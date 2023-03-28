PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

Stiri Recomandate

Noi specialități și medici, la Policlinica Med TOTAL

Noi specialități și medici, la Policlinica Med TOTAL

De acum, la Policlinica Med TOTAL din Bistrița pacienții găsesc noi specialități medicale, iar medicii care s-au alăturat echipei de specialiști în sănătate sunt și mai aproape de pacienți. Policlinica Med TOTAL vine cu vești bune pentru pacienții din județul Bistrița-Năsăud. Dorința de dezvoltare… [citeste mai departe]

Aduceți viață și culoare în orice cameră cu plante în ghivece

Aduceți viață și culoare în orice cameră cu plante în ghivece

Plantele în ghiveci vin cu o multitudine de beneficii care vă pot îmbunătăți calitatea vieții. Unul dintre cele mai semnificative avantaje este că ajută la purificarea aerului din spațiul tău de locuit. De asemenea, adaugă o notă de frumusețe naturală și culoare oricărei… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic „Vasile Lupu” vor învăța în construcții modulare

(AUDIO) Iași: Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic „Vasile Lupu” vor învăța în construcții modulare

Elevii Colegiului Pedagogic „Vasile Lupu” din Iași vor învăța în construcții modulare, amplasate în curtea unității de învățământ, din septembrie. Decizia a fost luată de autoritățile locale și reprezentanții… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua internațională a pianului, sărbătorită în premieră la Timișoara

Ziua internațională a pianului, sărbătorită în premieră la Timișoara

Pentru prima dată, la Timișoara se va sărbători Ziua internațională a pianului printr-un concert și ateliere de muzică pentru cei interesați. Ziua de 29 martie nu fost aleasă la întâmplare pentru aniversarea instrumentului muzical acustic cu coarde. [citeste mai departe]

Lucrările lui Simion Lucaciu, pictorul care a murit acum 26 de ani într-un tragic accident, expuse la Timișoara

Lucrările lui Simion Lucaciu, pictorul care a murit acum 26 de ani într-un tragic accident, expuse la Timișoara

După o primă expoziție în care au fost prezentate lucrări ale sculptorului Octavian Maxim, dispărut în urmă cu doi ani, demersul plastic „Amintiri necesare” inițiat de Direcția… [citeste mai departe]

Șase persoane bănuite că ar fi sustras peste 250 de litri de motorină din două autoutilitare parcate, identificate și cercetate de polițiști

Șase persoane bănuite că ar fi sustras peste 250 de litri de motorină din două autoutilitare parcate, identificate și cercetate de polițiști

Vineri, 24 martie a.c., polițiștii Postului de Poliție Marca au identificat și cercetat șase bărbați cu… [citeste mai departe]

NOUTATE – Încep lucrările de Cadastru Sistematic gratuit în Moisei. Care sunt primele zone vizate

NOUTATE – Încep lucrările de Cadastru Sistematic gratuit în Moisei. Care sunt primele zone vizate

În comuna Moisei se demarează, începând cu data de 3 aprilie, lucrări de Cadastru Sistematic în cadrul Programului Național de Cadastru și Carte Funciară 2015-2023, program care are ca obiect înregistrarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cacealma sau amenințare reală? Ce l-a făcut pe Putin să își schimbe planul și să trimită arme nucleare în Belarus (CNN)

Cacealma sau amenințare reală? Ce l-a făcut pe Putin să își schimbe planul și să trimită arme nucleare în Belarus (CNN)

Vladimir Putin a spus că plănuiește să staționeze arme nucleare tactice în Belarus, țara vecină aliată pe care a folosit-o ca să invadeze Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Baia Sprie: parc dendrologic pentru copiii comunității!!

Primăria Baia Sprie: parc dendrologic pentru copiii comunității!!

Primăria Baia Sprie: un parc dendrologic pentru copii la noi în comunitate! „Un nou șantier în curtea din spatele Grădiniței cu program prelungit nr. 2 din Baia Sprie, unde, în locul deşeurilor și a vegetației sălbatice, am propus și vom amenaja în scurt timp un parc… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

Publicat:
PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

Romania's discussed on Monday with President of the European Council Charles Michel the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen.

According to a Government press release, during a working dinner the had together with the high European official, who is currently paying a visit to Bucharest, they analyzed the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, particularly from the perspective of the impact of Russia's war on Ukrainian territory and its hybrid actions, told Agerpres.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca, after meeting with President of Parliament in Chisinau: We want to strengthen bridges between Romania, Moldova

20:26, 23.03.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed, on Thursday, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Parliament in Chisinau, Igor Grosu, his wish to "consolidate the bridges" between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release sent by the Government.According to the cited source,…

Gorghiu meets Latvian Parliament's president; highlights NATO's defense posture to Black Sea

19:21, 20.03.2023 - The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, had a meeting, on Monday, with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia, Edvards Smiltens, who is on an official visit to Romania, during which she emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence and…

PM Ciuca welcomes Latvian parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker Smiltens

11:46, 20.03.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government a delegation led by Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Edvards Smiltens.At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Executive in Bucharest remarked that the visit of the Latvian lawmakers reflects the excellent…

Putin cancels decree underpinning Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in separatist conflict

11:31, 22.02.2023 - President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

MAE: Russia's aggression against Ukraine - on the agenda of the Brussels Foreign Affairs Council

22:15, 20.02.2023 - Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the EU member states, which took place in Brussels, in a context in which the heads of EU diplomacy had a consistent dialogue with Minister Nicu Popescu regarding the situation in the Republic…

PM Ciuca: Ukrainian ambassador to be requested that Romanian authorities receive approval to verify Bystroye Canal works

11:16, 20.02.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) will convey to the ambassador of Ukraine to Romania on Monday that the Romanian authorities request approval for the verification of the works carried out in the Bystroye Canal. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Republic of Moldova’s PM-designate seeks confidence vote from lawmakers

14:05, 16.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

Republic of Moldova’s prime minister announces government resignation

14:45, 10.02.2023 - Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 28 martie 2023
Bucuresti 0°C | 11°C
Iasi 0°C | 6°C
Cluj-Napoca -2°C | 5°C
Timisoara -2°C | 8°C
Constanta 2°C | 10°C
Brasov -3°C | 3°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 martie 2023
USD 4.5913
EUR 4.9405
CHF 5.0084
GBP 5.6264
CAD 3.3444
XAU 289.096
JPY 3.4949
CNY 0.667
AED 1.2503
AUD 3.0513
MDL 0.2483
BGN 2.526

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec