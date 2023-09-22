Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister saysPublicat:
The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, stopped […] The post Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
