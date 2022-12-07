Romanian and Kuwaiti governments sign agreement on cooperation in military field

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO A fost deschisă expoziția caritabilă "Născuți să fim liberi", organizată de refugiații ucraineni din Constanța/ Banii vor fi folosiți pentru a-i ajuta pe cei rămași în Ucraina

FOTO A fost deschisă expoziția caritabilă ”Născuți să fim liberi”, organizată de refugiații ucraineni din Constanța/ Banii vor fi folosiți pentru a-i ajuta pe cei rămași în Ucraina

Cum arată lupta pentru câștigarea principalelor competiții inter-cluburi din Europa

Cum arată lupta pentru câștigarea principalelor competiții inter-cluburi din Europa

Ce au căutat românii pe Google în 2022. Războiul din Ucraina, recensământul şi roxadustat, în top

Ce au căutat românii pe Google în 2022. Războiul din Ucraina, recensământul şi roxadustat, în top

(stop-cadru) Deficit bugetar de 18 mlrd lei în 2023. Budianschi: Avem doar o soluție - să ne împrumutăm atât cât este posibil

(stop-cadru) Deficit bugetar de 18 mlrd lei în 2023. Budianschi: Avem doar o soluție - să ne împrumutăm atât cât este posibil

Oana Ozmen: Cred cu tărie că femeile au un rol cheie în orice societate

Oana Ozmen: Cred cu tărie că femeile au un rol cheie în orice societate

Avion obligat să aterizeze de urgență, după ce o femeie s-a prefăcut că naște. Ajuns la sol, 28 de persoane au fugit pe pistă

Avion obligat să aterizeze de urgență, după ce o femeie s-a prefăcut că naște. Ajuns la sol, 28 de persoane au fugit pe pistă

Poziția Episcopiei Greco-Catolice de Maramureș cu privire la proiectul de act normativ privind situația bisericii Mănăstirii Bixad

Poziția Episcopiei Greco-Catolice de Maramureș cu privire la proiectul de act normativ privind situația bisericii Mănăstirii Bixad

OUG privind stabilizarea prețului la energie, adoptată de Senat

OUG privind stabilizarea prețului la energie, adoptată de Senat

De ce nu trebuie să bei cafea iarna. Un medic celebru, avertisment despre pericolul acestui obicei

De ce nu trebuie să bei cafea iarna. Un medic celebru, avertisment despre pericolul acestui obicei

Bulgaria reacționează după înregistrarea în care un migrant este împușcat și acuză o manipulare înaintea votului pentru Schengen

Bulgaria reacționează după înregistrarea în care un migrant este împușcat și acuză o manipulare înaintea votului pentru Schengen

Romanian and Kuwaiti governments sign agreement on cooperation in military field

Publicat:
Romanian and Kuwaiti governments sign agreement on cooperation in military field

The governments of Romania and the State of Kuwait have signed an agreement on cooperation in the military field, the Ministry of (MApN) announced on Wednesday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Military convoy involved in road accident, two soldiers injured, in stable condition

19:11, 09.11.2022 - A convoy of eight military trucks was involved, on Wednesday, in a road accident in the area of the town of Iazu in southeastern Ialomita county, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Distinguished Visitors Day, Wednesday, at Cincu military base

21:55, 07.11.2022 - The Day of Distinguished Visitors of the multinational joint exercise Justice Sword 22.2 will be organized on Wednesday, at the Getica Joint National Training Center in Cincu (CNII), Brasov county, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Romanian animal farmers to get over RON 1.39 million in August state aid

12:10, 26.10.2022 - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the Agriculture Payments Agency (APIA) is paying state aid to the livestock sector requested by application for services provided in August 2022, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Draft budget, developed until October 20, to be submitted to parliamentary debate in November

12:50, 21.09.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Finance will present the draft budget for next year by October 20, so that it can be submitted to the parliamentary debate in November. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania's Verdes advances to ball final at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia

08:50, 15.09.2022 - Romanian gymnast Andreea Verdes on Wednesday qualified for the ball final at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

Health Ministry's state secretary Adriana Pistol is elected member of Standing Committee of WHO Europe

17:00, 14.09.2022 - Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Adriana Pistol was elected, on Wednesday, a member of the Standing Committee of World Health Organisation Europe, a press release from the Ministry of Health informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

DefMin Dincu meets Israeli counterpart Gantz in Tel Aviv

15:00, 14.09.2022 - The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, on an official visit to Tel Aviv, had a meeting with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Gantz, on Wednesday, a press release from the Ministry of National Defense reads. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

The Romanian state owns 216 companies

11:11, 13.09.2022 - The Romanian state owns 216 companies, which together have 83 thousand employees and which generate approximately 7% of the Gross Domestic Product - says the state secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mihai Calin Precup. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


