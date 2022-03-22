Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.

President Klaus Iohannis pays a visit to Moldova on Wednesday, according to official sources, Agerpres reports.

The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, will pay a working visit to Romania on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, who will arrive in Bucharest on Friday for her first visit in Romania since taking on mandate, will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, at 14:00, at the ceremonial plateau of Cotroceni Palace.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis.

Romania "fully" supports Ukraine's, but also the Republic of Moldova's and Georgia's accession to the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the security situation in the Black Sea region.