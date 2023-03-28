PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed, on Thursday, at the end of a meeting with the President of the Parliament in Chisinau, Igor Grosu, his wish to "consolidate the bridges" between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, shows a press release sent by the Government.According to the cited source,…

- The acting President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, had a meeting, on Monday, with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia, Edvards Smiltens, who is on an official visit to Romania, during which she emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen NATO's deterrence and…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government a delegation led by Speaker of the Latvian Parliament Edvards Smiltens.At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Executive in Bucharest remarked that the visit of the Latvian lawmakers reflects the excellent…

- President Vladimir Putin revoked on Tuesday a 2012 decree that in part underpinned the Republic of Moldova’s sovereignty in resolving the future of the Transdniestria region – a Moscow-backed separatist region which borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops, according to Reuters. The decree, which…

- Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated, on Monday, in the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs from the EU member states, which took place in Brussels, in a context in which the heads of EU diplomacy had a consistent dialogue with Minister Nicu Popescu regarding the situation in the Republic…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) will convey to the ambassador of Ukraine to Romania on Monday that the Romanian authorities request approval for the verification of the works carried out in the Bystroye Canal. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- Republic of Moldova’s pro-Western Prime Minister-designate Dorin Recean will propose a new government to lawmakers on Thursday for a confidence vote, as the country signals a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine, according to AP News. Recean, a 48-year-old economist…

- Republic of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita resigned on Friday adding to a series of crises that have gripped the small nation since Russia invaded its neighbour Ukraine, according to AP news. Gavrilita’s premiership was marked by a long string of problems. These include an acute energy crisis…