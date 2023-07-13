Romanian National Bank experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Belgium has agreed with operator Engie to extend the use of the country’s nuclear reactors by 10 years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Belgium’s governing coalition to rethink plans to rely more on natural gas, according to Euractiv. According to the agreement, Belgium was to have exited…

- Romania will receive part of the funds it requested for the second payment of the EU recovery plan in December, according to Tuesday’s announcement from the European Commission, which said it would freeze E53 million due to two unfulfilled milestones related to the energy sector, according to Euractiv. …

- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier Albin Kurti were summoned for crisis…

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- The only way for Romania to enter the Schengen zone is through proceedings at the EU Court of Justice, said Romanian MEP Eugen Tomac (EPP/PMP), noting the issue is not on the agenda of the EU justice and home affairs meeting in Luxembourg this week, according to Euractiv. According to the agenda, the…

- Finland should not participate in any NATO nuclear weapons exercises, according to a statement released by the Nuclear Weapons Monitoring Group of Finland on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Instead, Finland should advocate discussing the risks of nuclear weapons and the ban on the first use of such…

- The UK is sending over 1,500 troops to train alongside thousands of others from NATO Alliance countries as part of a major exercise in Estonia, according to Euractiv. Exercise Spring Storm is the largest annual military exercise involving the UK-led NATO-enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup (eFP),…