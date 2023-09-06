Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

Stiri Recomandate

Primul pacient afectat de explozia din Crevedia și tratat în străinătate a revenit în țară. Pompierul de 28 de ani a fost îngrijit la Graz, în Austria

Primul pacient afectat de explozia din Crevedia și tratat în străinătate a revenit în țară. Pompierul de 28 de ani a fost îngrijit la Graz, în Austria

Primul pacient român tratat în străînătate după exploziile de la Crevedia a revenit… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferii sunt deseori „scăpați” de drugtest

Șoferii sunt deseori „scăpați” de drugtest

Polițiștii români au la dispoziție mai puțin de 200 drugtestere, la nivel național, pentru a-i verifica pe șoferi. Insuficiente, susțin experții, iar mai multe surse susțin că, în multe cazuri, nu există nici măcar consumabile necesare pentru aceste aparate. În aceste condiții, lupta antidrog are de suferit.… [citeste mai departe]

Protestul celor din Finanțe continuă: sindicaliștii fac pașii pentru declanșarea grevei generale

Protestul celor din Finanțe continuă: sindicaliștii fac pașii pentru declanșarea grevei generale

Este aproape sigur că protestele spontane ale finanțiștilor nemțeni vor continua până la parcurgerea tuturor etapelor pentru declanșarea grevei generale. Discuțiile care au avut loc pe 5 septembrie,… [citeste mai departe]

Pionieri în spionaj: Primele utilizări ale microfoanelor spion

Pionieri în spionaj: Primele utilizări ale microfoanelor spion

Conținut oferit de: Partener extern. Primele utilizări ale microfoanelor spion datează de la începutul secolului al XX-lea și au fost asociate cu activități de spionaj și monitorizare în context militar și de informații. Aceste prime încercări au pavat calea pentru dezvoltarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Educației: Eventualele testări antidrog – cu acordul părinţilor, confidenţial, nediscriminatoriu şi evitând stigmatizarea

Ministrul Educației: Eventualele testări antidrog – cu acordul părinţilor, confidenţial, nediscriminatoriu şi evitând stigmatizarea

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, a declarat marţi, referindu-se la testarea antidrog a elevilor, că va fi „gândit” un sistem… [citeste mai departe]

Două persoane au fost rănite, după ce un microbuz s-a răsturnat la Pianu de Jos

Două persoane au fost rănite, după ce un microbuz s-a răsturnat la Pianu de Jos

Două persoane au suferit leziuni corporale, după ce în dimineața zilei de miercuri, 6 septembrie 2023, soferul unui microbuz ar fi pierdut controlul volanului și s-a răsturnat pe spațiul carosabil, la Pianu de jos. „Accident rutier în… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada A7 Moldova, primele grinzi montate la km 0, pe sectorul Ploiești-Buzău

Autostrada A7 Moldova, primele grinzi montate la km 0, pe sectorul Ploiești-Buzău

Au fost montate primele grinzi la kilometrul 0 al Autostrăzii A7 Moldova, a informat secretarul de stat în Transporturi Irinel Ionel Scrioșteanu. Este vorba de nodul rutier A3 – A7, unde lucrează asocierea Pizzarotti – Retter care a câștigat… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii atacă dezlănțuit la Kiev: alarmele de raid aerian sună în toată Ucraina/ Video

Rușii atacă dezlănțuit la Kiev: alarmele de raid aerian sună în toată Ucraina/ Video

Sistemele de apărare aeriană ale Ucrainei au fost angajate, miercuri dimineaţa devreme, în respingerea unui atac aerian rusesc asupra Kievului, transmite Reuters, informează News.ro.Anunţul a fost făcut de administraţia… [citeste mai departe]

Tâlhărie comisă de un băiat de 14 ani, asupra unui alt băiat de aceeași vârstă, în Deva

Tâlhărie comisă de un băiat de 14 ani, asupra unui alt băiat de aceeași vârstă, în Deva

Minor identificat de polițiștii hunedoreni după ce, în luna iunie, a bătut un băiat din Deva. În urma unor investigații specifice efectuate de polițiștii hunedoreni, luni, 4 septembrie 2023, a fost depistat un… [citeste mai departe]

Falimentul Euroins se conturează a fi un dezastru, mai mare decât toate falimentele din asigurări de până acum la un loc

Falimentul Euroins se conturează a fi un dezastru, mai mare decât toate falimentele din asigurări de până acum la un loc

Falimentul Euroins ar putea costa până la 5 miliarde de lei, arată datele furnizate de lichidatorul judiciar CITR, care a identificat în ultimele trei… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

Publicat:
Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no drone and no other part […] The post Romanian President says Russian attacks have come close but haven’t hit his country appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ukraine says Russian drones hit NATO member Romania, Bucharest denies report

14:55, 04.09.2023 - Ukraine said on Monday that Russian drones had detonated on the territory of NATO member Romania during an overnight air strike on a Ukrainian port across the Danube River, but Bucharest denied its territory had been hit, according to Reuters.  Reuters could not independently verify either account,…

US says it does not support Ukrainian strikes inside Russia

11:25, 23.08.2023 - The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

Ukraine says Russian drones threatened Danube port near Romania

11:11, 16.08.2023 - Ukraine’s air force on Wednesday said a large group of Russian army drones entered the mouth of the Danube river and headed toward the Izmail river port near the border with Romania, according to Euractiv. Social media groups reported hearing air defence systems firing in the area near two Danube ports…

Romania decries ‘cynical’ Russian grain infrastructure attacks

15:55, 07.08.2023 - Romania is working to find more ways to help transport Ukrainian grain, the country’s foreign minister said Monday, describing the security situation in the Black Sea region as “quite serious,” according to Politico.  More than half of Ukrainian exports using the EU’s solidarity lane corridors set up…

Wheat rises after Ukraine attacks threaten Black Sea exports

14:15, 07.08.2023 - Wheat extended gains after Ukraine used sea drones to cripple a Russian naval vessel and an oil tanker over the weekend, posing a risk for a key export route for Russian commodities through the Black Sea, according to Bloomberg. Top wheat shipper Russia moves most of its grain through the waterway.…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Russian drone strikes on the Odesa region cause fires at port near Romania

12:20, 02.08.2023 - Russian troops hit port infrastructure in southern Ukraine with Shahed drones near the border with NATO member Romania overnight, the Ukrainian military and prosecutor-general’s office said Wednesday, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country’s crucial grain…

Russian missiles damage Odesa port, Ukraine says

11:50, 18.07.2023 - The port of Odesa, one of the main export points for Ukrainian grain on the Black Sea, was hit by a barrage of six Russian Kalibr cruise missiles overnight, Kyiv said Tuesday, hours after Moscow pulled out of a U.N.-backed deal designed to allow Ukraine to continue feeding the world, according to Politico.…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 05 septembrie 2023
USD 4.6025
EUR 4.9491
CHF 5.1858
GBP 5.78
CAD 3.3719
XAU 285.747
JPY 3.1285
CNY 0.6302
AED 1.2531
AUD 2.937
MDL 0.2566
BGN 2.5304

Urmareste stirile pe: