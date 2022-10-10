Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat din satul Măneuți, comuna Frătăuții Vechi, o veche cunoștință a polițiștilor cu privire la acte de violență în familie, a ajuns în arest cel puțin pentru 24 de ore după ce a intrat în casa în care se… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 5.400 de noi cazuri de Covid și 50 de decese la pacienți confirmați cu noul coronavirus au fost raportate în ultima săptămână în România. Potrivit ministerului Sănătății, în perioada 3-9 octombrie, au fost înregistrate 5.429 cazuri noi de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful diplomaţiei Republicii Moldova, Nicu Popescu, a dispus convocarea de urgenţă a ambasadorului Federaţiei Ruse la Chişinău,… [citeste mai departe]

Mijlocaşul ofensiv Jamal Musiala a fost testat pozitiv cu Covid-19, a anunţat luni Bayern Munchen într-un comunicat şi va lipsi de la meciul cu Viktoria Plzen (Republica Cehă), din etapa a patra a Ligii Campionilor de miercuri, potrivit news.ro. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

O tânără în vârstă de 26 de ani, care a pierdut controlul asupra autoturismului pe care îl conducea, a ajuns cu mașina pe contrasens și apoi a intrat cu acesta într-un stâlp de beton, impactul fiind atât… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe de la Chișinău a anunțat că trei rachete lansate de ruși asupra Ucrainei au survolat Republica Moldova. Cel puțin una dintre rachete ar fi zburat… [citeste mai departe]

Centenarul Încoronării de la Alba Iulia va fi marcat şi de o călătorie simbolică pe care Majestatea Sa Margareta şi Alteţa Sa Regală Principele Radu, alături de Alteţa Sa Regală Principesa Sofia o vor face cu Trenul Regal, de la Cluj-Napoca la Alba Iulia. Călătoria va avea loc în perioada 14-15 octombrie.… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul secretar de Stat american Mike Pompeo a criticat, duminică, afirmaţiile preşedintelui Joe Biden despre riscurile unui conflict nuclear cu Rusia, exprimând speranţa că Administraţia de la Washington poartă negocieri în mod discret. Biden a declarat joi că omologul său rus, Vladimir Putin, „nu glumeşte când vorbeşte despre potenţiala… [citeste mai departe]

Șase persoane au fost vaccinate în România până în prezent împotriva variolei maimuței, a anunțat luni Ministerul Sănătății. Potrivit unei informări a Ministerului Sănătății de luni, în ultima săptămână, în România, nu au fost confirmate noi cazuri de… [citeste mai departe]

Pe data de 22 octombrie va avea loc pelerinajul anual la Máriapócs – Ungaria. Prețul pelerinajului este de 75 lei (se achită la înscriere) și include transportul pe traseul Baia Mare – Máriapócs și retur. Cei care doresc să participe, se pot înscrie la tel. 0745306301… [citeste mai departe]


Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace

Republic of Moldova said three Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had violated Moldovan airspace on Monday and that it was summoning the Russian ambassador to demand explanations, according to Reuters.  “Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the crossed Republic of Moldova’s airspace. I instructed that Russia‘s ambassador […] The post Republic of Moldova summons Russian envoy after missiles violate its airspace appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

