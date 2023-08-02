Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border in response and that they had summoned Belarus’ top diplomat in Warsaw in […] The post Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

