PM Orban says adoption of budget bill by 31 December, vital

Stiri Recomandate

Atac sângeros în Congo - Cel puţin 22 de persoane au fost ucise

Atac sângeros în Congo - Cel puţin 22 de persoane au fost ucise

Cel puţin 22 de persoane au fost ucise în teritoriul Beni din estul Congo, cel mai recent dintr-o serie de atacuri sângeroase comise în regiune luna aceasta, au confirmat autorităţile duminică, informează dpa potrivit Agerpres Atacul a avut loc în satul Ndombi sâmbătă… [citeste mai departe]

11 modele de case în stil tradițional puse gratuit la dispoziția persoanelor interesate            

11 modele de case în stil tradițional puse gratuit la dispoziția persoanelor interesate            

Consiliul Județean Maramureș împreună cu Ordinul Arhitecților din România – filiala Nord-Vest a organizat în anii 2017 și 2018 un concurs de arhitectură, prin care s-a dorit premierea… [citeste mai departe]

Barcelona, statistică îngrijorătoare cu Ernesto Valverde pe bancă! ADN-ul clubului, în pericol

Barcelona, statistică îngrijorătoare cu Ernesto Valverde pe bancă! ADN-ul clubului, în pericol

FC Barcelona s-a încurcat în campionat cu Real Sociedad, scor 2-2, și poate pierde șefia clasamentului din La Liga la sfârșitul acestei runde. Mai mult decât atât, un alt amănunt important îi îngrijorează… [citeste mai departe]

Doi suceveni au fost înșelați de valutiști ambulanți prin metoda „șmen”

Doi suceveni au fost înșelați de valutiști ambulanți prin metoda „șmen”

Doi suceveni au fost înșelați de valutiști ambulanți prin metoda „șmen”. Poliția Suceava a atras atenția că în această lună se remarcă o creştere a circuitului valorilor monetare şi a tranzacţiilor comerciale și în multe dintre cazuri, cetăţenii… [citeste mai departe]

Miron Cozma, îndrăgostit la 64 de ani. Cu cine a înlocuit-o fostul lider al minerilor pe Marinela Niţu FOTO

Miron Cozma, îndrăgostit la 64 de ani. Cu cine a înlocuit-o fostul lider al minerilor pe Marinela Niţu FOTO

Miron Cozma pare că a uitat-o definitiv pe Marinela Nițu, acare easta a dispărut o perioadă din lumina reflectoarelor. Vedeta s-a reapucat de cântat, fiind acompaniată și de propriul… [citeste mai departe]

Greta Thunberg a enervat căile ferate germane. A primit o replică usturătoare

Greta Thunberg a enervat căile ferate germane. A primit o replică usturătoare

Greta Thunberg a provocat furia căilor ferate germane Deutsche Bahn, după ce activistă de mediu suedeză a postat pe Twitter că a fost nevoită să călătorească într-un tren aglomerat la întoarcerea de la Conferinţa asupra schimbărilor climatice… [citeste mai departe]

FC U CRAIOVA // Cea mai dulce pedeapsă! Mititelu a acceptat o amendă-record de la FIFA pentru a dovedi că actuala FC U Craiova e continuatoarea echipei dezafiliate în 2011

FC U CRAIOVA // Cea mai dulce pedeapsă! Mititelu a acceptat o amendă-record de la FIFA pentru a dovedi că actuala FC U Craiova e continuatoarea echipei dezafiliate în 2011

FIFA a amendat-o pe FC U Craiova 1948, echipa din… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT ÎN LANȚ la Glodeni. TREI MAȘINI, implicate. Ambulanța și poliția, la fața locului (VIDEO)

ACCIDENT ÎN LANȚ la Glodeni. TREI MAȘINI, implicate. Ambulanța și poliția, la fața locului (VIDEO)

Accident în lanț, în această după-amiaza, în apropiere de satul Sturzovca, Glodeni. Trei mașini s-au tamponat violent pe șosea. Din imagini se vede că mașinile au fost grav avariate.La fața… [citeste mai departe]

Sarcinile neoficiale ale noului prefect: Eliminarea șpăgilor și bișnițarilor din Piața Centrală

Sarcinile neoficiale ale noului prefect: Eliminarea șpăgilor și bișnițarilor din Piața Centrală

Cu susținere politică la numirea sa în calitatea de prefect al județului, dar fără să fie implicat în politică, Alexandru Colbu ar fi primit o serie de sarcini neoficiale de la cei care l-au vrut… [citeste mai departe]

