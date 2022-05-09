Putin channels memory of Hitler’s defeat to urge victory in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed until the restoration of control,…

- Republic of Moldova‘s president convened an urgent security meeting on Tuesday after a series of blasts in the Russian-backed separatist Transnistria region, according to France 24. The breakaway region, which borders western Ukraine, saw explosions hit its security ministry on Monday and a radio tower…

- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will join a rare summit of Arab and Israeli nations held in Israel on Monday, seeking to reassure Middle Eastern allies over a looming Iran nuclear deal and to garner stronger support for Ukraine, according to Reuters. Blinken, who is on a three-nation Middle East…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

- EU foreign and defence ministers meet on Monday to discuss imposing further sanctions on Moscow and to decide whether to introduce an oil embargo, according to Reuters. Trying to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, the European Union and its Western allies has already imposed a panoply…

- U.S. payment card firms Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Visa said on Monday it was taking prompt action to ensure compliance with…

- Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital on Friday as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens wailed over the city of…

- Ukraine‘s ambassador to Britain on Monday clarified earlier remarks about possibly dropping a bid for NATO membership, saying that the former Soviet republic would not be reconsidering its attempt to join the military alliance, according to Reuters. Asked whether or not Ukraine might reconsider its…