atins un…

ForMin Aurescu meets Moldovan counterpart in Bucharest

10:55, 13.04.2023 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and his Moldovan counterpart, Nicu Popescu, discussed on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the current state of the neighbouring country's European integration efforts, as well as the consequences of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the security…


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 iulie 2023
USD 4.4968
EUR 4.9501
CHF 5.0982
GBP 5.8079
CAD 3.3892
XAU 280.009
JPY 3.2005
CNY 0.6245
AED 1.2243
AUD 3.0002
MDL 0.2467
BGN 2.5309

