Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US

Gala Națională a Excelenței în Asistență Socială. O dâmbovițeancă nominalizată anul acesta la Premiul pentru asistentul social din domeniul servicii medicale și de sănătate

Colegiul Național al Asistenților… [citeste mai departe]

Gavrilița, despre zvonul că ar putea fi numită Guvenatoare la BNM: Profilul meu economic este potrivit pentru această funcție

Fosta prim-ministră, Natalia Gavrilița, a comentat zvonurile despre candidatura sa la funcția de Guvernatoare la Banca Națională. „Numele meu… [citeste mai departe]

FRHG stă pe un butoi de pulbere. Probleme și scandaluri în hocheiul românesc

La Federația Română de Hochei pe Gheață totul stă pe un butoi de pulbere și problemele și scandalurile sunt la ordinea zilei. Actualii lideri ai Federației nu-și asumă responsabilitatea pentru întâmplările petrecute, arată cu degetul spre alții… [citeste mai departe]

Angela Merkel păcălită de doi farsori ruși. Incredibil ce conversație a purtat la telefon fostul cancelar german

Un celebru duet de farsori ruşi susţine că a reuşit să o păcălească pe Angela Merkel, fost cancelar german, şi să o facă să vorbească despre războiul din Ucraina. Cei… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrări inovative de îmbunătăţire a eficienţei energetice la Bazinul Olimpic din Alba Iulia: Actualizarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici la vot în CL

Lucrări inovative de îmbunătăţire a eficienţei energetice la Bazinul Olimpic din Alba… [citeste mai departe]

Chicu, către Recean: Calm, Dom. premier. Aeroportul e pe mâinile rușilor din 2013, când un guvern „patriot” și „pro-european” l-a cedat celor de la „Habarovsc”

„Aeroportul e pe mâinile rușilor încă din 2013,… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multă consiliere psihologică pentru elevii din Cluj care au nevoie de ajutor

Ministerul Educației anunță că a suplimentat numărul de norme alocate județului Cluj pentru profesorii care își desfășoară activitatea în cabinetele de asistență psihopedagogică, din unitățile de învățământ preuniversitar. Pe lângă cele… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a cerut Statelor Unite să retragă armata și echipamentul din Ucraina

Ministerul rus de Externe l-a convocat pe ambasadorul SUA la Moscova Lynn Tracy și a făcut un „demers în legătură cu implicarea tot mai mare a Statelor Unite în ostilități” de partea Ucrainei. Partea rusă a declarat în nota de protest transmisă că… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Meteo: Avertizare cod roșu de intensificări ale vântului în județe ale Moldovei

AVERTIZARE DE FENOMENE METEOROLOGICE PERICULOASE COD ROSU Fenomene avertizate: intensificări puternice ale vântului care vor depăși la rafală 145 km/h. Zone vizate: – Județul Suceava , zona de munte de peste 1800 m;… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Stock Exchange estimates for this year 15 financing rounds

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) could carry out 15 financing rounds this year, in February there will be the listing of an investment fund, a bond listing and a stock listing, BVB Business Development & Public Affairs specialist Stefan Musgociu said on Tuesday,… [citeste mai departe]


Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he is suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the , according to PoliticoRussia will halt its participation in the New START Treaty, Putin announced in a lengthy speech to his country’s parliament. “I am forced to announce today […] The post Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Putin rails against West in state-of-the-nation address

12:45, 21.02.2023 - Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, in Poland to meet NATO allies

10:20, 21.02.2023 - President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

EU adds Russia to blacklist of uncooperative tax regimes

14:25, 14.02.2023 - The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

NATO urges Russia to comply with nuclear arms treaty

14:20, 03.02.2023 - NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

US accuses Russia of breaching the New START nuclear arms treaty

10:55, 01.02.2023 - Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

Putin ally Patrushev says Russia is now fighting NATO in Ukraine

13:00, 10.01.2023 - One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…


