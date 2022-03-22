Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Stiri Recomandate

Niciun refugiat în taberele mobile de la Siret, Rădăuți și Milișăuți. Gradul de ocupare a taberelor a scăzut sub 5%

Niciun refugiat în taberele mobile de la Siret, Rădăuți și Milișăuți. Gradul de ocupare a taberelor a scăzut sub 5%

În taberele provizorii din județ sunt cazați în prezent 92 de refugiați ucraineni la un număr total de 1.977 de locuri adică un grad de ocupare de aproape… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. În Târgu Mureș, flashmob de Ziua Mondială a Sindromului Down!

VIDEO. În Târgu Mureș, flashmob de Ziua Mondială a Sindromului Down!

Un flashmob impresionant a avut loc ieri în Piața Teatrului, la ora 13.00, la care au participat beneficiari ai Fundației Transilvană Alpha. Data de 21 martie marchează Ziua Mondială a Sindromului Down având ca scop conştientizarea problemelor cu care se confruntă… [citeste mai departe]

A supraviețuit lagărelor naziste ale lui Hitler, dar a fost ucis de rușii lui Putin care au invadat Ucraina ca să o ”denazifice”

A supraviețuit lagărelor naziste ale lui Hitler, dar a fost ucis de rușii lui Putin care au invadat Ucraina ca să o ”denazifice”

Un supraviețuitor al Holocaustului nazist a fost ucis într-un bombardament al rușilor la Harkov. Paradoxal, invazia declanșată de… [citeste mai departe]

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA ziua 27 Mariupol, transformat ”în cenușă”, Odesa atacată

RĂZBOI ÎN UCRAINA ziua 27 Mariupol, transformat ”în cenușă”, Odesa atacată

Mariupol, unde locuiau cândva peste 450.000 de oameni, a fost „redus la cenușă”, a declarat președintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski, în timp ce noi imagini arată că forțele ruse s-au masat în jurul orașului portuar din sud. Oficialii… [citeste mai departe]

ANM a emis cod galben în București și alte 10 județe

ANM a emis cod galben în București și alte 10 județe

Zece judeţe şi Municipiul Bucureşti sunt vizate de o atenţionare Cod galben de intensificări ale vântului, valabilă pe parcursul zilei de marţi, potrivit Administraţiei Naţionale de Meteorologie (ANM). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Sportivii de la CS Unirea Alba Iulia au obținut 4 medalii de aur și argint, la Campionatul Național de Kyorugi

Sportivii de la CS Unirea Alba Iulia au obținut 4 medalii de aur și argint, la Campionatul Național de Kyorugi

Sportivii de la CS Unirea Alba Iulia au obținut 4 medalii la Campionatul Campionatul Național, proba olimpică Kyorugi, dintre care 3 la individual și una în urma constituirii… [citeste mai departe]

Acuzații aberante ale Cameliei Bogdan la adresa a două judecătoare de la Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție

Acuzații aberante ale Cameliei Bogdan la adresa a două judecătoare de la Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție

Fosta judecătoare Camelia Bogdan, exclusă de două ori din magistratură,  a lansat o serie de acuzații aberante la adresa judecătorilor Înaltei Curți. Bogdan a acuzat-o pe… [citeste mai departe]

Marius Budăi: Două impedimente pentru majorarea pensiilor

Marius Budăi: Două impedimente pentru majorarea pensiilor

Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi, a făcut câteva precizări legate de reducerea CAS de la 25% la 20%, despre impactul acestei măsuri cât și despre cât de fezabilă ar fi. Marius Budăi spune că nu vrea să panichez pe nimeni ”dar reducerea CAS poate fi o dificultate în calea majorării de… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Şeful Gărzii Naţionale din Alabama a vizitat Centrul ,,Getica” de la Cincu 

FOTO Şeful Gărzii Naţionale din Alabama a vizitat Centrul ,,Getica” de la Cincu 

Șeful Gărzii Naționale a statului american Alabama (ALNG), generalul-maior Sheryl E. Gordon s-a aflat, săptămâna trecută, în România.  Prezența șefului Gărzii Naționale a statului american Alabama a avut loc în contextul vizitelor… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski invocă necesitatea unui referendum

Zelenski invocă necesitatea unui referendum

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a afirmat că orice eventual acord de pace cu Rusia va trebui supus aprobării de către cetăţenii ucraineni printr-un referendum. „Eu le-am explicat grupurilor de negociatori: când vorbiţi despre toate modificările cuprinse într-un eventual viitor acord, despre modificări… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Publicat:
Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

of Poland, , will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the , by .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Polish President Duda to be welcomed Tuesday by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

12:40, 21.03.2022 - The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

President Iohannis to visit Moldova on Wednesday (sources)

13:10, 15.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis pays a visit to Moldova on Wednesday, according to official sources, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article…

Bulgaria's President to pay working visit to Bucharest on Tuesday

08:25, 15.03.2022 - The President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, will pay a working visit to Romania on Tuesday, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this…

US Vice President Kamala Harris, in Bucharest, to meet with President Iohannis and PM Ciuca

08:31, 11.03.2022 - The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, who will arrive in Bucharest on Friday for her first visit in Romania since taking on mandate, will be welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis, at 14:00, at the ceremonial plateau of Cotroceni Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

President Iohannis to meet with EC President, UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Bucharest on Thursday

18:16, 02.03.2022 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will be in Bucharest on Thursday for meetings with President Klaus Iohannis. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

President Iohannis: Romania fully supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, and also Moldova's, Georgia's

09:25, 01.03.2022 - Romania "fully" supports Ukraine's, but also the Republic of Moldova's and Georgia's accession to the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

President Iohannis discusses with EC President about sanctions to be taken against Russia

18:35, 22.02.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the package of sanctions to be taken against Russia following Russia's serious violation of international law. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

President Iohannis, Polish counterpart discuss security situation in Black Sea region

15:21, 22.02.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the security situation in the Black Sea region. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 martie 2022
Bucuresti 1°C | 16°C
Iasi -1°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 18°C
Timisoara 2°C | 19°C
Constanta 2°C | 9°C
Brasov -2°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 18°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 20.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 508.123,20 14.005.560,88
II (5/6) 36 4.704,84 -
III (4/6) 1.261 134,31 -
IV (3/6) 17.111 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 14.857.639,68

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 martie 2022
USD 4.4777
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.8143
GBP 5.8828
CAD 3.5494
XAU 277.221
JPY 3.7564
CNY 0.7045
AED 1.2191
AUD 3.305
MDL 0.2434
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec