Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24h

David Popovici donează casca şi ochelarii cu care a devenit campion mondial: Dacă pot ajuta, eu nu stau niciodată pe gânduri

David Popovici donează casca şi ochelarii cu care a devenit campion mondial: Dacă pot ajuta, eu nu stau niciodată pe gânduri

Dublul campion mondial la înot David Popovici va dona casca şi ochelarii cu care a câştigat cele două medalii de aur la Mondialele de la Budapesta… [citeste mai departe]

„Noul” Cod Fiscal vine cu concedieri

„Noul" Cod Fiscal vine cu concedieri

Aproape jumătate din IMM care au participat la un sondaj al CNIPMMR spun că au între 1 și 4 angajați parrt-time, iar după modificarea Codului Fiscal, jumătate dintre respectivele firme vor renunța la aceștia. La întrebarea privind măsura în care au fost afectați de schimbarea regimului fiscal al microîntreprinderilor prin… [citeste mai departe]

Câinele stă mereu în spatele tău? Mesajul pe care îl transmite, de fapt

Câinele stă mereu în spatele tău? Mesajul pe care îl transmite, de fapt

Relația dintre un om și animalul său de companie este una prețioasă, întrucât patrupezii sunt extrem de loiali și iubitori cu cei care au grijă de ei. Dacă ai un cățel acasă, cu siguranță ai observat anumite gesturi pe care prietenul tău blănos le-a… [citeste mai departe]

Momente de panica! Furia naturii si-a spus cuvantul la pomana soferului decedat sub fiarele autoturismului, la Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Momente de panica! Furia naturii si-a spus cuvantul la pomana soferului decedat sub fiarele autoturismului, la Constanta (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Un accident tragic a avut loc in judetul Constanta. Un autoturism, condus de un barbat, a sarit peste sensul giratoriu… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Brașov își caută fiica

O femeie din Brașov își caută fiica

Secția de Poliție Rurală Voila a fost sesizată de către o femeie din localitatea Voila, județul Brașov cu privire la faptul că fiica sa, în vârstă de 21 ani, a plecat de la domiciliu la data de 31 iulie 2022 și nu a revenit până în prezent.  Semnalmente: înălțime 1,55 – 1,60 m, păr lung, brunet, ochi căprui, constituție… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini virale cu un sofer care circula pe contrasens intre Poarta 10 si Eforie Nord (VIDEO)

Imagini virale cu un sofer care circula pe contrasens intre Poarta 10 si Eforie Nord (VIDEO)

Politistii au anuntat ca fac cercetari dupa aparitia in mediul online a unor imagini in care un sofer circula pe contrasens, intre Poarta 10 si Eforie Nord. In urma aparitiei in spatiul public a unor imagini in care… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia susţine că a distrus două sisteme de rachete HIMARS în regiunea Harkov

Rusia susţine că a distrus două sisteme de rachete HIMARS în regiunea Harkov

Ministerul rus al Apărării rus susţine din nou că forţele sale implicate în războiul din Ucraina au distrus sisteme de rachete de tip HIMARS, de această dată două, plus un sistem de rachete antinavă de tip Harpoon. [citeste mai departe]

Concurs directori școli, a treia sesiune în ALBA: 20 de candidați înscriși și 52 de posturi vacante. Proba scrisă, în 8 septembrie

Concurs directori școli, a treia sesiune în ALBA: 20 de candidați înscriși și 52 de posturi vacante. Proba scrisă, în 8 septembrie

Concurs directori școli, a treia sesiune în ALBA: 20 de candidați înscriși și 52 de posturi vacante. Proba scrisă, în 8 septembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Bravo mai scoate un film. Cum poți apărea în el?

Mircea Bravo mai scoate un film. Cum poți apărea în el?

Celebrul comediant clujean, Mircea Bravo, a anunțat că va face încă un film, intitulat „Nunta pe bani” și că oricine poate poate apărea în el, indiferent de vârstă. Filmările vor avea loc în perioada 10 august – 7 septembrie 2022, iar, la fel ca primul său film „Mirciulică”, și acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 43.000 de locuri de muncă disponibile în România

Peste 43.000 de locuri de muncă disponibile în România

Potrivit datelor furnizate de agenţii economici privind locurile de muncă vacante, în evidenţele Agenţiei Naţionale pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă (ANOFM), sunt disponibile 43.138 locuri de muncă la nivel naţional. Cele mai multe locuri de muncă sunt oferite pentru: muncitor necalificat… [citeste mai departe]


Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24h

Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24h

Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24 hours, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday.

