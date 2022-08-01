Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24h

Rafila: Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24hPublicat:
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,202 in last 24 hours, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila told a news conference on Monday.
