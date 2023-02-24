PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidency

PM Ciuca: We have definite confirmation that accession to Schengen is on the work agenda of Swedish EU presidencyPublicat:
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declares that Romania's accession to the Schengen area is on the work agenda of the Swedish presidency of the European Union, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PSD's Ciolacu: Mistakes were made regarding Romania's accession to Schengen
08:55, 13.02.2023 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening that mistakes were made regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Bode: I've asked Swedish counterpart Strommer for actual plan to unblock the Schengen file
18:05, 26.01.2023 - Romania's Interior Minister Lucian Bode has asked his Swedish counterpart Gunnar Strommer for an actual plan to unblock the Schengen file, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…
MEP Negrescu: It's important that topic of Romania's accession to Schengen area remains on European agenda
19:15, 03.01.2023 - It is important that the subject of Romania's accession to the Schengen area remains on the European agenda, MEP Victor Negrescu posted on Tuesday on a social network. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
PM Ciuca: Romania submits, on Thursday, in Paris, initial memorandum on accession to OECD
14:15, 14.12.2022 - The initial memorandum regarding Romania's accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted on Thursday in Paris, announced Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18
14:30, 11.12.2022 - The Austrian side did not signal, before November 18, that it would oppose Romania's accession to Schengen, government sources told AGERPRES. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
PM Ciuca, Austria's Chancellor discuss Romania's accession to Schengen (sources)
08:35, 08.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Iohannis: Romania will not stop negotiating its accession to the Schengen area
13:06, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
ForMin Aurescu: Romania and Croatia are ready for Schengen accession
11:05, 28.11.2022 - Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that Romania and Croatia are ready to join the Schengen Area and are part of the solution that the European Union needs at this moment in terms of managing migration flows. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…