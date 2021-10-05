PNL determined to pick Florin Citu for prime minister again

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party ( USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, will participate "responsibly" in consultations for the appointment of the future prime minister, USR PLUS Deputy Chairman Dan Barna said on Tuesday, adding that talks will be held with the National…

- The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has only one decision to make right now - early elections, while it looks to create a political majority, a government of specialists until the eventual election, PSD lader Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday. "The ball is in the president's hands. The Constitution also…

- Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) co-chair Dacian Ciolos said he is not taking into account being prime minister, as he has responsibilities in the European Parliament, and if he wins the USR PLUS presidency, he wants to take over the party. "There are many…

- Ludovic Orban, the former national leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), said on Monday that he would be ashamed to become national leader of PNL as Florin Citu did, arguing that Citu will no longer be prime minister or, if he does, it will be by the mercy of the opposition Social Democratic…

- Prime Minister and leader of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu has stated that, at the meeting of the Executive Bureau of this political party on Tuesday they are going to discuss all options regarding the presidency of the Deputies Chamber, after the resignation from office of Ludovic Orban,…

- President Klaus Iohannis announces that he will attend the PNL (National Liberal Party) Congress, on Saturday, where the chairman of the formation will be elected. Regarding the governmental crisis, he showed on Tuesday, in a discussion with journalists that accompanied him to New York to the UN…

- A delegation of 33 mayors and three deputy mayors from Neamt County (all of them Liberals), led by prefect George Lazar and senator Eugen Tapu-Nazare, had a meeting with prime minister Florin Citu. According to a press release of PNL (National Liberal Party) Neamt sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the…

- Revocarea ministrului Finanțelor, Alexandru Nazare, a fost trimisa la Cotroceni, anunța Antena3. Potrivit sursei citate, premierul Florin Cițu l-ar fi informat pe ministrul Finanțelor ca ședința de astazi va fi ultima la care va participa. - in curs