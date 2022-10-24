Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister as rivals quit race

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Rishi Sunak a fost desemnat, luni, noul lider al Partidului Conservator si urmeaza sa devina premier al Regatului Unit, dupa ce Penny Mordaunt s-a retras din alegerile interne, urmand exemplul lui Boris Johnson, in urma demisiei din post a lui Liz Truss dupa 44 de zile de mandat, relateaza AFP si „The…

- Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest, according to Reuters. After Truss quit on Thursday,…

- Liz Truss announced on Thursday she was resigning as UK’s prime minister, brought down by her economic programme that sent shockwaves through the markets and divided her Conservative Party just six weeks after she was appointed, according to Reuters. A leadership election will be completed within the…

- Britain’s Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury, organizers of the WTA 250 event said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Raducanu’s season has been blighted by a series of different injuries, ranging from blisters to side strains and hip and back problems. Last…

- Romanian education minister Sorin Cimpeanu resigned under public pressure late on Thursday after allegations he plagiarised a university course he had taught, according to Reuters. He has denied the allegations and said he took over the course with the consent of its other authors. Plagiarism is widespread…

- Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the nation’s figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96, according to Reuters. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest…

- Liz Truss will replace Boris Johnson as Britain‘s prime minister on Tuesday, travelling to see Queen Elizabeth in Scotland before appointing a new team of ministers to tackle an economic crisis and draw her deeply divided party together, according to Reuters. Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak in a vote…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday called for the West to ban all Russian travelers, aiming to push allied leaders into exerting more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Politico. In an interview with the Washington Post, Zelensky argued that the current sanctions…