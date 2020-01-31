PM Orban, at "Friends of Cohesion" Group's Summit, in Portugal

Stiri Recomandate

Călin Popescu Tăriceanu spune că Rareş Bogdan visează să preia mai multe funcţii de conducere, printre care şi cea de preşedinte al PNL. "La nivelul organizaţiilor, la nivelul oamenilor… [citeste mai departe]

Succesul inseamna realizarea tuturor obiectivelor importante pentru un individ care le-a planificat la un moment dat in viata. Tinerii care au absolvit sau nu liceul si au implinit frumoasa varsta de 18 ani isi imagineaza succesul in mod diferit, comparandu-se cu ceilalti din jur sau… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Culturii, Bogdan Gheorghiu, a anunțat vineri reluarea înscrierii sitului Roşia Montana în lista patrimoniului mondial UNESCO, dosarul urmând să fie discutat vara aceasta în China, în cadrul ședinței Comitetului… [citeste mai departe]

Obligațiile terțul susținător sunt asumate prin angajamentele de susținere iar ADISIGD Arad nu dorește să salveze populația de un impact dăunător al factorilor de mediu.… [citeste mai departe]

Record de bilete de avion achiziționate în ianuarie, cu 60% mai mult faţă de luna precedentă. Prețurile au pornit de la 20 de euro… [citeste mai departe]

CHIȘINĂU, 31 ian - Sputnik. Președintele Republicii Moldova, Igor Dodon, subliniază că există bani în bugetul de stat. Acest lucru a fost anunțat de șeful statului într-o adresare video săptămânală „Președintele răspunde”, publicată pe pagina sa de Facebook.… [citeste mai departe]

Clubul scoţian de fotbal Glasgow Rangers a anunţat, vineri, pe site-ul său oficial, că l-a achiziţionat pe mijlocaşul român Ianis Hagi de la campioana Belgiei, KRC Genk, sub formă de împrumut până la finalul sezonului, cu opţiunea unui transfer definitiv. ''E… [citeste mai departe]

„Azi dimineață au adus legume. Eu am ajuns după amiază și deja nu am mai găsit nimic. Carnea, la fel, lipsește. Există teama că nu vom mai avea ce mânca. Cu apa la fel, e complicat. Apa de la robinet nu e potabilă în China, trebuie... [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr a fost amenințat, vineri, în zona parcului central din Hârșova, cu un cuțit de un bărbat. Agresorul a furat 1.000 de lei, dar a fost prins în scurt timp, potrivit Mediafax.Tânărul a alertat autoritățile vineri dimineața, în jurul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban, at "Friends of Cohesion" Group's Summit, in Portugal

Publicat:
PM Orban, at

will attend the Summit of the "Friends of Cohesion" Group, which will be held on Saturday in Beja, Portugal, where heads of state, government and ministers from EU member states are expected, informs Friday a release of the Executive. The participation of the and the Minister of , , in the meeting of the "Friends of Cohesion" Group is of particular importance in the context of accelerating the pace of negotiations for the new Multiannual Financial Framework 2021 - 2027, the Government shows.

"Also,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


