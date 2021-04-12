Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target The Romanian government brought forward its vaccination target by almost two months, with Prime Minister Florin Cițu promising that many restrictions could be lifted if 10 million people get their vaccine by 1 August, according to euractiv. com. ”My target and the government’s target is to vaccinate 10 million Romanians as quickly as possible. We […] The post Romanian government sets new COVID-19 vaccination target appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

