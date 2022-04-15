PM Ciucă: ”Brăila bridge over Danube will open in December” Romania’s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca stated, on Friday, that the bridge over the Danube, located in the eastern city of Braila, will be completed in December, 2022. “We discussed all the details and the completion date of the project. It is obvious that, although […] the project was supposed to be completed last year in […] The post PM Ciuca: ”Braila bridge over Danube will open in December” appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

