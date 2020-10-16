PMs Orban, Morawiecki discuss prospects resulting from future joint gov't meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Ultima soluție a lui Macron pentru evitarea unui nou lockdown. La 30.000 de cazuri pe zi, Franța testează o măsură alternativă pentru stoparea valului doi

Ultima soluție a lui Macron pentru evitarea unui nou lockdown. La 30.000 de cazuri pe zi, Franța testează o măsură alternativă pentru stoparea valului doi

Creșterea dramatică a numărului de cazuri COVID din Franța a împins guvernul de… [citeste mai departe]

George Burcea minte? Dezvăluirea Andreei Bălan ridică un mare semn de întrebare despre el, ca tată

George Burcea minte? Dezvăluirea Andreei Bălan ridică un mare semn de întrebare despre el, ca tată

Declarațiile foștilor soți se bat cap în cap! Dezvăluirile recente ale Andreei Bălan sunt în totală antiteză cu cele ale lui Burcea. Ce a spus actorul în cadrul emisiunii Ferma și ce spune Andreea… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie la Mangalia: Un copil de trei ani a cazut de la etaj si a murit

Tragedie la Mangalia: Un copil de trei ani a cazut de la etaj si a murit

Copilul a fost transportat la spitalul din Mangalia, dar nu a putut fi salvat.O nenorocire s a petrecut astazi la Mangalia, un copil de numai trei ani pierzandu si viata.Dupa cum a transmis Claudia Tatarici, purtator de cuvantul al SAJ Constanta, e vorba de… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Școala Militară de la Boboc și-a sărbătorit Centenarul

GALERIE FOTO: Școala Militară de la Boboc și-a sărbătorit Centenarul

Ceremonia militară prilejuită de aniversarea a 100 de ani de existență a învățământului tehnic în forțele aeriene a avut loc vineri, 16.10.2020, la sediul Școlii Militare de Maiștri Militari și Subofițeri a Forțelor Aeriene „Traian Vuia”. Festivitatea s-a… [citeste mai departe]

Smiley a dat vestea așteptată de toată lumea. Ce se întâmplă de azi cu Românii au talent

Smiley a dat vestea așteptată de toată lumea. Ce se întâmplă de azi cu Românii au talent

Se apropie noul sezon ”Românii au Talent”, sezonul cu numărul 11. Smiley și partenerul său, Pavel Bartoș, se pare că au început deja filmările. Cu un juriu nou, și cu multe surprize, PRO TV pregătește un sezon incendiar.… [citeste mai departe]

Inundații în India - Cel puțin 94 de persoane și-au pierdut viața

Inundații în India - Cel puțin 94 de persoane și-au pierdut viața

Inundaţiile declanşate de ploile torenţiale care au afectat regiuni din sudul şi vestul Indiei au provocat decesul a cel puţin 94 de persoane şi au distrus numeroase drumuri, locuinţe şi culturi agricole, au anunţat vineri autorităţile, citate de agenţia DPA.… [citeste mai departe]

Două focare noi de COVID-19 în Timiș: la Centrul de Recuperare și Reabilitare Neuropsihiatrică Găvojdia și la SCM Timișoara

Două focare noi de COVID-19 în Timiș: la Centrul de Recuperare și Reabilitare Neuropsihiatrică Găvojdia și la SCM Timișoara

În Timiș sunt 15 focare de SARS-Cov2, conform Direcției de Sănătate Publică. Au apărut două focare noi. Un focar nou a apărut la SCM (Sport… [citeste mai departe]

#coronavirus: Cinci noi decese raportate în județ, inclusiv la pacienți sunt 50 de ani // Șapte cazuri în focarul de le Complexul de Servicii Af. Andrei // Copil de 4 ani infectat cu Covid, în Prahova

#coronavirus: Cinci noi decese raportate în județ, inclusiv la pacienți sunt 50 de ani // Șapte cazuri în focarul de le Complexul de Servicii Af. Andrei // Copil de 4 ani infectat cu Covid, în Prahova

Prahova… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț catastrofal pe județe: 15 dintre ele înregistrează peste 100 de cazuri, iar un altul depășește 250

Bilanț catastrofal pe județe: 15 dintre ele înregistrează peste 100 de cazuri, iar un altul depășește 250

