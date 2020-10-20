PNL endorsing Zegrean or USR candidate for Legislative Council chairman

Stiri Recomandate

Proiectul prin care plafonul pentru aplicarea cotei reduse de TVA de 5% asupra bazei de impozitare pentru livrarea de locuinţe cu o suprafaţă de maximum 120 metri pătraţi, adoptat

Propunerea legislativă are ca obiect… [citeste mai departe]

Teste rapide pentru depistarea COVID-19 în Singapore în cazul nunţilor şi a altor evenimente

Singapore intenţionează să folosească teste rapide COVID-19 pentru evenimente precum nunţi şi conferinţe de afaceri pe măsură ce oraşul-stat are în vedere redeschiderea în continuare a economiei, a anunţat marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia acuză SUA că orchestrează o revoluţie în Republica Moldova, după modelul protestelor din Belarus

Serviciului de Informaţii Externe al Federaţiei Ruse a acuzat marţi SUA că vor să instige la o revoluţie în Republica Moldova, în contextul alegerilor prezidenţiale ce vor avea loc aici… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj-Napoca intră în scenariul roșu: Școlile trec la cursuri exclusiv online

Rata de infectare din municipiul Cluj-Napoca a ajuns la 3 la mia de locuitori, motiv pentru care Consiliul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Cluj a decis să adopte o serie de măsuri restrictive. Pe modelul Capitalei, restaurantele, cafenelele… [citeste mai departe]

O tînără de 18 ani, însărcinată, a ajuns la spital, după ce microbuzul în care se afla a fost lovit de un TIR la Vaslui

Un microbuz de transport persoane şi un TIR au fost implicate, marţi, într-un accident rutier produs pe raza localităţii Crasna, o tânără gravidă,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Liceul Tehnologic ”Mihai Busuioc” din Pașcani va trece în forma de predare online

Liceul Tehnologic ”Mihai Busuioc” din Pașcani va trece în forma de predare online, deoarece 4 elevi au fost depistați infectați cu virusul SARS Cov 2. Pe de altă parte, Comitetul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență… [citeste mai departe]

Creșele rămân DESCHISE în Cluj-Napoca și în Florești. Toate școlile trec pe scenariul ROȘU

Creșele din Cluj-Napoca și Florești rămân deschise, iar unitățile de învățământ preuniversitare vor trece în scenariul trei. Elevii vor face cursurile exclusiv onlien timp de 14… [citeste mai departe]

Un fost şef ADP Sector 4, vizat în mai multe dosare DNA (RISE Project)

Fostul ofiţer de poliţie judiciară din DNA Marius Moise - plasat sub control judiciar pentru luare de mită, favorizarea infractorului şi folosirea de informaţii nedestinate publicităţii - îi furniza informaţii lui Marian Goleac, fost şef ADP Sector 4, vizat… [citeste mai departe]

Cum justifică CJ Dolj că sediul IML Craiova, care stă să cadă, nu a fost băgat în reparații. Directoarea spunea că renovarea e promisă de 5 ani

La două săptămâni după ce o fotografie cu sediul IML Craiova s-a viralizat pe Facebook, iar Libertatea… [citeste mai departe]


PNL endorsing Zegrean or USR candidate for Legislative Council chairman

Publicat:
PNL endorsing Zegrean or USR candidate for Legislative Council chairman

(PNL) lawmakers are endorsing judge Augustin Zegrean for chairman of the or, if the voting procedure is a simultaneous one, the (USR) candidate, PNL floor leader in the chamber of said on Tuesday. "The PNL floor groups in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate are endorsing , former chairman of the for chairman of the as he is an upright, competent person, a person who shows a lot of professionalism, a person who, according to many Romanians, knew how…

ParliamentaryElection2020/Orban: December 6 ballot decisive for Romania, PSD's attempts to postpone it are in vain

15:00, 20.10.2020 - Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Tuesday that the December 6 general election is decisive for Romania and that the Social Democratic Party's (PSD) efforts to postpone the ballot are in vain, as the Liberals will use all the legal and constitutional…

GeneralElection/ Eight parties, two independents file final bids with Overseas Electoral Bureau

15:21, 19.10.2020 - The electoral bureau for Romanians overseas has reported that the bids submitted by political parties and formations and also by independents for a seat in the Romanian Parliament representing the overseas Romanians have remained final, according to AGERPRES.According to the decision of Electoral…

BEC - partial data, 20.00 pm: District 1 Clotilde Armand - 41.03pct, Daniel Tudorache - 39.78pct

20:45, 29.09.2020 - The candidate backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union - the Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Alliance for the office of mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, is still ahead of her counter-candidate, the Social Democratic Party…

Parliament, not Government decides date of parliamentary election's organisation this year, Constitutional Court says

14:35, 29.09.2020 - The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Tuesday rejected, 5-to-4, as unfounded, the referrals of President Klaus Iohannis and Government regarding the Law on certain measures for the organisation of the general elections for the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, following the cease of mandate…

LocalElections2020/BEC - partial data, 12.00 pm: in district 1 Clotilde Armand - 41.02pct, Daniel Tudorache - 39.79pct

13:35, 29.09.2020 - The candidate backed by PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) for the office of mayor of district 1 of the Capital City Bucharest, Clotilde Armand, is still ahead of her counter-candidate, PSD's (Social Democratic Party) Daniel Tudorache,…

PNL requests sending back to committees budget revision, joint plenum rejects proposal

14:11, 22.09.2020 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) has requested, on Tuesday, the resending of the draft regarding the budget revision to the select committees for the report to be drawn up again, to be resubmitted in 30 days, and the joint plenum rejected the proposal by 225 votes "against", 175 "for" and 6 abstentions.PNL…

Dan Barna: Motion of censure - irresponsible gesture; USR not to vote

08:55, 12.08.2020 - Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Tuesday night that a motion of censure against the Government would be an irresponsible gesture and stressed that USR will not vote on such a document."PSD [the Social Democratic Party] continues to prove that maturity abandoned that party…

Bucharest Mayor Firea: Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance, alliance of evil, wishes to kill candidate Firea

11:55, 27.07.2020 - Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea stated, on Sunday evening, that the Pro Bucharest 2020 Alliance is one of evil and that it plays to the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR)."It is an alliance of evil, because they together want to kill candidate Gabriela Firea,…


