PM Orban, at "Friends of Cohesion" Group's Summit, in Portugal

- The construction of the Iasi-Targu Mures and Sibiu-Pitesti motorways are two of the Government's greater priorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said in Iasi on Friday. Attending the events dedicated to the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, the head of the Executive showed that both motorways…

- he Government is set to have a meeting on Friday evening, at the Victoria Palace. According to the programme announced by the press office of the Executive, the meeting is scheduled to start at 8.00 pm. The previous meeting of the Orban Cabinet took place on Monday at the Victoria Palace,…

- The government has approved that December 27 and January 3 be free days for employees in the budget system, announced on Friday, the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, Ionel Danca. The two free days will be recovered later. "The government has decided in today's meeting to grant…

- The government will approve for December 27 and January 3 to be declared free days for the budget system, but the Treasury will also work on December 27, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday's Executive meeting. The Minister of Labor, Violeta Alexandru, specified, at the request of the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Friday that the liberalisation of the electricity and natural gas market won't take place as of 1 January 2020, but there will be a transition period of 6-9 months. He brought to mind on Friday that he has scheduled a meeting with representatives of the…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that he intends to adopt, at a government meeting on Friday, a bill under which the Government takes responsibility for passage of pieces of legislation."My aim is at the [Government] meeting on Friday we will adopt a bill under which we take responsibility,…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban declared on Friday, in Brasov, that in the next period, changes will be made at the level of state-owned companies' and public institutions' leadership, and the incompetent persons, named politically, will be replaced, through transparent competitions, with professionals."Obviously,…

- Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan will coordinate the activity of seven ministries, among which Education and Research, Health, Public Works, Development and Administration, according to a decision by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, published on Wednesday in the Official Journal. Raluca Turcan will…