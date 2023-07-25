Poll shows 86.9pct of surveyed Romanian entrepreneurs unable to cope with increased minimum wage

Stiri Recomandate

Camelia Potec, reacție după ce David Popovici a ratat podiumul la proba de 200 m liber de la CM de Înot

David Popovici a concurat marți în finala probei de 200 m liber la CM de Înot de la Fukuoka și a reușit doar o clasare pe locul al patrulea, deși era văzut drept marele favorit. Camelia Potec,… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European cere aderarea României la Spațiul Schengen

Parlamentul European a adoptat o rezoluție, susținută de toți europarlamentarii PNL, prin care cere admiterea României și a Bulgariei în Spațiul Schengen până la sfârșitul anului. Documentul ia în seamă consecințele economice ale ținerii celor două țări în afara spațiului… [citeste mai departe]

#experiențaIdeoIdeis se pregătește să plece în Tabăra de teatru și film

Proiectul național care și-a propus la începutul acestui an să conecteze toți pilonii Ideo Ideis într-o experiență rotundă de învățare prin artă se pregătește pentru o nouă etapă. În perioada 31 iulie – 8 august, cei 20 de adolescenți selectați… [citeste mai departe]

Un avion al Aeroflot a rămas în pană de motor în plin zbor, la peste 11.000 de metri altitudine. La bord se aflau 150 de pasageri

Un avion cu pasageri al companiei ruse Aeroflot, care efectua o cursă de la Soci la Moscova, s-a confruntat în zbor cu o defecţiune a… [citeste mai departe]

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii în Grecia. Românii din zonele afectate, evacuaţi în siguranţă

Atenţionare de călătorie: Menţinere cod roşu de caniculă şi pericol major de incendii… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt cele mai căutate obiective turistice din Dâmbovița? În primele șase luni, creștere cu 38% a numărului de vizitatori la obiectivele administrate de CNM Curtea Domnească

Creștere de 38% a numărului de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce faci dacă găsești bani sau obiecte de valoare pe jos. Știai că poți să le păstrezi, în anumite condiții?

Conform Poliției Române, este posibil să păstrați banii, dar există anumite reguli pe care trebuie să le respectați pentru a face acest lucru. Dacă ați găsit bani sau… [citeste mai departe]

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossing

Border police finds Ukrainian woman carrying 100,000 US dollars 50 m from Siret border crossingA Ukrainian woman was found on Tuesday with 100,000 US dollars in a backpack while she was walking from the border… [citeste mai departe]

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programme

Deputy PM Predoiu meets US ambassador Kavalec, discusses Strategic Partnership, fighting human trafficking, visa programmeDeputy PM Catalin Predoiu, Minister… [citeste mai departe]


Poll shows 86.9pct of surveyed Romanian entrepreneurs unable to cope with increased minimum wage

Publicat:
As many as 86.9% of the entrepreneurs surveyed by the of Romania's Privately-owned Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (CNIPMMR) say that they could not cope with increased minimum wage for employees, told Agerpres.

