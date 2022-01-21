Public transport strike continues in Bucharest The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB decided to continue the strike on Friday, despite a court ruling that ordered the immediate resuming of public transport in the city, according to Romania-Insider. According to Digi24, STB union leader Mihai Tranca said that the union is also demanding the resignation of the company’s general manager. […] The post Public transport strike continues in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

