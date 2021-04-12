Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target

Stiri Recomandate

Primarul comunei Baciu s-a alăturat acțiunii ecologice „Pentru un Baciu mai curat”. FOTO

Primarul comunei Baciu s-a alăturat acțiunii ecologice „Pentru un Baciu mai curat”. FOTO

Mai mulți oameni din comuna Baciu s-au adunat în acest weekend și au curățat stărzile. La acțiunea ecologică au participat 80 de eprsoane, printre care și primarul comunei, Balázs János. &"Sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

DOLIU în lumea sportului: un fost jucător și antrenor al naționalei, mort de Covid

DOLIU în lumea sportului: un fost jucător și antrenor al naționalei, mort de Covid

Bărbatul ar fi luat noul coronavirus de la mama sa, Nunzia, care a murit cu trei zile înainte tot din cauza complicațiilor provocate de noul coronavirus.Massimo Cuttitta a fost antrenor cu pachetul de înaintare al naţionalei României… [citeste mai departe]

ZARURILE au fost aruncate: Ministerul Proiectelor Europene a trimis toate DETALIILE PNRR la Bruxelles

ZARURILE au fost aruncate: Ministerul Proiectelor Europene a trimis toate DETALIILE PNRR la Bruxelles

Ministerul Investiţiilor şi Proiectelor Europene (MIPE) a trimis Comisiei Europene toate componentele extinse din Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR), iar ministrul de resort Cristian… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu îl SCUTURĂ pe Florin Cîțu: Vrea să ajungem numărul 1 la mortalitate, de îl mai ține pe Voiculescu?

Marcel Ciolacu îl SCUTURĂ pe Florin Cîțu: Vrea să ajungem numărul 1 la mortalitate, de îl mai ține pe Voiculescu?

Liderul PSD Marcel Ciolacu îl somează pe premierul Florin Cîțu să îl elibereze din funcție pe ministrul Sănătății, Vlad Voiculescu. Ciolacu spune că România riscă… [citeste mai departe]

Trei jucători ai echipei Leicester au fost sancţionaţi pentru nerespectarea protocolului anticovid

Trei jucători ai echipei Leicester au fost sancţionaţi pentru nerespectarea protocolului anticovid

Managerul echipei Leicester, Brendan Rodgers, a anunţat că i-a exclus pe jucătorii Hamza Choudhury, James Maddison şi Ayoze Perez din lotul pentru meciul cu West Ham United, din cauza faptului că au… [citeste mai departe]

Dosar de evaziune din reciclarea fictivă a 38 milioane kg de deşeuri de ambalaje. Prejudiciul estimat este de aproape 25 milioane lei

Dosar de evaziune din reciclarea fictivă a 38 milioane kg de deşeuri de ambalaje. Prejudiciul estimat este de aproape 25 milioane lei

Poliţiştii şi procurorii au făcut luni 24 de percheziţii în București şi în alte şase judeţe, la persoane şi firme bănuite că ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Zăpadă la Castelul Windsor unde regina Elisabeta a II-a este în doliu după decesul prinţului Philip

Zăpadă la Castelul Windsor unde regina Elisabeta a II-a este în doliu după decesul prinţului Philip

O ninsoare de primăvară a căzut luni peste Castelul Windsor, unde regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii se află în doliu după imensul gol lăsat de decesul prinţului Philip, soţul său timp de… [citeste mai departe]

A scăzut numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Dolj

A scăzut numărul cazurilor de COVID-19 în Dolj

Prefectura Dolj a anunțat că astăzi au fost înregistrate alte 45 de cazuri noi de coronavirus, la 145 de teste efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația epidemiologică a județului Dolj este următoarea: • Nr. probe alocate de DSP: 93• Nr. probe recoltate la cerere RT- PCR: 0• Nr. probe recoltate teste… [citeste mai departe]

Vremea se răcește din nou, temperaturile se vor apropia iar de zero grade. Prognoza meteo în fiecare regiune până în 25 aprilie

