Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal

Stiri Recomandate

România are 13 produse alimentare recunoscute și înregistrate la nivel european

România are 13 produse alimentare recunoscute și înregistrate la nivel european

În Jurnalul Oficial al Uniunii Europene s-a publicat la începutul lunii, Regulamentul de punere în aplicare (UE) 2023/2452 al Comisiei din 26 octombrie 2023 de înregistrare a unei denumiri în Registrul indicațiilor geografice protejate… [citeste mai departe]

Se îngroașă gluma la FC Botoșani: 15 etape fără nici o victorie în SuperLiga

Se îngroașă gluma la FC Botoșani: 15 etape fără nici o victorie în SuperLiga

(P) Ajunși la jumătatea sezonului normal al SuperLigii României, FC Botoșani este singura echipă din campionat care nu a obținut nicio victorie în primele 15 etape. Echipa finanțată de Valeriu Iftime traversează cea mai dificilă campanie… [citeste mai departe]

OPPO, lider global în tehnologie, partener FRF cel puțin în următorii doi ani

OPPO, lider global în tehnologie, partener FRF cel puțin în următorii doi ani

Federația Română de Fotbal și OPPO anunță semnarea unui parteneriat prin care brandul global devine sponsor oficial al echipei naționale feminine și furnizor al telefonului oficial pentru toate loturile naționale de fotbal. În următorii doi… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Ne dorim pentru Moldova şi Ucraina ca aderarea să se producă repede, dar asta nu înseamnă de azi pe mâine

Klaus Iohannis: Ne dorim pentru Moldova şi Ucraina ca aderarea să se producă repede, dar asta nu înseamnă de azi pe mâine

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat miercuri, în Belgia, că noi, România, ne dorim pentru Moldova şi Ucraina ca aderarea să se producă repede,… [citeste mai departe]

Criteriile de alegere a unui service auto de încredere cu tractare în Timișoara

Criteriile de alegere a unui service auto de încredere cu tractare în Timișoara

Servisarea auto este o necesitate pentru orice proprietar de vehicul. Iar când intervine o problemă neașteptată care necesită tractare, este esențial să aveți la îndemână un service auto de încredere. În acest articol, vom explora importanța… [citeste mai departe]

O casă din Reşiţa a fost distrusă de un incendiu

O casă din Reşiţa a fost distrusă de un incendiu

O casă din municipiul Reşiţa a fost distrusă de un incendiu care a pornit de la un scurtcircuit electric, pentru stingerea focului, care se propagase şi la o anexă din vecini, pompierii militari fiind nevoiţi să intervină mai bine de trei ore, a informat miercuri Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Indignare după asasinarea lui Adrian Kreiner: Trebuie legi ca și în Arabia Saudită!

Indignare după asasinarea lui Adrian Kreiner: Trebuie legi ca și în Arabia Saudită!

Moartea omului de afaceri sibian Adrian Kreiner , bătut crunt în propria casă de indivizi până acum neidentificați, a stârnit numeroase reacții de indignare, dar și unele semne de întrebare. Adrian Kreiner a murit marți seară… [citeste mai departe]

Cântăreața Adda, succes în lupta cu boala Lyme, după un tratament de un an și jumătate: „Am luat 4.650 de pastile în total”

Cântăreața Adda, succes în lupta cu boala Lyme, după un tratament de un an și jumătate: „Am luat 4.650 de pastile în total”

Adda a anunțat pe Facebook că a terminat tratamentul pentru boala Lyme, pe care l-a urmat în ultimii ani. Artista le-a povestit fanilor… [citeste mai departe]

El Nino va dura până în aprilie 2024. Fenomenul înregistrează deja temperaturi record pe întreg globul

El Nino va dura până în aprilie 2024. Fenomenul înregistrează deja temperaturi record pe întreg globul

El Nino va dura până în aprilie 2024. Fenomenul înregistrează deja temperaturi record pe întreg globulTiparul climatic El Nino în curs de desfăşurare va dura cel puţin până în aprilie… [citeste mai departe]

Finlanda oferă profesorilor printre cele mai mari salarii din țară. Ce inovație au adus în sistemul educațional

Finlanda oferă profesorilor printre cele mai mari salarii din țară. Ce inovație au adus în sistemul educațional

Pentru al șaselea an consecutiv, Finlanda a fost aleasă pe primul loc în topul statelor cu cei mai fericiți oameni din lume. Aici, se oferă profesorilor printre cele… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal

Publicat:
Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal

Bucharest intends to ask the to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1 billion expenses for Romania, impacting both industries and consumers. […] The post Romania to ask Commission to rethink methane emissions reduction proposal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest coalition leaders criticise their own cash limit payment rules

10:35, 07.11.2023 - Romania’s decision to limit cash payment for individuals and businesses, which will come into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy from within the governing coalition, with leaders criticising their fiscal measures, according to Euractiv. The new rules impose daily cash payment limits of 10,000…

Romania to level retirement age for men and women with EU money

10:40, 01.11.2023 - Romania will set the retirement age for men and women at the same level of 65 years from 2035, according to the pension laws proposed by the Labour Ministry and adopted as part of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after a ruling coalition meeting on Tuesday…

Romania tries to get its citizens out of Gaza

11:01, 16.10.2023 - Romania has initiated efforts to evacuate its citizens from the Gaza Strip, with some 200 Romanian nationals requesting assistance from the authorities in Bucharest to leave the area, according to Euractiv.  The crisis management team of Romania’s Foreign Ministry has taken action to ensure the safe…

Ukrainian president visits Romania to discuss Black Sea region security

12:01, 10.10.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday he had arrived in Bucharest for talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on security cooperation in the Black Sea region, according to Reuters.  Kyiv is fighting a full-scale Russian invasion that has involved frequent air strikes on Ukrainian…

Warsaw, Kyiv make breakthrough on Ukrainian grain transit

14:35, 03.10.2023 - Warsaw and Kyiv announced on Tuesday they had agreed to speed up the transit of Ukrainian cereal exports through Poland to third countries, a first step in resolving their grain war, according to Euractiv. The three-nation agreement between Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania means that Ukrainian grain exports…

Ecological coalition emerges ahead of Romania’s 2024 elections

10:30, 26.09.2023 - A progressive green coalition comprised of several small parties was launched in Bucharest on Monday to participate in the four rounds of elections scheduled in 2024, according to Euractiv. This alliance includes the Volt and ACUM parties, MEP Nicu Stefanuta (elected on the USR PLUS lists and currently…

Three Seas Initiative to enlarge with Greece says Romanian president

10:16, 30.08.2023 - Greece’s membership in 3SI – a platform of economic cooperation between Central European EU countries – is likely at the upcoming summit in Bucharest in September, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday at the Annual Reunion of Romanian Diplomacy, according to Euractiv. Amid the geopolitical…

Romania risks missing 2025 recycling target despite national campaign

11:00, 23.08.2023 - Romania is still far from meeting its 55% recycling target by 2025, with only 12-14% currently subject to selective collection, Environment Minister Mircea Fechet said at the launch of an anti-waste campaign on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Feche presented the campaign as well as waste figures at…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.6566
EUR 4.9674
CHF 5.1639
GBP 5.707
CAD 3.3784
XAU 293.568
JPY 3.0886
CNY 0.6395
AED 1.2679
AUD 2.9929
MDL 0.2586
BGN 2.5398

Urmareste stirile pe: