Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partnersPublicat:
A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 European Union member states situated between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas, as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The Three Seas Initiative, which is being held in the capital, […] The post Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
