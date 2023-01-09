Romanian Customs Authority: 2.3 million cigarettes, 3 tonnes of raw tobacco seized following control operation

Romanian Customs Authority: 2.3 million cigarettes, 3 tonnes of raw tobacco seized following control operationPublicat:
The customs control and surveillance teams of the Romanian Customs Authority participated, between 7 and 16 December 2022, in the Operation called Joint Action Day (JAD) Finestra 2, under the coordination of the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX), occasion on which 2.3 million cigarettes and over 3 tones of raw tobacco have been discovered.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!×…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Goods worth over 1.89 million RON, detained by customs inspectors in Constanta
11:25, 09.01.2023 - Customs inspectors with the southeastern Constanta Border Customs Bureau - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate seized goods worth 1.89 million RON, originating from China, likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of brands such as Iphone /Apple, Lego, Prada, according to a press…
Almost 19 million enfranchised citizens registered in Electoral Register
13:50, 05.01.2023 - The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that 18,892,050 enfranchised citizens were registered in the Electoral Register on December 31, 2022, with 4,289 less than the last public information, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…
Romania's foreign exchange reserves, up in December, to EUR 46,636 million
14:06, 03.01.2023 - On 31 December 2022, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 46,636 million, compared to EUR 45,594 million on 30 November 2022 and EUR 40,475 million on 31 December 2021, according to a Central Bank press release, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai…
INSP: 140,688 acute respiratory infections recorded over December 19-25
21:25, 29.12.2022 - The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between December 19 and 25, 140,688 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of…
INSP: 101,059 acute respiratory infections recorded over December 12-18
11:46, 23.12.2022 - The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health informed that, at the national level, between 12 and 18 December, 101,059 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper respiratory…
INSP: 95,083 acute respiratory infections recorded over December 5-11
14:45, 15.12.2022 - The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between December 5 and 11, 95,083 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper…
Orange, RCS&RDS and Vodafone to pay 432.6 million euros to state budget for 5G frequencies obtained
12:45, 15.11.2022 - The total amount that the Romanian state will collect from the budget from the granting of licenses for 5G frequencies is 432.6 million euros, the chairman of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM), Vlad Stoica, announced in a press conference on Tuesday, told…
Speaker Ciolacu: Romania-Croatia co-operation, important dimension for security and stability in Europe
12:20, 08.11.2022 - Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, bilaterally and within NATO, remains a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe, Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu told a plenary sitting of the chamber, adding that "it is fair" for both…