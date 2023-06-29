Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears

Stiri Recomandate

A intrat în casa concubinei cu un topor, a spart geamurile și a distrus mobilierul. Apoi a trecut la împărțit pumni

Un bărbat de 32 de ani a intrat în imobilul concubinei cu un topor, a spart geamurile și a distrus mobilierul după care la plecare... The post A intrat în casa… [citeste mai departe]

Reuters: Cei mai importanți generali ruși au dispărut după rebeliune

Cei mai importanţi generali din Rusia au dispărut din spaţiul public după rebeliunea eşuată a mercenarilor grupului Wagner care viza răsturnarea conducerii militare ruse, pe fondul dorinţei preşedintelui Vladimir Putin de a-şi reafirma autoritatea şi al unor… [citeste mai departe]

Scene din viaţa culturală piteşteană (32)

26.04.2007, foto-document. A doua comisie de concurs pe care am numit-o pentru angajarea, la Centrul Cultural Pitești, a 8 instrumentiști. De menționat că, până la 1 iulie 2007, toți au funcționat ca salariați în cadrul Centrului Cultural Pitești, fiind mai apoi transferați, prin hotărâre a Consiliului Local,… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salarii oferă angajatorii din domeniile care recrutează cel mai mult pe timp de vară

Mai mult de 13.000 de joburi noi au fost scoase în piață în luna iunie de angajatorii din retail, industria alimentară / HoReCa și turism, domeniile care au cea mai mare nevoie de personal pe timp de vară. Numărul se raportează… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr înjunghiat din senin pe stradă, în Teleorman

Marţi seară, în judeţul Teleorman, un adolescent a fost înjunghiat de un alt băiat minor. Victima a fost transferată de urgenţă cu o ambulanţă la Spitalul Clinic de Copii “Grigore Alexandrescu” din Capitală. Citește și: Video. Cadenţă de producţie la Dacia: 65 vehicule pe oră. Vizită la uzina… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o femeie moartă în urma unui accident cu ATV-ul

Tragedie la Moldovița, unde o femeie în vârstă de 46 de ani a murit după ce a pierdut controlul asupra ATV-ului pe care îl conducea, vehiculul intrând violent într-un cap de pod. Accidentul s-a produs miercuri, în jurul orei 14.45, pe un pod de pe un drum forestier din satul Argel.Din cercetările… [citeste mai departe]

Ligia Deca, despre faptul că subiectele examenelor au apărut pe Facebook: Au fost realizate cu camere microscopice, aflate în nasture

Ministrul Ligia Deca a afirmat despre situaţiile în care subiectele la examenele naţionale au apărut în spaţiul public în timp ce… [citeste mai departe]

Servicii Google Ads – tot ce merită să știi despre publicitatea plătită

Succesul în conducerea unei afaceri depinde în mare măsură de statutul companiilor în rețea. Primul loc în care utilizatorii caută anumite servicii sau produse este motorul de căutare pe Internet. Conform datelor, Google deține astăzi 91,98% din… [citeste mai departe]

Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears

Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperă utilajele care nu trebuie să lipsească de pe șantierul tău

Construcțiile reprezintă un domeniu în plină dezvoltare de câțiva ani, motiv pentru care putem observa nenumărate șantiere noi în toate colțurile din mediul urban și rural. Pentru buna desfășurare a proiectelor și creșterea eficienței acestora există utilaje… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Poland expects the to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to offer troops from the private military […] The post Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: