Putin channels memory of Hitler’s defeat to urge victory in Ukraine

Cum vede Putin viitorul războiului din Ucraina. Președintele rus: „Nu vom renunța niciodată la patria mamă”

În Piaţa Roşie din Moscova are loc marea paradă care sărbătoreşte Ziua Victoriei din al Doilea Război Mondial. Deocamdată, armata rusă continuă bombardamentele fără nicio… [citeste mai departe]

SC TENET SRL face angajări

SC TENET SRL angajeaza: 1.Gestionar/lucrator depozit. 2.Vulcanizator. Domeniul de activitate: Comerț cu ridicata de piese si accesorii pentru autovehicule. Detalii la telefon: 0744636801 The post SC TENET SRL face angajări appeared first on ZiarMM . [citeste mai departe]

România, pe primul loc în UE la naşterile din mame cu vârste între 10 şi 15 ani

România se situează pe primul loc în Uniunea Europeană în ceea ce priveşte numărul de naşteri în rândul mamelor cu vârste mai mici de 15 ani, conform statisticilor realizate pentru anul 2020, din 1.645 de fete cu vârsta între 10 şi… [citeste mai departe]

Canada va ajuta Ucraina să identifice opţiuni pentru exportul cerealelor (Justin Trudeau)

Canada va ajuta Ucraina să identifice opţiuni privind modul în care poate exporta cerealele depozitate, pentru a sprijini securitatea alimentară globală, a afirmat duminică premierul canadian Justin Trudeau, într-un interviu… [citeste mai departe]

Discursul halucinant al lui Putin la Parada de la Moscova: „Operațiunea din Ucraina a fost necesară pentru a respinge preventiv agresiunea”

Președintele Rusiei, Vladimir Putin, a declarat, în discursul său de Ziua Victoriei, că „operațiunea din Ucraina… [citeste mai departe]

Salvare aeriană realizată de salvamontiști

Salvamontiștii din patru județe, inclusiv Hunedoara participă la o amplă acțiune de pregătire pentru salvarea cu suport aero. Acțiunea este  realizată cu personalul medical care încadrează elicopterul SMURD din Punctul de Operare aeromedical Caransebeș și salvamontiștii din Caraș-Severin, Gorj, Hunedoara și Mehedinți.… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă premieră chirurgicală la Spitalul Județean de Urgență Baia Mare: artroplastie de genunchi cu proteze totale

Secția de Ortopedie-Traumatologie a Spitalului Județean de Urgență Baia Mare a marcat o nouă premieră chirurgicală, artroplastie de genunchi cu proteze totale.… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca: Conflict după un accident între un biciclist și un șofer pe Victor Babeș. Cine e de vină? - VIDEO LIVE de pe cameră

Un accident de circulație s-a produs pe strada Victor Babeș, din Cluj-Napoca, între un biciclist și un autoturism. Ultimul a ieșit… [citeste mai departe]

Hyundai și Rimac dezmint zvonurile cu privire la încheierea parteneriatului

În urmă cu câteva zile, au apărut mai multe informații în presă că parteneriatul dintre Hyundai și Rimac s-ar putea încheia. Motivul este datorat faptului că Porsche, unul dintre proprietarii producătorului croat, și-a mărit acțiunile la Rimac substanțial… [citeste mai departe]

CS Unirea Alba Iulia, medalie de argint la Cupa Europeană de Judo pentru Cadeți

Sportiva CS Unirea Alba Iulia, Laura Bogdan, a obținut medalia de argint la Cupa Europeană de Judo pentru Cadeți (U 18), desfășurată la București în perioada 7-8 mai 2022.  Judoka noastră a concurat la categoria de greutate -48 de kilograme… [citeste mai departe]


Putin channels memory of Hitler’s defeat to urge victory in Ukraine

Publicat:
Russian President Vladimir Putin evoked the memory of Soviet heroism in on Monday to urge his army towards victory in Ukraine but acknowledged the cost in Russian lives as he pledged to help the families of fallen soldiers, according to Reuters. Addressing massed ranks of service personnel on on the […] The post Putin channels memory of Hitler’s defeat to urge victory in Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia

11:45, 02.05.2022 - Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed until the restoration of control,…

Republic of Moldova security talks on blasts in Russia-backed region

13:51, 26.04.2022 - Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

Blinken joins rare Israel-Arab summit as Iran deal looms

11:55, 28.03.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join a rare summit of Arab and Israeli nations held in Israel on Monday, seeking to reassure Middle Eastern allies over a looming Iran nuclear deal and to garner stronger support for Ukraine, according to Reuters. Blinken, who is on a three-nation Middle East…

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

14:40, 24.03.2022 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

EU foreign ministers consider new sanctions on Russia, some push for oil embargo

11:45, 21.03.2022 - EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters.  Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions

11:51, 01.03.2022 - U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues

13:15, 25.02.2022 - Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters.  Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

Ukrainian ambassador to UK clarifies NATO remarks

12:20, 14.02.2022 - Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters.  Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…


