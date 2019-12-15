PM Orban says adoption of budget bill by 31 December, vital The adoption of the state budget bill until 31 December is vital, said Premier Ludovic Orban on Sunday in an intervention for the private TV broadcaster Digi24, adding that if found a delay peril, the Gov't could decide to assume responsibility on this draft law. "Should the parliamentary debates path is possible, we move to the parliamentary debates, yet if we find a delay peril or the danger for the state budget draft law be seriously affected, a bill that we are going to initiate as of next week, there is this variant of assuming responsibility," Orban said.



"We'll make an assessment…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

