Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to offer troops from the private military […] The post Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- A late proposal to extend subsidies for coal plants has upset European Union countries’ plans on Monday to approve a reform of the bloc’s power market, which was designed to shift the electricity system towards cleaner energy, according to Reuters. EU countries’ energy ministers meet in Luxembourg on…

- Home affairs ministers from the European Union‘s 27 member states gathered on Thursday to try get across the line an elusive agreement on how to share out the responsibility of caring for refugees and migrants, according to Reuters. A tentative deal on the table comes after years of damaging feuds between…

- South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership…

- Romania will seal and monitor Ukrainian grain cargoes transiting the country and conduct quality checks on food products at border checkpoints, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, stopping short of a ban on imports, according to Reuters. European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia…

- Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD) said it will ask the coalition government to impose a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports, mirroring moves by other central and eastern European states to protect their domestic agriculture, according to Reuters. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have already…

- Germany‘s foreign minister begins a visit to China on Thursday aiming to reassert a common European Union policy toward Beijing days after remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron suggested disarray in the continent’s approach to the rising superpower, according to Reuters. Macron provoked a backlash…

- Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters. Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…