Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region Republic of Moldova's president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning.

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

