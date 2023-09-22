Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

Stiri Recomandate

Un moldovean de 26 de ani, reținut de forțele de ordine din Rusia. Care este motivul

Un moldovean în vârstă de 26 de ani a fost reținut în Federația Rusă. Forțele de ordine l-au prins în regiunea Volgograd, acesta fiind anunțat în căutare din anul 2015, transmite Realitatea.md . Individul era căutat prin canalele… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă stație de metrou se va deschide în București, anunță primarul Sectorului 4, Daniel Băluță. Acesta arată că stația de metrou ”Tudor Arghezi” se va deschide cel mai târziu la jumătatea lunii noiembrie, după ce va pacurge toți pașii necesari… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina a lovit cu o rachetă, astăzi, Statul Major al Flotei ruse din Marea Neagră, situat în centrul oraşului Sevastopol, Crimeea, a indicat un responsabil local, citat de agențiile internaționale. [citeste mai departe]

Clujeanul Simion Drînda a primit titlul onorific ”Tezaur Uman Viu”, în cadrul unei gale care a avut loc la Teatrul Municipal din Baia Mare,… [citeste mai departe]

Când va deveni operațională stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi”? Răspunsul vine chiar de la nivelul Primăriei Sectorului 4. Stația de metrou „Tudor Arghezi” va fi dată în folosință până la data de 15 noiembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr din Sălaj, care a fost prins de radar circulând cu peste 200 km/h pe Autostrada A3, a rămas fără permis pentru următoarele 120 de zile, dar a primit și o amendă uriașă, de aproape 3.000 lei. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Un băiat, de 18 ani, din Neamț s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce a furat pensia bunicii ca să joace banii la păcănele, informează ȘtirileProTV. Tânărul a luat din casă 12.000 de lei și s-a gândit să își încerce norocul la păcănele. A sperat că va da lovitura și că își va… [citeste mai departe]

Termenul-limită pentru înscrierea în cea de-a şasea ediţie a programului Bursele ANIS se prelungeşte până la data de 30 septembrie, a anunţat, vineri, într-un comunicat de presă, Asociaţia Patronală a Industriei de Software şi Servicii, organizatorul competiţiei.… [citeste mai departe]

Noile măsuri fiscale pun în pericol veniturile proaspeților căsătoriți. Guvernul a decis impozitarea darului de nuntă cu 70%.  Tinerii căsătoriți nu se vor mai bucura de darul primit în ziua nunții. În… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to of Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and member Romania, stopped […] The post Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

