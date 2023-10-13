Romanian government mulls extending price cap on essential foods Romania’s recent decision to introduce a price cap on basic foods has resulted in inflation dropping to 8.8% in September and should, therefore be extended, said Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, according to Euractiv. Romania’s price cap on certain foodstuffs, introduced on 1 August as part of the new concept of economic patriotism championed by […] The post Romanian government mulls extending price cap on essential foods appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

