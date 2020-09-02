PSD requests resignation of Transport Minister after traffic accident involving him

Stiri Recomandate

Dr. Virgil Musta, despre noul an şcolar: Cursurile trebuie să înceapă, nu trebuie să ne speriem

AN ŞCOLAR 2020-2021. Începerea școlii pe 14 septembrie a împărțit opinia publică. O parte dintre cetățeni sunt de părere că revenirea copiilor la școală trebuie să se producă la data stabilită de Guvern,… [citeste mai departe]

Orban către profesori: „Să se adapteze”

Premierul Ludovic Orban a afirmat că profesorii trebuie să fie pregătiţi pentru noua modalitate de predare pe care o presupune şcoala în pandemie. ”Cadrele didactice trebuie să înțeleagă că situația în care ne găsim este o situație în care trebuie să punem pe primul plan sănătatea copiilor și că trebuie să se… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție a Adelinei Pestrițu, din spital, după ce Cristina Ich a insinuat că vedeta ar minți

Ca urmare a anunțului Adelinei Pestrițu, cum că a fost diagnosticată cu COVID-19, Cristina Ich a făcut unele mențiuni pe contul său de Instagram, insinuând că vedeta ar minți în legătură cu simptomele… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „Gospodarul”, episodul doi, nu cu Audi, dar cu remorca. Un bărbat fură pavajul de pe o stradă din capitală: Eu nu cu rău, îl descarc înapoi

Un locuitor din Chișinău a fost surprins cum fură pavajul de pe o stradă din capitală… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet - NBA: Denver Nuggets, calificată în semifinalele Conferinţei de Vest

Denver Nuggets s-a calificat în semifinalele Conferinţei de Vest a ligii profesioniste nord-americane de baschet (NBA), după ce a învins-o cu 80-78 pe Utah Jazz în meciul decisiv din primul tur al fazei play-off, marţi, în "bula" de la Disney… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal/Coronavirus: Maradona a antrenat-o pe Gimnasia La Plata pentru prima oară de la reluarea pregătirilor în Argentina

Fostul mare fotbalist argentinian Diego Maradona, antrenorul echipei Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, s-a prezentat marţi pentru prima oară la pregătirea formaţiei… [citeste mai departe]

Chef Florin Dumitrescu a înregistrat o piesă pentru a marca lansarea sezonului 8 Chefi la Cuțite

Pasiunea lui chef Florin Dumitrescu pentru muzică e deja un lucru bine cunoscut. Juratul de la Chefi la Cuțite a cochetat cu scena sub diverse forme sau apariții, așa că publicul îi cunoaște și abilitățile... [citeste mai departe]

Filat: Unii ambasadori se implică în treburile interne ale R.Moldova

Unii ambasadori străini, care sînt acreditați la noi în țară se implică în politica internă a Republicii Moldova. Declarația îi aparține președintelui PLDM, Vlad Filat și a fost făcută la N4. Filat afirmă că pe lîngă mesajele de susținere a politicienilor străini… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: Încă 40 de persoane infectate cu COVID-19 au murit în România. Numărul total al deceselor – 3.721

Alte 40 de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus au murit, numărul total al deceselor în România ajungând la 3.721, informează, miercuri, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică (GCS). Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Pandemia Covid-19. Număr record de cazuri noi de coronavirus în Ungaria după începerea şcolii

Ungaria a anunţat miercuri că a înregistrat 365 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, cel mai mare număr de infectări zilnice de până acum, în condiţiile în care oamenii se întorc din vacanţe şi începe noul an şcolar,… [citeste mai departe]


PSD requests resignation of Transport Minister after traffic accident involving him

(PSD) requests the , , resign his position after the vehicle in which he was in was involved, on Sunday, in a traffic accident, accusing the fact that the minister, "instead of building roads (...) is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights." "Resign, Bode! Instead of building roads, the , , is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights, until he hits head on the car of some tourists from Poland! , the law does not matter, nor does the safety of other participants in traffic.…

