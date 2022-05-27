Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds Poland‘s Parliament on Thursday voted in favour of a bill that will replace a contested disciplinary chamber for judges with a new body, clearing the way for the country to get billions in COVID-19 recovery funds from Brussels, according to Reuters. More than 35 billion euros in grants and cheap loans were put on hold […] The post Polish Parliament approves judicial reforms to unblock EU funds appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Joe Biden will visit Japan and South Korea on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday,…

- The European Commission is prepared to set up special trading routes between Poland and Ukraine to make sure food products and live animals can be moved as easily as possible in both directions, the EU’s Agriculture Commissioner said, according to Politico. Ukraine has been asking Brussels to secure…

- Tough new rules targeting U.S. tech giants agreed late on Thursday are expected to come into force in October, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday, according to Reuters. The rules, which Vestager proposed a year ago, are called the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which set out a list of dos…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland, according to Reuters. Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelenskiy…

- Russia‘s ambassador to Warsaw said on Thursday that Poland had blocked the Russian embassy’s bank accounts on the basis that they might be used to finance terrorist activity or launder money, according to Reuters. “Our accounts have been blocked by a decision of the finance ministry, and then by a…

- Russia and Ukraine‘s foreign ministers met in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the conflict, according to Reuters. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- European Union diplomats have approved new sanctions against Belarus for its supporting role in Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, the French presidency of the EU announced on Wednesday, according to Reuters. EU diplomats approved new sanctions against Belarusian people who are playing a role in the attacks…