Polish president says he vetoed media law

Publicat:
Polish president says he vetoed media law

Poland‘s announced on Monday he vetoed a controversial media bill as he shared some Poles’ worries about freedom of speech and that signing it into law would strain relations with Warsaw’s key ally, the , according to Reuters. Unexpectedly rushed through parliament this month, the legislation would have tightened rules around […] The post Polish president says he vetoed media law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU takes Poland to court amid fears for bloc’s legal order

15:46, 22.12.2021 - The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order, according to AP News. In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy…

Polish regulator to investigate Apple’s privacy policy

13:00, 13.12.2021 - Apple faces an investigation in Poland over whether its new rules on privacy and personal data processing for iOS devices violate competition law, Polish antimonopoly watchdog UOKiK said on Monday, according to Reuters. Apple rolled out an update of its iOS operating system in April with new privacy…

Polish PM tells Germany’s Scholz not to ‘give in’ over Nord Stream 2

15:10, 09.12.2021 - Poland’s Prime Minister announced on Thursday that he would call on Germany‘s newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz to oppose the start-up of Nord Stream 2, as Warsaw seeks to stop the gas pipeline it says will be used against Europe by Russia, according to Reuters.  Scholz’s predecessor Angela Merkel…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…

Poland comes under fire over challenge to supremacy of EU law

17:16, 19.10.2021 - Poland‘s prime minister repeatedly came under criticism during a tense debate in the European Parliament on Tuesday, with the EU’s chief executive warning Warsaw that its challenge to the supremacy of the 27-nation bloc’s law would not go unpunished, according to Reuters.  “You’re arguments are not…

EU lays out options to punish Poland’s challenge to bloc law

12:35, 19.10.2021 - The European Commission laid out its options ranging from legal action to withholding funds for a response to a Polish court ruling that questioned the supremacy of EU law, stressing that action must be taken to protect the bloc’s common values, according to Reuters.  “The European Commission is at…

EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

16:10, 18.10.2021 - The European Union will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states, according to Reuters. Many EU states accuse Lukashenko…

Aforti Holding, a company listed in Poland goes public on BVB

14:36, 12.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that the first bond issue of the Polish company, Aforti Holding has started trading on the Multilateral Trading System of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, according to a press release. Aforti Holding, a non-banking…


