President Iohannis awards Battle Flag to Central Military Emergency University Hospital

- July 5-7, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a series of consultations with politicians and social partners on the "Educated Romania" at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to conclude the public debate on it. According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 17:00hrs, Iohannis will welcome…

- President Klaus Iohannis decorated the ambassador of the Italian Republic to Romania, Marco Giungi, with the Order of the Star of Romania, in the rank of Commodore. According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state awarded the Italian ambassador this distinction as a sign of…

- Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis emphasized at the European Council meeting the importance of flexible and fast procedures to assess the National Recovery and Resilience Plans, so as to ensure an easy and fast access of the states to earmarked funds, the Presidential Administration…

- President Klaus Iohannis will carry out, on Wednesday and Thursday, a state visit to the Republic of Estonia, in Tallinn, the Presidential Administration announced. According to the source, the visit is taking place in the context of the centennial of Romanian-Estonian diplomatic relations…

- President Klaus Iohannis is participating in the NATO Summit, on Monday, in Brussels, where he will uphold the North Atlantic Alliance's process of adaptation to the current security context, so that the organization becomes stronger politically and militarily, informs the Presidential Administration,…

- President Klaus Iohannis has signed the decree on Friday for the promulgation of the Law on the adoption measures regarding the information and communication infrastructures of national interest and the conditions for the implementation of 5G networks, the Presidential Administration announces.…

- President Klaus Iohannis has attended, Monday and Tuesday, the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, taking place in Brussels, context in which he emphasized Romania's support for the "fast" and "unitary" implementation of Digital COVID Certificates at the European level. According…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will attend an extraordinary European Council meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels to call for a swift and uniform implementation of digital green certificates at European level, reiterating the idea that they should not impinge on the exercise of the fundamental…