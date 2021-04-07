Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

Stiri Recomandate

Care este starea de sănătate a vicerpeședintelui raionului Sîngerei, după ce a fost stropit cu verde de briliant: „Totul este acutizat. Cu ochiul drept nu vede nimic”

Care este starea de sănătate a vicerpeședintelui raionului Sîngerei, după ce a fost stropit cu verde de briliant: „Totul este acutizat. Cu ochiul drept nu vede nimic”

Vicerpeședintele raionului Sîngerei, Tudor Tutunaru,… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou record de pacienți internați în stare gravă. Numărul deceselor rămâne ridicat

Un nou record de pacienți internați în stare gravă. Numărul deceselor rămâne ridicat

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 5.407 cazuri noi de COVID-19 din 39.959 de teste efectuate. Alți 175 de români au murit după ce s-au infectat cu coronavirus. La terapie intensivă sunt internați 1.487 de pacienți… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Mondială a Sănătății. Klaus Iohannis: „Avem motive reale de optimism și speranța intrării într-o nouă normalitate”

Ziua Mondială a Sănătății. Klaus Iohannis: „Avem motive reale de optimism și speranța intrării într-o nouă normalitate”

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a spus, miercuri, că „există speranţe pentru reintrarea într-o nouă normalitate” însă trebuie depuse eforturi… [citeste mai departe]

Firea, cerere de ultimă oră pe tema creșterii alocației de hrană pentru pacienți internați în spitale: ”Soluții există!”

Firea, cerere de ultimă oră pe tema creșterii alocației de hrană pentru pacienți internați în spitale: ”Soluții există!”

De Ziua Internațională a Sănătății, fostul primar al Capitalei, actualmente senator, aduce în atenție o situație despre care s-a mai… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: 463 de cazuri de COVID-19 și 11 DECESE, în doar 24 de ore. Situație CRITICĂ în spitale

Cluj: 463 de cazuri de COVID-19 și 11 DECESE, în doar 24 de ore. Situație CRITICĂ în spitale

Spitalele din Cluj duc o luptă grea în prezent. Numărul pacienților internați este într-o continuă creștere. 97 de pacienți sunt la ATI, iar 717 sunt internați în secțiile normale. 11 decese… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Internațională a Conștiinței. Mesajul președintelui Emil Constantinescu adresat Conferinței organizate de Federation of World Peace și UNESCO, 5-6 aprilie 2021

Ziua Internațională a Conștiinței. Mesajul președintelui Emil Constantinescu adresat Conferinței organizate de Federation of World Peace și UNESCO, 5-6 aprilie 2021

Ziua Internațională a Conștiinței a fost stabilită în 25 iulie… [citeste mai departe]

Criterii după care ar trebui să alegi o centrală pe lemne în 2021

Criterii după care ar trebui să alegi o centrală pe lemne în 2021

În 2021 alegerea unei centrale pe lemne a devenit mai dificilă ca niciodată. Atât de multe modele sunt disponibile acum pe piață încât această decizie poate provoca o mulțime de palpitații. Cu toate acestea,... [citeste mai departe]

Trei fosti vamesi de la Halmeu, dați pe mâinile judecatorilor. Ce spun procurorii DNA ?

Trei fosti vamesi de la Halmeu, dați pe mâinile judecatorilor. Ce spun procurorii DNA ?

Procurorii din cadrul Direcției Naționale Anticorupție – Serviciul Teritorial Oradea au dispus trimiterea în judecată, în stare de libertate, a inculpaților DOBRESCU NICOLETA MANUELA, NAGY VASILE și VANCIU PAVEL, la data comiterii… [citeste mai departe]

Rata de infectare este în ușoară scădere în București și Ilfov. Situația pe județe

Rata de infectare este în ușoară scădere în București și Ilfov. Situația pe județe

Rata de infectare din Ilfov este într-o ușoară scădere, județul a raportat, miercuri, o rată de incidență de 8,66 la mia de locuitori. Și în Capitală cifrele sunt în ușoară scădere față de ziua precedentă. În schimb în… [citeste mai departe]

HAOS în centrele de vaccinare din Cluj: „DSP nu are personal”

HAOS în centrele de vaccinare din Cluj: „DSP nu are personal”

Dintr-un total de 40 de centre de vaccinare amenajate din Cluj, doar aproximativ 25 sunt active în momentul de față și oamenii se pot vaccina. În restul centrelor...bate vântul.DSP are deficit de personalUn exemplu în acest sens este Școala Gimnazială „Horea” din Cluj-Napoca,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

Publicat:
Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

and (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the second country in the EU after France to have done so. […] The post Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…

Romania’s first 24-hour vaccination centre to open in Timisoara

13:06, 19.03.2021 - RO Vaccinare, the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination announced on their Facebook page that a 24-hour vaccination centre is set to open at the County Hospital in Timisoara on March 23 and it will be the first 24-hour centre in Romania, according to Romania-Insider. Immunization…

Romania’s first electric vehicle can be pre-ordered from March 20

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Dacia, a Romanian automobile producer who is part of the French group Renault, will accept pre-orders for its first electric model, Dacia Spring Electric, starting from March 20, according to Romanian Insider. Dacia Spring has a 33 kW (45 hp) electric motor powered by a 26.8 kWh battery and can be charged…

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualifies for second round of Dubai Tennis Championships

17:55, 08.03.2021 - Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres.  Cirstea won in one hour and 24…

Pope leaves Iraq for Rome after 4-day visit

17:50, 08.03.2021 - Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

University of Bucharest expelled 45 law students for cheating

17:55, 03.03.2021 - Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

Lufthansa launches flights to Frankfurt from Iași

14:05, 02.03.2021 - German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iași-Frankfurt route starting on May 21, according to Romania-Insider. Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport, emphasized that the new route will help the local business environment. According to the management of Iași Airport,…

Romania’s martisor tradition to celebrate the start of spring

17:40, 01.03.2021 - The tradition of martisor marks the beginning of spring and the change of seasons in Romania. This is only the first of a series of celebrations in March. Celebrated on the first of March, martistor is one of the most important local spring traditions. On this day, even until March 8, men will provide…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 07 aprilie 2021
Bucuresti 3°C | 12°C
Iasi -1°C | 10°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 8°C
Timisoara -1°C | 10°C
Constanta 4°C | 13°C
Brasov -5°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 04.04.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 459.480,00 6.829.666,56
II (5/6) 5 30.632,00 -
III (4/6) 515 297,39 -
IV (3/6) 10.323 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 7.445.676,56

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 aprilie 2021
USD 4.1629
EUR 4.917
CHF 4.4347
GBP 5.7576
CAD 3.3161
XAU 231.683
JPY 3.7671
CNY 0.6353
AED 1.1332
AUD 3.1687
MDL 0.2319
BGN 2.514

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec