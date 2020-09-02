PSD requests resignation of Transport Minister after traffic accident involving him

PSD requests resignation of Transport Minister after traffic accident involving himPublicat:
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) requests the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, resign his position after the vehicle in which he was in was involved, on Sunday, in a traffic accident, accusing the fact that the minister, "instead of building roads (...) is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights." "Resign, Bode! Instead of building roads, the Transport Minister, Lucian Bode, is making his liberal way in traffic with police lights, until he hits head on the car of some tourists from Poland! For Bode, the law does not matter, nor does the safety of other participants in traffic.…
