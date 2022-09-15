Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Acțiune de ecologizare la Dej, cu ocazia Zilei Curățeniei

Acțiune de ecologizare la Dej, cu ocazia Zilei Curățeniei

Primăria Municipiului Dej participă la Ziua Curățeniei Naționale, proiect ”Let’s Do It, Romania!”, care va avea loc în data de 17 septembrie 2022. Acțiunea se va desfășura cu începere de la ora 08:00, iar pe parcursul ei se va interveni pentru ecologizare în mai multe zone. Toți… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: Autoritățile trebuie să le asigure tinerilor condițiile pentru a-și atinge potențialul, indiferent de mediul din care provin

Iohannis: Autoritățile trebuie să le asigure tinerilor condițiile pentru a-și atinge potențialul, indiferent de mediul din care provin

Klaus Iohannis, a transmis, joi, un mesaj în cadrul în cadrul celei de-a VII-a ediții a Summitului Tinerilor. Președintele… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop zilnic 16 septembrie 2022. Nativii Capricorn au probleme la locul de muncă

Horoscop zilnic 16 septembrie 2022. Nativii Capricorn au probleme la locul de muncă

Astăzi se formează la grad perfect careul dintre Marte, planeta acțiunii, din zodia Gemeni și Venus, planeta iubirii, din zodia Fecioară. Acest context astrologic poate aduce multe neînțelegeri, situații tensionate în plan sentimental.… [citeste mai departe]

Bogdan Aurescu a anunțat lansarea, la Odesa, a Trilateralei România - Republica Moldova - Ucraina

Bogdan Aurescu a anunțat lansarea, la Odesa, a Trilateralei România - Republica Moldova - Ucraina

Ministrul Bogdan Aurescu a anunţat joi lansarea, la Odesa, a Trilateralei România - Republica Moldova - Ucraina, la nivel de miniştri de Externe. Conform lui Aurescu, „acest moment istoric al consolidării… [citeste mai departe]

Ringo Starr, fost membru al trupei The Beatles, lansează un nou album

Ringo Starr, fost membru al trupei The Beatles, lansează un nou album

Muzicianul britanic Ringo Starr va lansa vineri cel de-al treilea album scurt din ultimii doi ani, "EP3", care, cu patru piese înregistrate alături de colaboratori precum cântăreaţa americană Linda Perry, va continua seria precedentelor EP-uri "Change The World"… [citeste mai departe]

Ce idee năstruşnică i-a mai venit Guvernului

Ce idee năstruşnică i-a mai venit Guvernului

Executivul vrea să lanseze un program prin AFM pentru înlocuirea becurilor cu filament cu cele cu led, potrivit unor surse guvernamentale. Măsura ar fi luată pentru reducerea risipei de energie electrică. Ministerul Mediului va prezenta o propunere concretă săptămâna viitoare. „Vrem să reducem risipa. Am… [citeste mai departe]

Statuia lui Nicolae Titulescu a ajuns la Chisinau. Monumentul realizat cu sprijinul Fundatiei Europene Titulescu va fi amplasat la loc de cinste in capitala Republicii Moldova

Statuia lui Nicolae Titulescu a ajuns la Chisinau. Monumentul realizat cu sprijinul Fundatiei Europene Titulescu va fi amplasat la loc de cinste in capitala Republicii Moldova

Statuia ridicata in memoria marelui om politic Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Azomureş anunţă măsuri de reducere a activităţilor – Firmelor de mentenanţă li se reduce activitatea cu cel puţin 30%. Alţi peste 200 de angajaţi direcţi ai Azomureş sunt şi ei afectaţi. În schimburile de noapte se păstrează doar personal esenţial

Azomureş anunţă măsuri de reducere a activităţilor – Firmelor de mentenanţă li se reduce activitatea cu cel puţin 30%. Alţi peste 200 de angajaţi direcţi ai Azomureş sunt şi ei afectaţi. În schimburile de noapte se păstrează doar personal esenţial

”Criza… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: Avizul pozitiv pentru prima cerere de plată din PNRR - rezultatul efortului coordonat guvernamental

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă: Avizul pozitiv pentru prima cerere de plată din PNRR - rezultatul efortului coordonat guvernamental

Decizia de joi a Comisiei Europene de a da aviz pozitiv primei cereri de plată din cadrul Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă (PNRR) confirmă… [citeste mai departe]

Solistul rock Ronnie Romero, de la Intelligent Music Project: România e o țară cu oameni buni și mâncare delicioasa. Fasolea cu ciolan nu are egal!

Solistul rock Ronnie Romero, de la Intelligent Music Project: România e o țară cu oameni buni și mâncare delicioasa. Fasolea cu ciolan nu are egal!

Ronnie Romero, unul dintre cei mai apreciați soliști de hard rock melodic din lume, consideră România… [citeste mai departe]


Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

Publicat:
Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he understood that had questions and concerns about the situation in Ukraine but praised China‘s leader for what he said was a “balanced” position on the conflict, according to Reuters. At their first face-to-face meeting since the war, Xi said he was very happy to meet […] The post Putin says Xi has questions and concerns over Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

