Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote

Guvernu Cîțu a căzut! Moțiunea PSD – USR -AUR a trecut

Guvernu Cîțu a căzut! Moțiunea PSD – USR -AUR a trecut

Moţiunea de cenzură iniţiată de PSD a trecut marți de votul Parlamentului, iar Guvernul Cîțu e demis. Sorin Grindeanu și George Simion, care au transmis LIVE numărătoarea bilelor de vot, au anunțat că au fost 281 de voturi pentru debarcarea guvernului. Pentru a fi adoptată moţiunea… [citeste mai departe]

Simion jubilează după căderea Guvernului Cîțu: Am dat marioneta afară

Simion jubilează după căderea Guvernului Cîțu: Am dat marioneta afară

George Simion, lider AUR, a spus că Guvernul Cîțu a picat cu 281 de voturi. „Este mai mult decât speram. Am dat marioneta afară”, a spus George Simion. „Am văzut ca domnul Orban se autopropunea pe el. O să discutăm, noi nu îl susținem. Nu avem încredere… [citeste mai departe]

A căzut secerat în fața magazinului Profi și a murit

A căzut secerat în fața magazinului Profi și a murit

Momente tragice, ieri, în aglomerata zonă "Orizont" din cartierul Burdujeni al municipiului Suceava, un bărbat căzând în fața magazinului Profi, fără a mai da vreun semn de viață.  Polițiștii de la Secția Burdujeni au primit un apel de urgență luni, puțin după ora 14.00. Un martor ... [citeste mai departe]

Dacian Cioloș: Avem fie varianta reluării guvernării, dar fără Cîțu, fie trecerea în Opoziție

Dacian Cioloș: Avem fie varianta reluării guvernării, dar fără Cîțu, fie trecerea în Opoziție

"USR Plus are varianta reluării discuțiilor cu PNL, dacă vin cu o altă propunere decât Florin Cîțu.  Cealaltă variantă este rămânerea în Opoziție, dacă PNL are de gând să facă o coaliție cu PSD, la… [citeste mai departe]

Asociațiile de pacienți, revoltate de decizia guvernului Cîțu de închidere a spitalelor

Asociațiile de pacienți, revoltate de decizia guvernului Cîțu de închidere a spitalelor

„Chiar dacă ei poate nu sunt o urgență majoră, vor deveni cât de curând dacă nu au acces la îngrijiri medicale și monitorizare. Reamintim autorităților că 88% dintre pacienții tratați cu cancer au decedat în 2020, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un apartament din sectorul Buiucani, cuprins de flăcari. Trei echipaje de pompieri au intervenit pentru a stinge focul

Un apartament din sectorul Buiucani, cuprins de flăcari. Trei echipaje de pompieri au intervenit pentru a stinge focul

În după amiaza zilei de 5 septembrie pompierii din capitală au intervenit pentru a lichida un incendiu care s-a produs într-un bloc locativ din sectorul Buiucani.… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritățile vamale din Republica Moldova și România intensifică cooperarea în domeniul vamal

Autoritățile vamale din Republica Moldova și România intensifică cooperarea în domeniul vamal

În data de 5 octombrie, a avut loc la Galați o ședință de lucru a conducătorilor autorităților vamale din Republica Moldova și România, în care au fost discutate aspecte ale dezvoltării… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Florin Cîțu s-a blocat pe răspuns, după dezbaterea moțiunii: "PNL va lua o decizie"

VIDEO Florin Cîțu s-a blocat pe răspuns, după dezbaterea moțiunii: ”PNL va lua o decizie”

"Sunt discuții pe care le vom avea în PNL. Vom veni apoi și vom prezenta decizia noastră. Suntem la moțiune. PNL va lua o decizie și când vom prezenta acea decizia veți afla. Vom avea o discuție și veți vedea.… [citeste mai departe]

13 ONG-uri din domeniul justiției califică declarațiile lui Stoianoglo „calomnioase și nefondate"

13 ONG-uri din domeniul justiției califică declarațiile lui Stoianoglo „calomnioase și nefondate”

Organizațiile societății civile (OSC) semnatare condamnă „declarațiile calomnioase și inacceptabile” ale Procurorului General în adresa organizațiilor non-guvernamentale, a mass-media independentă… [citeste mai departe]

Horia Gustă: " a ajutat cu siguranță la creșterea excepțională a numărului de investitori din 2020"

Horia Gustă: ” a ajutat cu siguranță la creșterea excepțională a numărului de investitori din 2020”

Asociația Administratorilor de Fonduri din România (AAF) reia, începând de astăzi, programul de educație financiară ”Economisește inteligent!”, în cadrul căruia specialiști din industria… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote

Publicat:
Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote

Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu was toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low. convened on Tuesday to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion initiated by the (PSD) in Bucharest as rivals and former allies lined up […] The post Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

