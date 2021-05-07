Polish President visits Romania for talks and to attend a military exercisePublicat:
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will welcome his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on Monday, at the Cotroceni Palace to discuss the regional security situation, the collaboration in the perspective of the NATO summit and the bilateral trade relationship, according to Romania- Insider. The two leaders will attend the “Justice Sword 21” military exercise on Tuesday, involving […] The post Polish President visits Romania for talks and to attend a military exercise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
