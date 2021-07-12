President Iohannis awards Battle Flag to Central Military Emergency University Hospital

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiile de vegetație uscată i-au amploare în Timiș. Anunțul ISU Banat

53 de intervenții la incendii de miriște și vegetație uscată în primele 11 zile ale lunii iulie. Temperaturile crescute înregistrate în ultima perioadă au favorizat creșterea numărului de incendii de vegetație uscată. În urma celor 53 de incendii… [citeste mai departe]

Deva: Concert susținut de Cimpoierii din Transilvania

Primăria Municipiului Deva și Centrul Cultural „Drăgan Muntean” Deva vă invită duminică, 18 iulie 2021, ora 19:00, în Piața Arras din Deva, la un concert  susținut de Cimpoierii din Transilvania. Grupul a fost înfiinţat de Mircea Goian împreună cu Cornel Jitariu în 2008 şi abordează muzica medievală… [citeste mai departe]

Râurile din 5 județe, sub avertizare Cod Galben de inundații. Când va trece PERICOLUL

Astfel, potrivit Institutului Național de Hidrologie și Gospodărire a Apelor (INHGA), de astăzi, de la ora 13:00 și până la 22:00, ca urmare a precipitaţiilor înregistrate, a celor prognozate şi propagării, se pot produce… [citeste mai departe]

Răzvan Cuc dă de pământ cu Iohannis, după ce o elevă notată cu 3 la Evaluarea Națională a luat 8 la recorectare: Un coşmar provocat de oameni bolnavi de putere

Senatorul PSD Neamţ Răzvan Cuc a declarat, luni, că au trecut… [citeste mai departe]

Acțiune a polițiștilor din Dej. Șofer rupt de beat, oprit în Bobâlna

În perioada 9-11 iulie, polițiștii din cadrul Poliției municipiului Dej și a Secției 5 Poliție Rurală au desfășurat activități de asigurare și menținere a unui climat optim de siguranță publică și rutieră. Acțiunile derulate au vizat prevenirea faptelor… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri în Republica Moldova: Partidul Maiei Sandu va avea 63 din cele 101 mandate de parlamentari

În urma alegerilor parlamentare anticipate de duminică, PAS a obţinut 52,8% din totalul voturilor valabil exprimate, potrivit celor mai proaspete date ofeiite de autorități Sursa foto:  Comisia Electorală… [citeste mai departe]

În timp ce România înghite avioane de muzeu militar, Elveția vrea să le taie aripile americanilor

Ales luna trecută de guvernul elvețian, avionul american F-35 (Lockeed Martin) este deja contestat prin lansarea unei inițiative populare. Avioane F-16 second hand, cărora le trebuie o lungă cură… [citeste mai departe]

Unde va juca Kylian Mbappe în noul sezon?

Atacantul francez Kylian Mbappe a intrat în ultimul an de contract cu PSG și despre viitorul său se vorbește tot mai intens.   Conducerea lui PSG i-a oferit deja prelungirea contractului, însă Mbappe nu... [citeste mai departe]

Drumarii solicită CNAIR responsabilitate în cheltuirea banilor publici. Care sunt problemele companiei în materie de resurse umane

Sindicatul Drumarilor „Elie Radu", care reuneşte angajaţi ai Companiei Naţionale de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere (CNAIR), solicită… [citeste mai departe]

Accident intre Gelu si Terebesti. Soferul fugar, mort de beat

Duminică, 11 iulie, în jurul orei 22.30, polițiștii au fost sesizați prin 112, despre faptul că un autoturism a acroșat un biciclist pe DJ 108 L, între localitățile Gelu și Terebești, după care a părăsit locul accidentului fără încuviințarea organelor de poliție. În urma verificărilor… [citeste mai departe]


President Iohannis awards Battle Flag to Central Military Emergency University Hospital

Publicat:
on Monday signed the decree based on which he awarded the to the Central Military Emergency University Hospital "," according to a press release of the , Agerpres informs.

The head of state also awarded the to the Maritime Hydrographic Directorate and the 56th .

