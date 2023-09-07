Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners

Stiri Recomandate

DNA: Buletin de presa iulie-august 2023

Biroul de Informare si Relatii Publice a intocmit o sinteza a cauzelor finalizate de procurorii anticoruptie in lunileiulie si august 2023, altele decat cele deja mediatizate prin intermediul comunicatelor de presa: 1. Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a infractiunilor asimilate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – A început montarea celor 200 de stâlpi ce vor susține structura noii clădiri a Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița

Munca este în toi pe șantierul din zona Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița. A început montarea celor 200… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu uriaș la o fermă din Tulcea: 14 păsări au ars

În această dimineață, în jurul orei 08:30, dispeceratul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Delta” al județului Tulcea a fost sesizat la numărul unic de urgență 112 , despre producerea unui incendiu la un adăpost de animale din localitatea Măcin, [citeste mai departe]

Femeie trimisă în arest la domiciliu, într-un caz de trafic de droguri, s-a apucat din nou de afaceri

Polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Cluj, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Serviciul Teritorial Cluj, au documentat activitatea infracțională a unei persoane bănuite… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Negru, despre educația pe care le-o oferă copiilor săi: „Nu-i vreau elite, nu-i vreau plecați la studii în străinătate” INTERVIU

Dan Negru este unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți și apreciați prezentatori TV din România, însă întotdeauna și-a ținut… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) „Acuma trebuie să bubuie!”. Atacuri din Ucraina filmate în direct de pe malul românesc

Localnicii din Chilia Veche, Tulcea și Galați văd în direct atacurile cu drone de pe teritoriul Ucrainei, iar acum au început să apară și filmări făcute de români. „De când mă știu nu am văzut așa ceva.… [citeste mai departe]

Tesla: două milioane de mașini electrice produse în China

Constructorul american de mașini electrice a anunțat că uzina sa de la Shanghai a reușit să atingă borna de 2 milioane de mașini produse. Uzina Gigafactory 3, așa cum este cunoscută oficial, a fost construită în 2019 și și-a început activitatea la sfârșitul aceluiași an. În prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

În timp ce în România este pe minus, Novomatic raportează bunăstare în primele 6 luni din 2023

Novomatic a raportat venituri în creștere cu 20%, în prima jumătate a anului 2023. Compania austriacă a publicat raportul pentru prima jumătate a anului 2023 care arată că veniturile au crescut până la… [citeste mai departe]

Un procuror american îl va inculpa pe fiul lui Biden pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc

Procurorul special care îl anchetează pe fiul preşedintelui american Joe Biden, Hunter, şi-a anunţat intenţia de a-l inculpa pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc, potrivit documentelor judiciare făcute publice… [citeste mai departe]

Drona rusească prăbușită în România era probabil de spionaj (surse)

  Drona care a fost găsită la Ceatalchioi nu avea încărcătură explozivă și e posibil să fi fost folosită pentru spionaj, au declarat pentru Digi24.ro surse implicate în ancheta demarată de autoritățile românești. &nbs [citeste mai departe]


Romania hosts summit to boost ties between 12 EU countries and partners

A two-day summit in Romania began on Wednesday bringing together 12 member states situated between the Baltic, Black and , as the grouping of mostly formerly communist countries aims to boost ties amid Russia's war in Ukraine, according to AP News.

