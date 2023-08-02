Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

Stiri Recomandate

„Colectează separat, neapărat! Evită penalizările". RETIM și ADID Timiș lansează campania „Eticheta Roșie"

„Colectează separat, neapărat! Evită penalizările”. RETIM și ADID Timiș lansează campania „Eticheta Roșie”

RETIM Ecologic Service SA și Asociația de Dezvoltare…

Bihorul, pe locul II în țară privind numărul de firme și PFA-uri intrate în insolvență

Bihorul, pe locul II în țară privind numărul de firme și PFA-uri intrate în insolvență

Numărul firmelor și PFA-urilor intrate în insolvență a scăzut cu 0,47% în primele şase luni ale acestui an, față de aceeași perioadă a anului trecut. Potrivit datelor publicate de Oficiul Național al Registrului…

Vizită de la Universitatea Kathmandu, din Nepal, la UVVG Arad

Vizită de la Universitatea Kathmandu, din Nepal, la UVVG Arad

Comunicat. În perioada 20-27 iulie, UVVG a primit vizita colegilor și colaboratorilor de la Universitatea Kathmandu, din Nepal, prof. dr. Sagar Sharma, director Al Himalaya...

Bogdan Ivan: Județul Dâmbovița face un pas important în transformarea digitală

Bogdan Ivan: Județul Dâmbovița face un pas important în transformarea digitală

Ministrul Digitalizării, Bogdan Ivan, a anunțat că a semnat, împreună cu președintele Consiliului Județean, Corneliu Ștefan, o investiție de peste 3 milioane de lei în dezvoltarea competențelor digitale ale oamenilor. „La baza digitalizării…

Înnorări și averse de ploaie în Maramureș. Află mai mult

Înnorări și averse de ploaie în Maramureș. Află mai mult

Vremea va fi apropiata de normalul termic al perioadei. Cerul va fi variabil, cu innorari temporare ziua cand local se vor semnala averse, descarcari electrice, intensificari de scurta durata ale vantului. Temperaturile maxime vor fi cuprinse intre 25 si 28 de grade, iar cele…

Hoţ care mergea cu trenul din sat în sat şi a dat 11 spargeri în gospodării, prins de poliţişti

Hoţ care mergea cu trenul din sat în sat şi a dat 11 spargeri în gospodării, prins de poliţişti

Un bărbat a fost arestat preventiv după ce poliţiştii au stabilit că, timp de o lună, a călătorit cu trenul prin diverse sate din judeţul Arad şi a dat spargeri în gospodării, de unde fura doar cabluri…

IPJ Arges: Un barbat agresiv a provocat leziuni unei politiste

IPJ Arges: Un barbat agresiv a provocat leziuni unei politiste

In ziua de 1 august 2023, un politist din cadrul Sectiei de Politie Rurala Albestii de Arges observat in trafic o persoana care se izbea de un autoturism, oprit pe partea carosabila, la volanul caruia de afla o femeie. Conform Inspectoratului de Politie Judetean Arges, in urma…

Cine transmite meciul FC Urartu - Farul Constanta de joi, 3 august 2023

Cine transmite meciul FC Urartu - Farul Constanta de joi, 3 august 2023

Campioana Romaniei, Farul Constanta, sustine joi, 3 august 2023, mansa secunda din turul doi preliminar al competitiei europene Conference League, in deplasare, la Erevan, contra campioanei Armeniei, FC Urartu.In tur, la Ovidiu, Farul a castigat, scor 3 2.Partida…

Pălinca Fort Silvan, premiată cu aur

Pălinca Fort Silvan, premiată cu aur

Un sortiment de pălincă de prune obținut la Crama Fort Silvan din Camăr a fost medaliat cu aur la cea de-a treia ediție a Concursului Internațional de Pălincă de la Miercurea Ciuc. Concursul s-a desfășurat zilele trecute și a fost jurizat de experți de talie internațională. Să nu uităm de tradiția vinului de la Camăr. Calitățile…


Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

Publicat:
Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

Poland's government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland's airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member's border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland's military presence along the border in response and that they had summoned Belarus' top diplomat in Warsaw in […]

Europe is set for a record solar summer and is wasting it

10:00, 02.08.2023 - The European Union should take steps to stop the waste of solar energy and limit negative pricing in order to encourage investment, according to renewable energy groups, according to Bloomberg. While Europe will generate record amounts of solar power this summer, coal-dependent countries like Poland…

Poland files EU complaint over illegal waste imports from Germany

14:35, 26.07.2023 - Warsaw is filing a complaint to the European Commission against Berlin for allegedly failing to remove waste illegally transported from Germany to Poland and stored there, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Some 35 tonnes of waste was illegally moved to Poland by German…

Japanese PM heads to NATO to warn of East Asia risks

11:10, 07.07.2023 - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will join NATO leaders in Lithuania on Tuesday to remind an alliance focused on Ukraine to pay heed to Chinese and Russian activity in Asia, which Japan sees as a threat to global security, according to Reuters. Kishida’s second visit to a North Atlantic Treaty…

Russian missiles hit western Ukraine as Zelenskyy vows response

12:35, 06.07.2023 - Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg.  “There will definitely be a response to the enemy.…

Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears

12:55, 29.06.2023 - Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…

East Europe NATO allies say Wagner troops in Belarus spell trouble

11:05, 28.06.2023 - Eastern European NATO countries on Tuesday warned that a move of Wagner’s Russian mercenary troops to Belarus would create greater regional instability, but NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is ready to defend itself against any threat, according to Reuters. “If Wagner deploys…

Poland to challenge EU climate laws before top court

09:55, 13.06.2023 - Poland will try to overturn the EU’s combustion engine phaseout and other climate laws with an appeal before the bloc’s top court, Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said, according to Politico. In spring, the bloc passed a law effectively banning the sale of new cars powered by fossil fuels from 2035, despite…

Russia, Ukraine fail to embrace IAEA plan to protect nuclear plant

10:31, 31.05.2023 - Neither Russia nor Ukraine committed to respect five principles laid out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday to try to safeguard Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Reuters. Grossi, who spoke at the U.N. Security Council,…


