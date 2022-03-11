Press conference on topic of Population and Housing Census launch

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Bacău alocă peste 100.000 de euro pentru igienizarea căminului Letea, în vederea cazării refugiaților ucraineni

Primăria Bacău alocă peste 100.000 de euro pentru igienizarea căminului Letea, în vederea cazării refugiaților ucraineni

Primăria Bacău alocă 536.000 de lei din fondul de rezervă pentru asigurarea condițiilor de cazare pentru refugiați la căminul Letea din cadrul Colegiului… [citeste mai departe]

„Alături de copiii din Ucraina”. Fundația Ringier România a trimis două tone de combustibil pentru încălzirea Protoieriei Niculițel, transformată în centru pentru refugiați

„Alături de copiii din Ucraina”. Fundația Ringier România a trimis două tone de combustibil pentru încălzirea Protoieriei Niculițel, transformată în centru pentru refugiați

La 11 de kilometri de vama Isaccea,… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectele crypto românești Elrond și WAM vin cu primul anunț împreună: începând de astăzi, utilizatorii WAM vor putea folosi tokenul și pe rețeaua Elrond

Proiectele crypto românești Elrond și WAM vin cu primul anunț împreună: începând de astăzi, utilizatorii WAM vor putea folosi tokenul și pe rețeaua Elrond

Platforma WAM a lansat de curand ESDT bridge (Elrond Standard Digital… [citeste mai departe]

Ce facem cu banii în această perioadă? Îi ţinem la bancă, îi retragem sau cumpărăm valută sau aur? Sfaturile specialiștilor

Ce facem cu banii în această perioadă? Îi ţinem la bancă, îi retragem sau cumpărăm valută sau aur? Sfaturile specialiștilor

Ce facem cu banii în această perioadă? Îi ţinem la bancă, îi retragem sau cumpărăm valută sau aur? Sfaturile specialiștilor Ce facem… [citeste mai departe]

National Trade Union Bloc asks govt for concrete measures on Romanias energy, food security

National Trade Union Bloc asks govt for concrete measures on Romanias energy, food security

The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) asks the Executive to convene the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, with the objective of setting up working groups to elaborate, as a matter of urgency, plans of concrete… [citeste mai departe]

Cea mai mare bancă americană își închide operațiunile în Rusia

Cea mai mare bancă americană își închide operațiunile în Rusia

Goldman Sachs Group a anunţat joi că îşi închide operaţiunile în Federația Rusă, devenind prima bancă importantă de pe Wall Street care părăseşte această ţară după invadarea Ucrainei de către Moscova, transmite Reuters. Citește și: Mioveni. Reducere de 10% pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Preţul benzinei şi motorinei au atins niveluri record în toată lumea. Guvernele caută soluţii de atenuare a impactului

Preţul benzinei şi motorinei au atins niveluri record în toată lumea. Guvernele caută soluţii de atenuare a impactului

Preţurile benzinei şi motorinei au crescut la niveluri record în multe ţări din lume, în această săptămână, determinând guvernele din Brazilia până în Franţa… [citeste mai departe]

ANORMAL DE RECE – Temperaturi de -19 grade în Maramureș azi dimineață

ANORMAL DE RECE – Temperaturi de -19 grade în Maramureș azi dimineață

Am avut ger în această dimineață în județul Maramureș. Cel mai frig a fost la stația meteo Iezer din Pietrosul Rodnei, unde au fost -19 grade Celsius. Am avut -11 grade C la Targu Lăpuș și Sighetu Marmației, -10 grade C la Ocna Șugatag, respectiv -7… [citeste mai departe]

OMS indeamna tarile din Europa sa se concentreze mai mult pe domeniul sanatatii

OMS indeamna tarile din Europa sa se concentreze mai mult pe domeniul sanatatii

Organizatia Mondiala a Sanatatii OMS a lansat un apel tarilor europene sa se concentreze mai mult pe domeniul sanatatii decat au facut o inainte de pandemia de COVID 19.Astfel, biroul regional OMS pentru Europa a afirmat, cu prilejul lansarii… [citeste mai departe]

CSM Volei Alba Blaj 3-0 CSM Târgoviște. Blăjencele încep play-off-ul de pe prima poziție

CSM Volei Alba Blaj 3-0 CSM Târgoviște. Blăjencele încep play-off-ul de pe prima poziție

CSM Volei Alba Blaj a obținut o victorie uriașă, joi, contra CSM Târgoviște, acasă, cu scorul de 3-0(25-14, 25-23, 25-17), în derby-ul etapei a XXII-a, în Divizia A1. Înaintea partidei, blăjencele aveau în clasament… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Press conference on topic of Population and Housing Census launch

Publicat:
Press conference on topic of Population and Housing Census launch

for Statistics (INS) is organizing on Friday a press conference on the topic of the launch of the Population and .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Number of new housing units completed in 2021 up 5.31 pct from previous year

11:30, 10.03.2022 - A total of 71,420 housing units were built last year, by 3,604 more (+5.31 percent) compared to 2020, according to provisional data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Net investment in national economy up by 2.1%, last year

10:26, 10.03.2022 - Net investments made in the national economy have summed up 120.148 billion RON in 2021, going up by 2.1%, when comparing with 2020, according to the preliminary data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Women represent 51.1% of total resident population on January 1, 2021

19:50, 07.03.2022 - Women represented 51.1% of the total resident population on January 1, 2021, respectively 9.814 million people, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Travelminit.ro, 40 hotels offer free accommodation for 500 refugees from Ukraine

23:10, 04.03.2022 - The Travelminit.ro hotel platform, together with 40 partner hotels, offer free accommodation for 500 refugees from Ukraine, according to a statement sent by the company on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Stefan Cel Mare University in Suceava receives young student refugees from Ukraine

23:10, 04.03.2022 - The Stefan Cel Mare University in Suceava (USV) is receiving young refugees from Ukraine to study, in the context of the evolution of the neighboring country's situation, the academic institution's leadership announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Bucharest's COVID-19 rate drops to 31.42 cases per thousand population

15:15, 21.02.2022 - The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest City is 31.42 cases per 1,000 population on Monday, marking the fourth straight day of decline, the Public Health Directorate announced. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Wholesale turnover increases 21.7% in 2021

10:36, 18.02.2022 - Wholesale trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, rose last year as gross series by 21.7% compared to 2020, National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

February 7 through 13, 50.6% of COVID-19 cases in unvaccinated people

10:26, 17.02.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that, in the week of February 7 - 13, 50.6% of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 were registered in unvaccinated persons, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 martie 2022
Bucuresti -6°C | 3°C
Iasi -6°C | -0°C
Cluj-Napoca -8°C | 3°C
Timisoara -5°C | 6°C
Constanta -5°C | -2°C
Brasov -9°C | -1°C
Baia Mare -7°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 306.274,80 12.538.824,88
II (5/6) 2 51.045,80 -
III (4/6) 278 367,23 -
IV (3/6) 5.855 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 12.918.658,08

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 martie 2022
USD 4.5069
EUR 4.949
CHF 4.8584
GBP 5.9369
CAD 3.5175
XAU 291.809
JPY 3.8895
CNY 0.7137
AED 1.227
AUD 3.3042
MDL 0.2483
BGN 2.5304

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec