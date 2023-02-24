PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidency

Stiri Recomandate

Ciucă: „Pe Bîstroe s-a dragat mai mult de 2,5 metri adâncime, cu era stabilit cu Ucraina”

Premierul Ciucă a declarat că există informaţii şi date cum că pe Canalul Bîstroe s-a dragat mai mult de 2,5 metri adâncime, cum era prevăzut într-un document agreat de România şi Ucraina.  A fost semnalată Comisia… [citeste mai departe]

Avocat trimis in judecata de DNA Constanta! Cand s-ar putea pronunta Inalta Curte

Potrivit DNA, avocatul ar fi promis unui politist din cadrul Politiei municipiului Calarasi suma de 2.000 lei pentru ca acesta sa efectueze acte contrare atributiilor sale de serviciu, respectiv sa asigure o situatie favorabila clientului… [citeste mai departe]

Andra, fermecată de un concurent de la Românii au talent. Andi Moisescu i-a atras imediat atenţia: „Sunt femeie măritată”

Apariție uimitoare pe scena emisiunii de la PRO TV. Andra a fost cu totul fermecată de un concurent de la Românii au talent, însă Andi Moisescu… [citeste mai departe]

Crazy Bear, povestea unui urs care a consumat cocaină, lansată la Hollywood

"Crazy Bear", noua comedie neagră de la Universal Studios este lansată vineri în Statele Unite, în speranţa că va zgudui Hollywood-ul cu scenariul său bazat pe povestea relativ adevărată a unui urs sălbatic care a înghiţit un pachet cu cocaină, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Un an de la începerea războiului în Ucraina. Timișorenii au ținut un moment de reculegere

Vineri, 24 februarie, s-a împlinit un an de la declanșarea războiului în Ucraina. Timișorenii s-au adunat în Piața Operei pentru a aprinde lumânări și au asistat la lansarea unui apel de solidaritate cu țara vecină. [citeste mai departe]

Ștafeta gemenilor Cogali, preluata de copii, fotbalisti la Academia Hagi. Denis - Vreau sa depasesc performantele tatalui si unchiului meu“ (GALERIE FOTO)

La ultimul turneu la care a participat, la Brasov, Denis a marcat 17 goluri si a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Andy Murray, în finală la Doha, după ce a salvat două mingi de meci

Tenismanul britanic Andy Murray, locul 70 mondial, s-a calificat vineri în finala turneului ATP 250 de la Doha, capitala Qatarului, după ce a salvat două mingi de meci în duelul cu cehul Jiri Lehecka, încheiat 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), transmite ATP. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări majore în HoReCa: Ce informații noi vor fi prezente în meniurile restaurantelor, barurilor sau cafenelelor

Schimbări majore în HoReCa: Ce informații noi vor fi prezente în meniurile restaurantelor, barurilor sau cafenelelor Schimbări majore în HoReCa: Ce informații noi… [citeste mai departe]

Un deținut al Penitenciarului Aiud a fost cercetat pentru furt după ce a ascuns două căni sub îmbrăcăminte. Cum s-a terminat cazul

Un deținut al Penitenciarului Aiud a fost cercetat pentru furt după ce a ascuns două căni sub îmbrăcăminte. Cum s-a terminat cazul… [citeste mai departe]


PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidency

Publicat:
declares that Romania's accession to the Schengen area is on the work agenda of the Swedish presidency of the , told Agerpres.

PSD's Ciolacu: Mistakes were made regarding Romania's accession to Schengen

08:55, 13.02.2023 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that mistakes were made regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Bode: I've asked Swedish counterpart Strommer for actual plan to unblock the Schengen file

18:05, 26.01.2023 - Romania's Interior Minister Lucian Bode has asked his Swedish counterpart Gunnar Strommer for an actual plan to unblock the Schengen file, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

MEP Negrescu: It's important that topic of Romania's accession to Schengen area remains on European agenda

19:15, 03.01.2023 - It is important that the subject of Romania's accession to the Schengen area remains on the European agenda, MEP Victor Negrescu posted on Tuesday on a social network. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

PM Ciuca: Romania submits, on Thursday, in Paris, initial memorandum on accession to OECD

14:15, 14.12.2022 - The initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted on Thursday in Paris, announced Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18

14:30, 11.12.2022 - The Austrian side did not signal, before November 18, that it would oppose Romania's accession to Schengen, government sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

PM Ciuca, Austria's Chancellor discuss Romania's accession to Schengen (sources)

08:35, 08.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Iohannis: Romania will not stop negotiating its accession to the Schengen area

13:06, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

ForMin Aurescu: Romania and Croatia are ready for Schengen accession

11:05, 28.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area and are part of the solution that the European Union needs at this moment in terms of managing migration flows. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…


