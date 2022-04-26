Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region

Stiri Recomandate

Novak Djokovic va putea participa la turneul de tenis de la Wimbledon

Organizatorii turneului de tenis de la Wimbledon vor permite participarea jucatorilor nevaccinati, astfel ca sarbul Novak Djokovic, liderul mondial, va putea disputa al treilea Mare Slem al anului.Novak Djokovic a reusit in acest sezon sa dispute doar trei turnee,… [citeste mai departe]

Situaţie de-a râsu-plânsu. Obosit de certurile cu nevasta, un român a fugit din arestul la domiciliu. Judecătorul i-a dat dreptate

Un cetățean român care locuiește în Italia a fugit din arestul la domiciliu din cauza certurilor constante cu soția. Dus la închisoare,… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Transporturilor anunta operationalizarea rapida a liniilor de cale ferata din Portul Galat

Ministrul Transporturilor si Infrastructurii, Sorin Grindeanu anunta faptul ca data de 19 mai 2022 este termenul limita pentru licitatia destinata reparatiei liniei de cale ferata cu ecartament larg dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Profesori la Facultatea de Medicină și Farmacie de la Universitatea din Galați, trimiși în judecată de DNA pentru că ar fi cerut mită pentru examenul de rezidențiat

Doi medici stomatologi, profesori la Facultatea de Medicină… [citeste mai departe]

Regele flamenco-ului modern, Eduardo Guerrero vine pentru prima oară în România

Regele flamenco-ului modern, Eduardo Guerrero vine pentru prima oară în România, pentru două spectacole unice, pe scena Sălii Palatului (26-27 mai a.c.) O regie autentic spaniolă semnată chiar de artist, costume superbe, energia coregrafului… [citeste mai departe]

Doru Petruți, despre „cel mai greu sondaj”: Moldovenii se simt constant dezmăgiți, de 30 de ani. Este dureros să vezi că atât de mulți justifică invazia Rusiei

Scriitorul Vasile Ernu a discutat cu Doru Petruți, sociolog… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Maia Sandu, despre atacurile din Transnistria: Pornesc de la forțe din interiorul regiunii, care sunt pro-război, interesate să destabilizeze situația

Șefa statului, Maia Sandu, spune că intențiile de escaladare a situației din… [citeste mai departe]

Se anunță lupte grele: experții militari britanici preconizează următoarea țintă majoră a Rusiei în Ucraina

Experții militari din Marea Britanie susțin că Rusia încearcă să încercuiască pozițiile Ucrainei în estul țării, potrivit Reuters, informează Mediafax. Fii la curent cu… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Orașul Zaporizhzhia din Ucraina consolidează apărarea

Guvernul regional din Zaporizhzia, din sudul Ucrainei, a publicat o înregistrare video în care arată cum oamenii consolidează apărarea orașului, pregătindu-se pentru un posibil atac rusesc. Cel puțin o persoană ar fi fost ucisă într-un atac cu rachete în oraș, au anunțat… [citeste mai departe]

3,7 milioane de euro pentru o fostă fabrică mureșeană

Fosta fabrică de cărămidă din municipiul Târgu Mureș aflată în portofoliul Kronberger Group situată în cartierul Mureșeni, pe strada Gheorghe Doja nr. 193, este scoasă la vânzare pentru suma de 3,7 milioane de euro, fără TVA, informează pagina web www.homezz.ro. Potrivit sursei citate,… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region

Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning. The press service of […] The post Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

