PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidency

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that mistakes were made regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- Romania's Interior Minister Lucian Bode has asked his Swedish counterpart Gunnar Strommer for an actual plan to unblock the Schengen file, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

- It is important that the subject of Romania's accession to the Schengen area remains on the European agenda, MEP Victor Negrescu posted on Tuesday on a social network. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

- The initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted on Thursday in Paris, announced Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

- The Austrian side did not signal, before November 18, that it would oppose Romania's accession to Schengen, government sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area and are part of the solution that the European Union needs at this moment in terms of managing migration flows. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…