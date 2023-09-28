Romanian ruling parties keep poll lead amid nationalist pressure

Stiri Recomandate

Lucrări de construcție în zona Gării Bacău: Strada Gării închisă temporar, stații de autobuz mutate provizoriu

Primăria Bacău anunță că, în contextul lucrărilor în desfășurare în zona Gării, va avea loc o închidere temporară a Străzii Gării și mutarea provizorie a două stații… [citeste mai departe]

Jens Stoltenberg dezvăluiri despre atacurile rusești cu drone la frontiera Ucrainei cu România

Șeful NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a condamnat atacurile ruseşti cu drone la frontiera Ucrainei cu România, potrivit cotidianul.ro. Stoltenberg a spus că nu există nicio dovadă că atacurile cu drone căzute peste… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend plin pentru jandarmii maramureșeni. Ce misiuni vor îndeplini aceștia?

Întrucât se apropie sfârșitul de săptămână, jandarmii maramureșeni sunt pregătiți să asigure măsurile de ordine și siguranță publică specifice în această perioadă la evenimentele sportive și cultural-artistice care vor avea loc în județul nostru.… [citeste mai departe]

Glovo: tu comanzi, noi nu-ți livrăm! Cum își bate joc Glovo de clienți

Aplicațiile de curierat pentru livrări la domiciliu au înflorit de când cu pandemia, dar la umbra lor au crescut înșelătoriile. Din ce în ce mai mulți clienți Glovo se plâng că nu le mai ajung comenzile și că li se dă țeapă. Câțiva cetățeni au sesizat… [citeste mai departe]

Controale în Săpânța și Sighet. Ce probleme au găsit în zonă comisarii de la Protecția Consumatorului

Comisariatul Regional pentru Protecția Consumatorilor Regiunea Nord-Vest (CRPC RNV) Cluj, prin CJPC Maramureș, a desfășurat o acțiune de control la 14 operatorii economici care își… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Noble a explodat: Dosarul meu la CNSAS este spectaculos de plictisitor

Ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti, Andrew Noble, a declarat, într-un interviu acordat AGERPRES, că şi-a văzut dosarul de la CNSAS şi apreciază că acesta este "spectaculos de plictisitor"."Da, mi-am văzut dosarul. (...) E spectaculos de plictisitor...… [citeste mai departe]

Cad primele capete după puciul eșuat din Burkina Faso

Cad primele capete după puciul eșuat din Burkina FasoPatru ofiţeri au fost arestaţi în Burkina Faso, suspectaţi de implicare într-un ”complot împotriva siguranţei statului”, anunţă Parchetul Militar, după ce Guvernul a anunţat că a dejucat o tentativă de lovitură de stat, relatează AFP, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Racla cu sfintele moaște ale Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva va fi scoasă din Catedrală pe 7 octombrie

Pelerinajul la Sfânta Cuvioasă Parascheva va începe pe 7 octombrie, la ora 6.00. După citirea Acatistului Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva, racla cu sfintele moaște va fi scoasă din Catedrala Mitropolitană… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina nu este un David democratic împotriva neoimperialistului Goliat al Rusiei

Mulți s-au întrebat de ce Sudul Global nu a fost un aliat mai ferm al coaliției conduse de SUA care sprijină Ucraina împotriva Rusiei. Mai mult, de ce consideră unii că este vorba de un „război american pentru totdeauna” sau de o dispută… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul colectării deșeurilor voluminoase și DEEE, în Pitești! Containerele sunt amplasate în punctele de colectare!

S-a dat startul colectării deșeurilor voluminoase și DEEE, în Pitești! Containerele sunt amplasate în punctele de colectare! Piteștenii pot… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian ruling parties keep poll lead amid nationalist pressure

Publicat:
Romania’s ruling coalition parties are maintaining their leads in opinion polls, even as pressure mounts from a newly-formed nationalistic party ahead of next year’s elections, according to Bloomberg. led by would get 31% of the votes if general elections were held next Sunday, according to a survey by […] The post Romanian ruling parties keep poll lead amid nationalist pressure appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

EU lending arm says it will resist pressure to invest in weapons

12:20, 06.09.2023 - A senior official at the European Investment Bank said that the EU’s lending arm will resist pressure to invest in the defense industry, though he suggested “dual-use” technology that aids civilian security remains worthwhile, according to Bloomberg. Speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in…

Orban urges ‘deal’ with Putin, rejects Ukraine NATO membership

16:50, 30.08.2023 - The West should make a “deal” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine’s new security architecture, which shouldn’t include the return of Crimea nor membership in the NATO military alliance, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to Bloomberg. The Hungarian leader, who…

Thousands of tax workers protest Romanian cuts plan, union says

15:05, 11.08.2023 - Thousands of workers at Romania’s finance ministry and tax agency protested for a second day against a government plan to cut spending as a work stoppage initially in the capital Bucharest extended across the country, according to Bloomberg. More than 10,000 people out of a total 22,000 joined the protest…

Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

10:00, 02.08.2023 - The European Union should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups, according to Bloomberg. While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland…

German defense minister cancels Iraq trip on security concerns

10:45, 24.07.2023 - German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius canceled a trip to Iraq at the last minute, citing security risks in the country after unrest over perceived anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden intensified, according to Bloomberg. The highly unusual move came on Sunday with the plane carrying the minister and…

Romania’s Ciolacu and Hungary’s Orban: the start of a beautiful friendship

11:00, 20.07.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Romania on Wednesday, although it was not on the Romanian PM’s agenda, and there was no official announcement, according to Euractiv. Romania’s Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, and the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen…

Romanian National Bank experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis

09:20, 13.07.2023 - The budget deficit is at risk of surpassing 6% of GDP by the end of 2023, according to Valentin Lazea, the chief economist of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), which directly contradicts Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s target of a 4.4% deficit, according to Euractiv. This projection of 6% would signify…


