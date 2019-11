Publishers Humanitas, Polirom and ART - winners of Gaudeamus public's choice awards

The public's choice awards at the Gaudeamus Book Fair this year went to the publishing houses Humanitas, Polirom and the ART Publishing Group.

The prize for "The Most Wanted Book" rewarded the Humanitas Publishing House for the volume "Omul care muta norii. Sapte intamplari/The Man Who Gets the Clouds Moving. Seven Events" by Radu Paraschivescu.

The winners of the Media Trophies are as follows: the 'Evenimentul zilei' daily - for print publications; Pro TV for the television section; Europa FM for the radio section. National News Agency AGERPRES is the winner in the 'News agencies'…