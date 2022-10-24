Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister as rivals quit race

Stiri Recomandate

Anunț meteo important: Ce se va întâmpla cu vremea în România

Anunț meteo important: Ce se va întâmpla cu vremea în România

Anunț meteo important: Ce se va întâmpla cu vremea în România? Directorul Agenţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie, a anunțat cât ne va mai ține vremea caldă „în brațe". Potrivit Elenei Mateescu, Directorul Agenţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie, săptămâna 24-31 octombrie va fi…

Silva Sistems castiga un nou contract de la Primaria Constanta. Va livra echipamente informatice (DOCUMENT)

Silva Sistems castiga un nou contract de la Primaria Constanta. Va livra echipamente informatice (DOCUMENT)

Valoarea totala a achizitiei fara TVA pentru primul lot este de 213877 de lei SC Silva Sistems SRL este controlata de Dorin Mircea Berbescu, asociat unic si, totodata, administrator Pentru…

Rishi Sunak, declarații înainte de a deveni premier al Marii Britanii: Voi sluji cu integritate şi smerenie

Rishi Sunak, declarații înainte de a deveni premier al Marii Britanii: Voi sluji cu integritate şi smerenie

Noul premier al Regatului Unit, Rishi Sunak, a promis că va sluji cu "integritate şi smerenie", el afirmând că doreşte stabilitate şi unitate, anunță News.ro. Fii la curent cu cele…

Dosarul privind trecerea Hidrotehnica din administrarea UMC in cea a Consiliului Local Constanta a fost rejudecat de Tribunalul Constanta. Decizia magistratilor!

Dosarul privind trecerea Hidrotehnica din administrarea UMC in cea a Consiliului Local Constanta a fost rejudecat de Tribunalul Constanta. Decizia magistratilor!

Dosarul nr. 3982 118 2022 a ajuns astfel din nou pe rolul Tribunalului Constanta…

HOCHEI: Meci reușit în prima deplasare a sezonului

HOCHEI: Meci reușit în prima deplasare a sezonului

Campionatul U14, divizia B: CSS Gheorgheni B – CSM Târgu Mureș 3-4 Marcatorii formației noastre: Balázs-Bécsi Tamás, Nemes Huba, Balázs-Bécsi Hunor 2X Echipa noastră a jucat un meci intens, foarte disputat împotriva celor de la Gheorgheni, toți jucătorii au dat tot ce au avut mai bun – a relatat…

Rishi Sunak merge la Regele Charles, înainte de a prelua funcţia de premier

Rishi Sunak merge la Regele Charles, înainte de a prelua funcţia de premier

Guvernul Marii Britanii a anunţat programul pentru ziua de marţi, potrivit căruia Rishi Sunak va merge la Palatul Buckingham unde se va întâlni cu Regele Charles, anunță Mediafax. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe…

GALERIE FOTO: Legume și fructe donate de elevii Liceului „Al.I. Cuza‟ Panciu

GALERIE FOTO: Legume și fructe donate de elevii Liceului „Al.I. Cuza‟ Panciu

În perioada 17-21 octombrie 2022, elevii Liceului Tehnologic „Al.I. Cuza‟ Panciu, îndrumați de cadrele didactice și părinți, au participat la o „ amplă campanie de strângere de fructe și legume‟. Astfel, „Săptămâna fructelor și a legumelor…

Politistii din Constanta, sesizati pentru disparitia unei femei

Politistii din Constanta, sesizati pentru disparitia unei femei

In aceasta seara, in jurul orei 21.05, politisti din cadrul Politiei municipiului Constanta Sectia 3 au fost sesizati cu privire la plecarea voluntara a unei femei de 70 de ani, din municipiul Constanta.In cursul zilei de astazi nu se cunoaste ora exacta , femeia a plecat,…

Război în Ucraina, ziua 243. Jens Stoltenberg, avertisment pentru Rusia: "Nu ar trebui să lanseze acuzaţii false"

Război în Ucraina, ziua 243. Jens Stoltenberg, avertisment pentru Rusia: ”Nu ar trebui să lanseze acuzaţii false”

Război în Ucraina, ziua 242. Opt luni de când a început războiul. Zelenski, a respins duminică acuzaţiile Moscovei potrivit cărora Kievul pregăteşte provocări…

Trei morți și șase răniți, după un atac armat la o școală din St. Louis. Este al 35-lea atac armat cu cel puțin un mort, în 2022, în școlile din SUA

Trei morți și șase răniți, după un atac armat la o școală din St. Louis. Este al 35-lea atac armat cu cel puțin un mort, în 2022, în școlile din SUA

O adolescentă a murit în interiorul școlii, în timp ce o femeie a murit la spital,…


Rishi Sunak to become Britain's new prime minister as rivals quit race

Publicat:
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s new prime minister as rivals quit race

will be appointed Britain's next prime minister after his last remaining rival dropped out of the Tory leadership contest on Monday, according to Politico. Sunak, the former chancellor, won the public support of almost 200 of his Conservative MP colleagues to succeed , who resigned last Thursday after a chaotic

