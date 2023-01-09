Romanian Customs Authority: 2.3 million cigarettes, 3 tonnes of raw tobacco seized following control operation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Customs inspectors with the southeastern Constanta Border Customs Bureau - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate seized goods worth 1.89 million RON, originating from China, likely to infringe on the intellectual property rights of brands such as Iphone /Apple, Lego, Prada, according to a press…

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announces that 18,892,050 enfranchised citizens were registered in the Electoral Register on December 31, 2022, with 4,289 less than the last public information, told Agerpres.

On 31 December 2022, the National Bank of Romania's (BNR) foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 46,636 million, compared to EUR 45,594 million on 30 November 2022 and EUR 40,475 million on 31 December 2021, according to a Central Bank press release, Agerpres informs.

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between December 19 and 25, 140,688 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of…

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health informed that, at the national level, between 12 and 18 December, 101,059 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper respiratory…

The National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health on Thursday informed that, at the national level, between December 5 and 11, 95,083 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported - clinical influenza, acute infection of upper…

The total amount that the Romanian state will collect from the budget from the granting of licenses for 5G frequencies is 432.6 million euros, the chairman of the National Communications Administration and Regulation Authority (ANCOM), Vlad Stoica, announced in a press conference on Tuesday, told…

- Security and defence co-operation between Romania and Croatia, bilaterally and within NATO, remains a very important dimension for security and stability in Europe, Speaker of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu told a plenary sitting of the chamber, adding that "it is fair" for both…