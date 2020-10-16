PMs Orban, Morawiecki discuss prospects resulting from future joint gov't meeting Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday, with the two officials mentioning the excellent prospects created by the future joint meeting of Romania's and Poland's national governments to be held in Poland, as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it, where the two prime ministers are expected to agree on an action plan for 2021 - 2025, according to AGERPRES. According to a government press statement, the two senior officials welcomed the excellent level of bilateral co-operation under the Strategic… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

