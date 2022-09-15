Romania bans use of Russian antivirus software in public institutions

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The government approved on Wednesday the draft law on the protection of the IT systems of public authorities and institutions in the context of the invasion launched by the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the gov't informs in a press release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a series of proposals to curb the energy price spike that has rocked Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that the EU’s solidarity with Kyiv would be “unshakeable,” according to Reuters. Energy prices and inflation have surged…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned of a looming global food crisis and said he would discuss amending a landmark grain deal with Ukraine to limit the countries that can receive cargo shipments, according to Reuters. Putin stated that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine…

- Iran on Wednesday launched exercises to test its combat and reconnaissance drones, state media reported, amid U.S. concerns over the possible supply of Iranian-made unmanned aircraft to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The two-day war-games will involve 150 drones and will…

- Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens as Ukraine observed its Independence Day on Wednesday, six months since the start of the Russian invasion, according to AP News. Authorities in the capital banned large-scale gatherings until Thursday, fearing the national holiday might bring particularly…

- NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance’s chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours, according to Reuters. “We have now a significant mission, a…

- Military officials from Russia and Ukraine were set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday during a session in Istanbul devoted to a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea, according to AP News. Turkish military officials…

- European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the 27-nation Europe Union needs to make emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off of Russian gas in the wake of the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine, according to AP News. The EU has already imposed sanctions on Russia, including on…