Vremea se răcește din nou, temperaturile se vor apropia iar de zero grade. Prognoza meteo în fiecare regiune până în 25 aprilie

După câteva zile de vreme caldă, temperaturile scad și vor fi înregistrate maxime cuprinse între 0 - 8 grade, mai scăzute la munte, anunță… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target

Publicat:
Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target

government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com.  ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate 10 million Romanians as quickly as possible. We […] The post Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania keeps using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 for all ages

12:05, 09.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheoghita said Thursday that Romania will continue the vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine for all age groups, according to Romania-Insider.   The statement came after the European Medicines Agency’s assessment that the formation of…

One third of Romanians refuse AstraZeneca vaccines

11:30, 07.04.2021 - The head of the vaccination campaign in Romania, Valeriu Gheorghita said that over 200,000 Romanians pulled out from the waiting lists for the AstraZeneca vaccination and nearly 100,000 others didn’t show up for vaccination. Nearly one-third of the Romanians who previously planned to accept the AstraZeneca…

Iohannis urge Romanians to go in large numbers to vaccination centres

14:40, 01.04.2021 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday during the ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the National Institute for Medical-Military Research-Development “Cantacuzino”, that Romania will receive a significant number of COVID-19 vaccine doses to help speed up the vaccination campaign, according…

COVID-19: Over 2 million people vaccinated in Romania

13:05, 31.03.2021 - Permanent Representation of Romania to the EU announced on Wednesday that more than 2 million people have been immunised against COVID-19 in Romania. “This morning we exceeded the threshold of 2,000,000 people who all have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 3,050,742 doses have been administered,”…

Nelu Ploieșteanu, in stare grava la spital, dupa ce s-a infectat cu Covid

09:05, 18.03.2021 - Nelu Ploiesteanu, unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți interpreți de muzica lautareasca din Romania, se afla in stare grava la spital, dupa ce s-a infectat cu Covid-19. Artistul este internat la Spitalul Floreasca din Capitala, pe secția de Terapie Intensiva, fiind intubat, iar plamanii lui sunt afectați in…

Vaccination campaign going well, target stands: 10.4 million people immunized against COVID by September

16:41, 16.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu reiterated on Tuesday, in southern Craiova, that the COVID vaccination campaign is going well in Romania, emphasizing that the target of reaching 10.4 million people immunized against SARS-CoV-2 virus by September remains the same. "The target stands - and we checked when…

Raed Arafat: Tulpina britanica este tot mai prezenta și mai puternica

08:20, 13.03.2021 - Coordonatorul DSU, Raed Arafat susține ca numarul de infectari cu Covid-19 este in creștere și ca niciun scenariu nu este exclus cu privire la numarul de cazuri zilnice la care s-ar putea ajunge. Coordonatorul DSU atrage atenția ca in aceasta perioada s-a remarcat o mai mare prezența a tulpinii britanice…

Romania va primi cel de-al patrulea vaccin anti-covid. Este produs de Johnson&Johnson și consta intr-o singura doza

14:01, 23.02.2021 - Vaccinul produs de compania Johnson & Johnson urmeaza sa fie autorizat de Agentia Europeana a Medicamentului in luna martie. Incepand din luna aprilie, Romania deja ar putea primi o prima tranșa cu acest vaccin, dupa cum a declarat la DigiFM coordonatorul campaniei de vaccinare in Romania, medicul militar…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 5°C | 22°C
Iasi 5°C | 21°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 21°C
Timisoara 10°C | 24°C
Constanta 7°C | 17°C
Brasov 2°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 8°C | 21°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 391.898,40 7.460.016,96
II (5/6) 18 7.257,37 -
III (4/6) 960 136,07 -
IV (3/6) 14.622 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.159.942,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 09 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1382
EUR 4.9212
CHF 4.4671
GBP 5.6712
CAD 3.2864
XAU 232.331
JPY 3.7739
CNY 0.6311
AED 1.1266
AUD 3.1519
MDL 0.2309
BGN 2.5161

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec