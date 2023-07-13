Romanian National Bank experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis

Stiri Recomandate

În poiana plină de „sate”

REȘIȚA – Ne referim la ediția a treia a festivalului „Custom”, care începe astăzi. Conform lui Daniel Călin, s-a lucrat timp de o lună la tot ce înseamnă iluminat, butaforie sau drum de acces, făcute toate în procent de 90% din materiale recuperate! De exemplu, drumul a fost acoperit cu asfalt scos de la tramvai, iar elementele de butaforie… [citeste mai departe]

Un cod portocaliu de canicula: Temperaturi de pana la 40 de grade, inclusiv la Constanta!

Joi, pe 13 iulie, meteorologii au emis un cod portocaliu de caldura persistenta, canicula si disconfort termic accentuat care va fi valabil doar in ziua de astazi. Astazi, 13 iulie, pe site ul meteoromania.ro a fost publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați și 8 vaci au fost găsiți morți pe un câmp din județul Cluj, după ce ar fi fost loviți de fulger

Doi bărbați și 8 vaci au fost găsiți morți, miercuri seara, pe un câmp din județul Cluj. Cel mai probabil, transmit polițiștii, aceștia ar fi fost loviți de fulger. Medicii… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Giurgiu:Cercetat penal pentru infractiuni la nivel rutier

Nr. 7602 259 din 13 iulie 2023 STIRE DE PRESA CERCETATI PENAL PENTRU SAVARSIREA UNOR INFRACTIUNI LA REGIMUL RUTIER La data de 12 iulie a.c., ora 14.30, politistii Biroului Rutier au depistat pe strada Tineretului, din municipiul Giurgiu, un barbat, de 70 de ani, din aceeasi localitate,… [citeste mai departe]

Intervenție de urgență la Constanța. Patronul unui azil de bătrâni a încercat să-și dea foc, în fața primăriei

Incident șocant, joi dimineață, în fața primăriei din Constanța. Patronul unuia dintre căminele de bătrâni, închise ieri în Eforie Nord, a încercat să-și dea… [citeste mai departe]

Criză de personal la Finanțe și ANAF. Sindicatele reclamă depopularea structurilor inspecție fiscală și executare silită

Criză de personal la Finanțe și ANAF. Sindicatele reclamă depopularea structurilor inspecție fiscală și executare silită Sindicaliștii din Finanțe… [citeste mai departe]

Interviu cu ambasadoarea SUA, Kathleen Kavalec: Este importantă creșterea capacității și eficienței Portului Constanța/ Posibil ca Portul să intre în vizorul Unității de Investigații Criminale Transfrontaliere/ Orașul ar putea face mai mult pentru a evide

Prezentă… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Bacau:Politistii alaturi de copiii din Tabara din satul meu

Nr. 229 din 13 iulie 2023 Politistii alaturi de copiii din "Tabara din satul meu" In aceasta saptamana, Parohia Turluianu din comuna Beresti Tazlau a organizat "Tabara din satul meu", prezenta politistilor in mijlocul copiilor participanti fiind o traditie.Astfel, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Regionala CFR Brașov vrea să anuleze 27 de perechi de trenuri. Mecanicii de locomotivă nu sunt dispuși să lucreze ore suplimentare

Doar 9 mecanici de locomotivă au fost dispuși să lucreze ore suplimentare, astfel Regionala CFR Braşov vrea anularea a 27 de perechi… [citeste mai departe]

Președinta Maia Sandu, întrevedere cu Președinta Bundestagului Republicii Federale Germania: „Cu susținerea Germaniei și a altor state democratice, țara noastră va rămâne parte a lumii libere”

Președinta… [citeste mai departe]


Romanian National Bank experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis

Publicat:
The budget deficit is at risk of surpassing 6% of GDP by the end of 2023, according to , the chief economist of the (BNR), which directly contradicts ’s target of a 4.4% deficit, according to Euractiv. This projection of 6% would signify a regression from the 5.7% […] The post experts concerned over impending budgetary crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

