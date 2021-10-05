PNL determined to pick Florin Citu for prime minister again

Stiri Recomandate

Incendiul din ATI Piatra-Neamț: Primul raport oficial al Parchetului General după 11 luni de anchetă

Astăzi, 5 octombrie, cu mai bine de 11 luni de la incendiul din ATI Piatra-Neamț în care au murit pe loc 10 pacienți (în seara de 14 noiembrie 2020), a apărut un raport detaliat a ce s-a făcut în… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Românii O DUC TOT MAI GREU: INS anunță că oamenii cheltuie aproape 85% din salarii

Veniturile totale medii lunare au reprezentat în trimestrul II din 2021 5.573 lei pe gospodărie şi 2.196 lei pe persoană, iar cheltuielile totale au fost, în medie, de 4.709 lei lunar pe gospodărie și 1.855 lei pe persoană… [citeste mai departe]

A murit maestrul Petrica Tochi. Doliu si in breasla instrumentistilor de muzica populara din Lugoj

Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuti instrumentisti si textieri din zona Lugojului a murit. Petrica Tochi era cunoscut ca unul dintre cei mai buni instrumentisti, iar textele sale au insufletit melodiile a zeci… [citeste mai departe]

Cele trei muzee din Timișoara pot fi vizitate cu biletul unic. Sunt disponibile și abonamente

Consiliul Județean a introdus biletul unic pentru cele trei muzee din Timișoara. Oamenii au disponibile și abonamente și reduceri pentru grupuri, iar autoritățile locale se așteaptă să crească numărul de vizitatori. [citeste mai departe]

Noul coronavirus a mai luat 24 de vieţi în Moldova

Noul coronavirus a mai luat 24 de vieţi în ţara noastră. Astfel, numărul deceselor provocate de COVID-19 a ajuns la 6.901.Potrivit Ministerului Sănătăţii, victimele sunt 15 femei şi 9 bărbaţi, cu vârste cuprinse între 37 şi 87 de ani. [citeste mai departe]

139 de suceveni aflați în carantină s-au trezit cu jandarmii la ușă

Activitățile Jandarmeriei Suceava au continuat în data de 4 octombrie, în acest sens, un număr de 24 efective de jandarmi fiind angrenate în 12 de acțiuni independente pe linia SARS-Cov 2. Rezultatele acestor misiuni de prevenție s-au materializat prin verificarea/legitimarea… [citeste mai departe]

Documente DNA : ”Gheișa” SIE!

”Panică în sistem : S-a ajuns la PATARA” avertizam în ”lovitura” din 25 august, ”Oamenii SRI, conectați și la banii SIE”.  Iar după o lună de la publicarea Ordonanței DNA, fostul director de la TeamNet-ul lui Sebastian Ghiță și protagonistul unui ”cengi” de mailuri cu George Maior devoalat de celebrul hacker Guccifer ne trimite o… [citeste mai departe]

Litvinenco, în fața Procuraturii: Încercăm să convocăm CSP acum să desemnăm un procuror interimar

Un nou procuror interimar ar urma să fie numit în această seară. Ministrul Justiției, Sergiu Litvinenco, a venit la sediul PG, unde a anunțat că vor încerca să convoace ședința. Totodată, acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Cuvântul care caracterizează cel mai bine România de astăzi este cuvântul criză

George Lupu (b1tv.ro) Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat marți seara, după căderea Guvernului Cîțu că principalul cuvânt care caracterizează România este cuvântul criză: „Trist, dar adevărat, cuvântul… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Cum comentează Iohannis căderea guvernului Cîțu

Cum comentează Iohannis căderea guvernului Cîțu este oarecum previzibil iar confimarea a venit marți seară. Iohannis a prezentat o declarație televizată care a început cu formula: „Trist dar adevărat”. Șeful statului a precizat că va chema partidele parlamentare la consultări abia săptămâna… [citeste mai departe]


PNL determined to pick Florin Citu for prime minister again

Publicat:
(PNL) First Deputy Chairman Lucian Bode said on Tuesday that the Liberals are determined to go to consultations with with the proposal that be prime minister again. "We will go to consultations as announced by the President of Romania, . PNL has a very clear decision: the proposes to the that the national chairman of PNL, , be our pick for prime minister and we do not have options some throw around. We are determined to go to Cotroceni with this proposal," Bode told Antena 3 private…

