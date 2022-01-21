Public transport strike continues in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Capitala a depășit pragul de 8 cazuri de COVID la mie! Incidența infectărilor crește ALARMANT, de la o zi la alta

Cum a evoluat rata de incidența cumulată calculată la 14 zile, din Capitală:19.01.2022 – ora 10:00 – valoarea de 6.6918.01.2022 – ora 10:00 – valoarea de 6.1517.01.2022… [citeste mai departe]

(live/update) Transportatorii susțin o conferință de presă: „Incompetența ministrului Andrei Spînu distruge transportul public de călători”

Asociația Patronală a Operatorilor de Transport Auto susține o conferință de presă cu genericul: „Incompetența… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț coronavirus: Aproape 20.000 de infectări în ultimele 24 de ore

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate 19.649 cazuri de infectare cu coronavirus, conform anunțului făcut de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. „Conform datelor existente la nivelul CNCCI la data de 21 ianuarie 2022, ora 10.00, în intervalul de 24 de ore, au… [citeste mai departe]

In memoriam, prof. Gheorghe Popescu

An de an, toamna-și cerne clipele de plumb, iar ploile plâng peste veștedul frunzelor până când fluturi de zăpadă dansează, prinzându-se în jocul zglobiu al ninsorii.Și anul acesta totul era alb patriarhal, chiar și în locul „unde nu s-a întâmplat nimic", la Fălticeni, atunci când a ... [citeste mai departe]

Directorul STB, deschis la negocieri cu greviștii, dar cu o condiție: Nu cred că cetăţenii trebuie să sufere

Directorul general al Societăţii de Transport Bucureşti (STB), Adrian Criţ, a declarat vineri că propune sindicatului reprezentativ deschiderea negocierilor pentru contractul… [citeste mai departe]

A murit cântărețul și actorul american Meat Loaf. Avea 74 de ani

Cântărețul și actorul american Meat Loaf a murit la vârsta de 74 de ani, a anunțat vineri dimineață agentul său, fără a împărtăși vreo cauză a morții, conform The Guardian . „Știm cât de mult a însemnat pentru mulți dintre voi și apreciem cu adevărat toată dragostea… [citeste mai departe]

(P) ???? ????????i ????recut un an! Programul Rabla reîncepe din luna februarie

???? ????????i ????recut un an! Programul Rabla reîncepe din luna februarie. Vino şi schimbă vechea maşină cu noul Logan ACCESS la un preţ mai mult decât accesibil! De la 7.500 Euro (TVA inclus), exclusiv prin Programul Rabla 2022. [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean a direcționat 32,9 milioane de lei pentru proiectele unităților administrativ-teritoriale din județ

Reunit în ședință ordinară joi, 20 ianuarie 2022, Consiliul Județean Cluj a aprobat repartizarea pe unități administrativ-teritoriale a sumei de 32.994.000 de… [citeste mai departe]

„Ceasul Apocalipsei” rămâne neclintit la 100 de secunde până la dezastru: „Suntem blocaţi într-un moment periculos”

Acele Ceasului Apocalipsei rămân şi în 2022 la „100 de secunde până la miezul nopţii”, au anunţat joi experţii de la Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists… [citeste mai departe]

Alexandru Rafila, anunț șoc despre certificatul verde în România. Când expiră, dacă nu ai doza booster

La nivel european, Certificatul digital COVID este operațional de la 1 iulie 2021, deși unele țări îl foloseau înainte de această dată pe bază voluntară. Cunoscut și sub denumirea de… [citeste mai departe]


Public transport strike continues in Bucharest

Publicat:
Public transport strike continues in Bucharest

The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB decided to continue the strike on Friday, despite a court ruling that ordered the immediate resuming of public transport in the city, according to Romania-Insider.  According to Digi24, STB union leader said that the union is also demanding the resignation of the company’s general manager. […] The post Public transport strike continues in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

