Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence votePublicat:
Romanian Prime Minister Florin Cițu was toppled in a no-confidence vote, intensifying political tensions that have already sent the national currency to a record low. The Romanian Parliament convened on Tuesday to debate and vote on the no-confidence motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in Bucharest as rivals and former allies lined up […] The post Romanian Prime Minister ousted in no-confidence vote appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
