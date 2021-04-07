Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellitePublicat:
The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the second country in the EU after France to have done so. […] The post Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
