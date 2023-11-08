Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1 billion expenses for Romania, impacting both industries and consumers. […] The post Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s decision to limit cash payment for individuals and businesses, which will come into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy from within the governing coalition, with leaders criticising their fiscal measures, according to Euractiv. The new rules impose daily cash payment limits of 10,000…

- Romania will set the retirement age for men and women at the same level of 65 years from 2035, according to the pension laws proposed by the Labour Ministry and adopted as part of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after a ruling coalition meeting on Tuesday…

- Romania has initiated efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, with some 200 Romanian nationals requesting assistance from the authorities in Bucharest to leave the area, according to Euractiv. The crisis management team of Romania’s Foreign Ministry has taken action to ensure the safe…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters. Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

- Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports…

- A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

- Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

- Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…