România a înregistrat, în ultimele 24 de ore, 4.026 de cazuri noi de infectare cu noul coronavirus, un nou record. Numărul testelor efectuate a fost de 30.325. Alte 75 de persoane… [citeste mai departe]

Referendum în Noua Zeelandă - Eutanasia și marijuana sunt subiectele scrutinului

Referendum în Noua Zeelandă - Eutanasia și marijuana sunt subiectele scrutinului

Locuitorii din Noua Zeelandă vor decide sâmbătă asupra a două aspecte sociale importante în timpul alegerilor de sâmbătă: dacă legalizează marijuana în scop de agrement și dacă legalizează eutanasia, relatează japantoday.com potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PMs Orban, Morawiecki discuss prospects resulting from future joint gov't meeting

Publicat:
PMs Orban, Morawiecki discuss prospects resulting from future joint gov't meeting

Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart on Friday, with the two officials mentioning the excellent prospects created by the future joint meeting of Romania's and Poland's national governments to be held in Poland, as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it, where the two prime ministers are expected to agree on an action plan for 2021 - 2025, according to AGERPRES.

According to a government press statement, the two senior officials welcomed the excellent level of bilateral co-operation under the Strategic

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania's Aurescu to attend EU foreign ministers meeting

10:21, 12.10.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today in an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.According to the Foreign Ministry (MAE), before the meeting, the foreign ministers and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will attend an informal…

COVID-19 infection rate exceeds 1.5/1,000 in Bucharest City, seven counties

14:50, 09.10.2020 - Bucharest City along with the counties of Alba, Valcea, Iasi, Bacau, Teleorman, Neamt and Vaslui are the areas in Romania to have reported a COVID-19 infection rate in excess of 1.5 per 1,000 population, according to the Friday's report of the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel…

Romania's novel coronavirus case count rises by 1,591 to 137,491, death toll hits 5,048

14:40, 05.10.2020 - As many as 1,591 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, announced on Monday, according to Agerpres.All the new cases involve patients…

ForMin Aurescu meets PM Netanyahu, Israeli counterpart on joint gov't session

08:56, 03.09.2020 - Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday and political consultations with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to agree on starting preparations for a new joint session of the two national governments in 2021. The two foreign…

Romania's measles case count stays at 20,204 for a month

14:35, 28.08.2020 - Over 20,000 cases of measles have been recorded in Romania since the beginning of the epidemic and 64 deaths of them, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Friday.According to INSP, Romania's measles case count as of August 28 is 20,204, and the death toll levelled out at…

Senior official Matei welcomes incoming Polish ambassador Lang

21:35, 24.08.2020 - Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Iulia Matei on Monday welcomed Polish ambassador in Bucharest Maciej Lang on a courtesy visit, at the beginning of the diplomat's mission to Romania, to discuss the existing strategic partnership between the two countries…

Romania: Wholesale trade turnover grows by 4 pct in first half of 2020

11:05, 14.08.2020 - The wholesale trade turnover increased by 4 pct in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, the most important contribution to this increase coming from wholesale trade in raw agricultural products and live animals, according to data published on Friday by the National Statistics…

Eurostat: Hospitals in Romania rank last in EU in terms of number of CT scanners available

09:55, 24.07.2020 - Romania had the lowest number of CT scanners per 100,000 inhabitants (0.8), in 2018, followed by France (1.2), Poland, the Netherlands and Slovenia (1.4 each), according to data published by the European Statistical Office Eurostat on Friday. In 2018, among the Member States, the availability in…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 16 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 13°C | 23°C
Iasi 11°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 9°C | 19°C
Timisoara 6°C | 17°C
Constanta 17°C | 24°C
Brasov 11°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 9°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 15.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 190.838,40 3.594.839,20
II (5/6) 12 5.301,06 -
III (4/6) 504 126,21 -
IV (3/6) 7.437 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.945.174,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 16 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1622
EUR 4.8737
CHF 4.5483
GBP 5.3835
CAD 3.1479
XAU 255.302
JPY 3.9558
CNY 0.6211
AED 1.1331
AUD 2.9456
MDL 0.245
BGN 2.4919

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec