Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he is suspending Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the United States, according to Politico. Russia will halt its participation in the New START Treaty, Putin announced in a lengthy speech to his country’s parliament. “I am forced to announce today […] The post Putin suspends participation in key nuclear arms treaty with US appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

- President Joe Biden will tell U.S. allies on Tuesday that the United States is behind Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion and will stress American support for NATO’s eastern flank, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit to Kyiv, where he stood…

- The European Union decided to add Russia to its blacklist of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters because it concluded Moscow failed to address harmful practices on intellectual property and other issues before talks halted following the invasion of Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. EU finance…

- NATO allies said on Friday that they are concerned that Moscow is not respecting a key nuclear arms control treaty, according to Politico. The New START Treaty between the United States and Russia places limits on strategic offensive arms. But earlier this week, Washington said Moscow is failing to…

- Russia is breaching the terms of the New START nuclear-arms reduction treaty by refusing to allow inspectors on its territory and stonewalling US efforts to discuss the issue, the State Department said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The department said in a statement that the Russian refusal “prevents…

- A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

- One of President Vladimir Putin‘s closest allies said on Tuesday that Moscow was now fighting the U.S.-led NATO military alliance in Ukraine and that the West was trying to wipe Russia from the political map of the world, according to Reuters. Putin casts the war in Ukraine as an existential battle…

- EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…