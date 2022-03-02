President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- “We call on reason and wisdom. We are constantly praying for an end to the conflict,” the representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Vicariate in Romania wrote on Thursday regarding the situation in Ukraine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Tens of persons have gathered on Thursday evening in front of the headquarters of the Embassy of Ukraine in Bucharest to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday that Romania is prepared for any sort of economic and humanitarian consequences that could be generated by an eventual long-term conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Romania will not be drawn into the military conflict in Ukraine and Romanians must not fear for their safety, stated, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The Supreme Council of National Defense (CSAT) has convened on Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, under the leadership of President Klaus Iohannis, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday is going to participate in the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels, informs the Presidential Administration, Agerpres.ro informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…