Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

Omagii pentru regina Elisabeta a II-a la Westminster. Oamenii așteaptă la o coadă kilometrică pentru a-și lua adio de la suverană

Oamenii continuă să stea la coadă la Londra pentru a aduce un omagiu reginei Elisabeta a II-a. Joi dimineață, coada avea o lungime… [citeste mai departe]

Percheziții în București și patru județe la o grupare care făcea împrumuturi la CAR cu acte false. La cât se ridică prejudicul

Polițiștii prahoveni efectuează joi, 15 septembrie, percheziții la persoane bănuite de înșelăciune și fals în înscrisuri și declarații.… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii militari au audiat şi români din Kiev în dosarul deschis referitor la războiul din Ucraina

Procurorii militari au audiat şi români din Kiev în dosarul deschis în luna iulie privind războiul din Ucraina. Parchetul Militar din România s-a autosesizat acum două luni privind infracţiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Urmează două zile de foc în țară. România va fi lovită de un val neobișnuit de căldură

Urmează două zile de foc în țară. România va fi lovită de un val neobișnuit de căldură Urmează două zile de foc în țară. România va fi lovită de un val neobișnuit de căldură Temperaturi neobișnuite vor fi prezente… [citeste mai departe]

Campionul mondial la natatie, David Popovici, implineste astazi, 18 ani

David Popovici, primul inotator roman care a cucerit aurul mondial la seniori si cel mai tanar campion mondial din istoria natatiei implineste astazi varsta de 18 ani. Nascut la data de 15 septembrie 2004, David Popovici este campion european si mondial la categoria… [citeste mai departe]

Craiova: Centrul Constantin Brâncuși – inaugurarea unui templu pentru sculptorul de geniu

Centrul „Constantin Brâncuși“, rezultatul unei investiții derulate de Consiliul Județean Dolj, a fost proiectat de renumitul arhitect Dorin Ștefan și surprinde în special prin prisma din sticlă, cu o înălțime de peste… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 204. Suntem departe de sfârșitul războiului!” Anunțul secretarului ONU, după convorbirea cu Vladimir Putin

Război în Ucraina, ziua 204. ​​​​​​​Rusia a lansat miercuri opt rachete asupra orașului Krivoi Rog, din sudul-estul țării,… [citeste mai departe]

Moneda din România care se vinde cu 100.000 de euro pe internet. Te îmbogăţeşti pe loc dacă o ai

Vrei și tu să câștigi câțiva bani în plus în această perioadă? Există o monedă pe care, dacă o găsești prin sertarele uitate ale caselor de la țară, s-ar putea să îți aducă venituri semnificative.… [citeste mai departe]

România ocupă locul 28 din 34 de țări EMEA într-un top al atractivității pentru companiile private

România ocupă locul 28 într-un clasament al celor mai atractive 34 state din Europa, Orientul Mijlociu și Africa (EMEA) pentru companiile private. Clasamentul este realizat pe baza scorurile… [citeste mai departe]

Anatol Țăranu: Modelul rus și german de a învăța lecțiile istoriei

Regimul Putin ar trebui să se sufoce din punct de vedere economic și abia atunci va exista șansa ca o nouă clasă politică să vină la putere în Rusia, ceea ce va oferi rușilor șansa de a abandona himera imperialismului și de a direcționa eforturile și energiile… [citeste mai departe]


Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

Publicat:
Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

of Romania approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the against Ukraine, according to Romania-Insider. The draft law establishes the necessary legal and institutional framework to prohibit in Romania the acquisition and use […] The post Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