Reacția lui Ludovic Orban despre atacarea la CCR a legilor pe care Guvernul şi-a asumat răspunderea

Reacția lui Ludovic Orban despre atacarea la CCR a legilor pe care Guvernul şi-a asumat răspunderea

Referitor la decizia PSD de a ataca la CCR două dintre legile pe care Guvernul şi-a asumat răspunderea, Ludovic Orban a declarat că aceasta este o decizie foarte proastă. ”Foarte mulţi copii nu mai… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Orban says adoption of budget bill by 31 December, vital

Publicat:
PM Orban says adoption of budget bill by 31 December, vital

The adoption of the state budget bill until 31 December is vital, said on Sunday in an intervention for the private TV broadcaster Digi24, adding that if found a delay peril, the Gov't could decide to assume responsibility on this draft law. "Should the parliamentary debates path is possible, we move to the parliamentary debates, yet if we find a delay peril or the danger for the state budget draft law be seriously affected, a bill that we are going to initiate as of next week, there is this variant of assuming responsibility," Orban said.

"We'll make an assessment…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't takes responsibility on draft law approving caps of some indicators specified in 2020 fiscal-budget framework

13:33, 12.12.2019 - The Orban Government has taken responsibility in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament on Thursday on the draft law approving caps of some indicators specified within the fiscal-budget framework on 2020.  "The Government has decided to take responsibility on the draft law approving caps of some…

President Iohannis: Demarche regarding Constitution revision will have to be made with utmost responsibility

15:18, 08.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis has conveyed on Sunday a message on the Day of Romania's Constitution in which he said that any demarche regarding a revision would have to be made with utmost responsibility, the goal being a modernised Fundamental Law, which allows the construction of a powerful and efficient…

President Iohannis: Gov't assuming responsibility on budget draft law, strictly Gov't decision

15:25, 05.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Government assuming responsibility for the state budget draft law for the next year is strictly a decision of the Executive, stressing that under the conditions of a highly minority Cabinet this method of delegated legislation can function "for any…

PM Orban: Government's goal is to adopt national budget law by December 31

15:13, 05.12.2019 - The Government's objective is for the 2020 national budget law and the national insurance budget law to be adopted by December 31, so that any Romanian can know the expenses they can expect, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday.He said he "did not talk about the engagement of responsibility"…

#2019PresidentialElection/MEP Iuliu Winkler: 'Voted with respect, hope, the future on my mind, because we need a European country'

15:56, 10.11.2019 - MEP Iuliu Winkler (the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR, EPP) said Sunday, upon exiting the polling station he is assigned to, that he cast his ballot with respect, hope and the future of the young generation on his mind.The European lawmaker said that the state must respect its…

FinMin Citu: We must come up with budget as quickly as possible

12:34, 05.11.2019 - Freshly installed Minister of Finance Florin Citu announced on Tuesday morning that he will try to present a draft budget by mid-December, specifying, however, that the document left by former Minister Eugen Teodorovici apllies to 28 ministries while the current structure has only 16 ministries. …

Seven judiciary officials say all three state powers should pledge to implement CVM recommendations

14:56, 23.10.2019 - Seven members of the Supreme Council of Magistracy (CSM) are saying it is imperative that all the three state powers take responsibility for the implementation of all the recommendations in the latest report on Romania's progress with judiciary reform and the fight against high-level corruption under…

Draft law: 1 to 6 years in prison for retaining and not paying taxes, contributions to state budget

19:56, 16.09.2019 - Retaining and not paying on time taxes and budget contributions is to be punished by 1 to 6 years in prison according to a legislative proposal initiated by the Minister of Finance, Social-Democrat Senator Eugen Teodorovici, and submitted to Parliament.The draft piece of legislation deems…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 decembrie 2019
Bucuresti -1°C | 12°C
Iasi 0°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 9°C
Timisoara 1°C | 13°C
Constanta 5°C | 12°C
Brasov -1°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.12.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 406.268,40 20.981.099,36
II (5/6) 10 13.542,28 -
III (4/6) 369 366,99 -
IV (3/6) 7.441 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 21.475.174,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 decembrie 2019
USD 4.2746
EUR 4.7786
CHF 4.3448
GBP 5.7198
CAD 3.2491
XAU 202.18
JPY 3.8968
CNY 0.6125
AED 1.1637
AUD 2.9562
MDL 0.2478
BGN 2.4432

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec