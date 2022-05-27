Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

Stiri Recomandate

GINIA lansează Cel mai singur dintre pământeni – o melodie ce descrie perfect sensibilitatea artistei ￼￼

“Este o melodie-leac, menită să deschidă ochii celor aflați în cercul vicios al singurătății, din care doar iubirea te poate scoate și te poate face fericit” – GINIA GINIA… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii atacă orașe ucrainene cu o navă ucraineană

Nu de ieri, nici de alaltăieri e valabilă zicerea aia cu à la guerre comme à la guerre. În viață, dar, desigur, și, la propriu, în război. Fiecare luptă cu ce are, cu ce poate, cum știe, cum crede că poate să câștige. Acum, oficialitățile ucrainene, preluând comunicatul armatei lor, afirmă că… [citeste mai departe]

Cartofi noi la cuptor cu mărar: O rețetă simplă și gustoasă!

Ingrediente: 600 g cartofi noi 100 g unt 1 legatura de marar sare, piper brânză rasă Cartofi noi la cuptor Cum se prepară: Speli cartofii foarte bine, îi freci cu sare grunjoasă. Nu trebuie să îi curățați de coajă! Îi fierbi apoi întregi, în apa puțin sărată, cam 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu convoacă CSS: Creșterii prețurilor și riscurile asupra economiei naționale, pe ordinea de zi

Președinta Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, convoacă astăzi, începând cu ora 10.00, ședința Consiliului Suprem de Securitate. Riscurile economice și impactul creșterii prețurilor la resursele… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în lumea mizicii. A murit Andrew Fletcher, membru fondator al formaţiei Depeche Mode

Andrew Fletcher, membru fondator al formaţiei Depeche Mode, a murit joi la vârsta de 60 de ani, informează The Guardian. Anunţul a fost postat pe contul de Twitter al formaţiei Depeche Mode. „Suntem şocaţi şi plini de… [citeste mai departe]

Zile grele pentru SIMONA HALEP: A fost un atac de panică

Simona Halep a vorbit, joi, despre căderea abruptă de formă pe care a avut-o în timpul meciului de la Roland Garros 2022 în care a fost învinsă de chinezoaica Qinwen Zheng. Simona Halep pune totul pe seama unui atac de panică, cauzat probabil de presiunea prea mare, un eveniment pe care,… [citeste mai departe]

România este prezentă la Târgul de Carte de la Madrid cu un stand propriu şi evenimente literare hispano-române în Parcul Retiro

România este prezentă la Târgul de Carte de la Madrid, desfăşurat în perioada 27 mai - 12 iunie în Parcul Retiro, cu un stand propriu… [citeste mai departe]

Tennis: Monica Niculescu starts on the right foot in womens doubles event at Roland Garros

The pair of Romanian tennis player Monica Niculescu and Belgian Alison van Uytvanck qualified for the second round of the women's doubles event of the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros, on Thursday, by defeating Danielle… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia acuzată că și-a ucis soțul, apoi i-a înscenat sinuciderea rămâne în libertate. Judecătorii au respins propunerea de arestare

Tribunalul Vaslui a respins joi, 26 mai, propunerea procurorilor Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Vaslui privind arestarea… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop pentru vineri, 27 mai 2022. Previziuni astrale pentru fiecare zodie in parte

BerbecLuna in Taur, se plaseaza in zona finantelor si posesiunilor, stimulandu ti nevoia de securitate si stabilitate, dar si dorinta de a castiga si acumula mai multi bani. Astazi esti prudent in ce priveste cheltuielile si hotarasti… [citeste mai departe]


Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds

Publicat:
Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans were put on hold […] The post approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

