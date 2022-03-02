President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

Stiri Recomandate

Nou prefect la Cluj, rocadă între prefect și subprefect

În ședința de guvern de miercuri, pe ordinea de zi s-au aflat mai multe hotărâri privind eliberări și numiri de prefecți. La Cluj, a fost eliberat din funcția de prefect Tasnadi Istvan-Szilard (UDMR), iar din funcția de subprefect Irina Munteanu (PNL) Prin alte hotârări de guvern adoptate… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Kievului avertizează: Acum este timpul să ne pregătim pentru rezistență

„Inamicul adună forțele din ce în ce mai aproape”, a spus primarul Vitaliy Klitschko, adăugând că acum au loc lupte la periferia capitalei.Până acum Kievul a rezistat tentativelor de incursiune rusă. [citeste mai departe]

(live) Borrell: Deocamdată nu credem că există un risc ca războiul să se extindă și pe teritoriul dvs

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, Înaltul Reprezentant al UE, Josep Borrell și Comisarul European pentru Vecinătate și Extindere, Olivér Várhelyi, susțin o conferință de presă… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Europeană a interzis vânzarea, furnizarea, transferul sau exportul de bancnote euro către Rusia

Uniunea Europeană a interzis vânzarea, furnizarea, transferul sau exportul de bancnote euro către Rusia. Interdicția vizează atât persoanele fizice cât și cele juridice sau către orice persoană… [citeste mai departe]

Arhiepiscopia Râmnicului a reușit să strângă 100.000 de lei pentru refugiaţii din Ucraina

Arhiepiscopia Râmnicului a lansat o campanie filantropică în cadrul căreia a strâns până acum, cu ajutor din partea preoţilor şi a monahilor din judeţ, peste 100.000 de lei pentru refugiaţii ucrainieni, au anunţat,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Un soldat rus care s-ar fi predat izbucnește în plâns după ce a fost hrănit de civili. MESAJUL transmis familiei

În clipul care s-a răspândit, astăzi, cu repreziciune pe rețelele sociale, tânărul militar este văzut cum bea ceai fierbinte dintr-un pahar de plastic și… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă literele V și X de pe tancurile Rusiei în Ucraina. Sunt diferite față de cele cu litera Z

Ce înseamnă literele V și X de pe tancurile Rusiei în Ucraina. Sunt diferite față de cele cu litera Z. Pe măsură ce apar imagini și videoclipuri cu armata rusă care invadează Ucraina, poate… [citeste mai departe]

Presa ucraineană: Rusia îl pregătește pe Ianukovici „să preia președinția Ucrainei”

Kremlinul ar pregăti o operațiune specială pentru a-l înlocui pe Volodimir Zelenski cu fostul președinte Viktor Ianukovici, transmite presa ucraineană , cu referire la surse în serviciile de informații din țară. [citeste mai departe]

Cine este noul presedinte al Agentiei Nationale a Medicamentului. Date din CV (DOCUMENT)

Incepand de marti, 1 martie 2022, Razvan Mihai Prisada este noul presedinte al Agentiei Nationale a Medicamentului si a Dispozitivelor Medicale din Romania, in urma promovarii concursului desfasurat de catre Ministerul Sanatatii… [citeste mai departe]

Niciun oraș important nu a fost ocupat în 7 zile de război în Ucraina. Unde sunt cele mai grele lupte cu rușii - HARTA invaziei

În cele 7 zile care au trecut de la începutul invaziei ordonate de Putin în Ucraina, niciun mare oraș nu a fost capturat de trupele rusești,… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN for will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with .

Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania: We are together in prayer with all the citizens of Ukraine

11:26, 01.03.2022 - “We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict,” the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Tens gather in front of Ukraine's Embassy in support of Ukrainian people

20:51, 24.02.2022 - Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

President Iohannis has telephone conversation with Ukrainian counterpart

18:20, 24.02.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Pres. Iohannis: Romania is prepared for any economic and humanitarian consequences

13:00, 24.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis: Romania will not be drawn into military conflict in Ukraine

13:00, 24.02.2022 - Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

CSAT convenes under leadership of President Klaus Iohannis

12:00, 24.02.2022 - The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has convened on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

President Iohannis to participate in extraordinary European Council meeting on Thursday

20:05, 23.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is going to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, informs the Presidential Administration, Agerpres.ro informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis discusses with EC President about sanctions to be taken against Russia

18:35, 22.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



