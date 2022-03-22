Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

Polish President Duda to be welcomed by President Iohannis at Cotroceni PalacePublicat:
The President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, will pay a visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, and will be welcomed, at 16:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis.
