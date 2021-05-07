Polish President visits Romania for talks and to attend a military exercise

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters. The European Commission…

- Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday backed an idea to create an international treaty that would help the world deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic now destroying the globe, according to Reuters. The treaty got the formal backing of…

- The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…