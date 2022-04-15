Stiri Recomandate

OMS analizează cazuri de hepatită cu origine necunoscută care au fost depistate la zeci de copii din Marea Britanie

Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii a anunţat vineri că analizează cazuri de hepatită cu origine necunoscută care au fost depistate la zeci de copii din Marea Britanie,…

România a oprit la sol, de astăzi, toate aeronavele MiG-21 LanceR din dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române

Activitățile de zbor cu aeronavele MiG-21 Lancer din dotarea Forţelor Aeriene Române au fost suspendate începând de astăzi. Măsura a fost luată în scopul îmbunătăţirii aeronautice, având în…

Clase pregătitoare tradiționale și Step By Step, la Școala Gimnazială „Lucian Blaga”!

Dacă îți dorești, ca părinte, confort, siguranță, protecție, educație de bună calitate și creativitate pentru copilul tăr care începe școala în toamnă – ar fi indicat să iei în considerare oferta educațională a Școlii…

Justiţia sportivă italiană a achitat cele 11 cluburi în cazul de presupusă fraudă contabilă legată de transferuri de jucători

Justiţia sportivă italiană a achitat, vineri, cele 11 cluburi acuzate în cazul de presupusă fraudă contabilă legată de transferurile…

Banii de la drumuri, redirecționați. Vor fi folosiți pentru finanțarea unor plăți sociale

Aproape 330 de milioane de lei care urmau să fie cheltuite pentru implementarea programului "Dezvoltarea drumurilor", au fost redirecţionate Ministerului Muncii pentru finanţarea unor plăţi sociale. Decizia a fost…

Cum trebuie cumpărată carnea de miel și alte produse de Paști. Sfaturi pentru români de Sărbători. Precizările autorităților

Cum trebuie cumpărată carnea de miel și alte produse de Paști. Sfaturi pentru români de Sărbători. Precizările autorităților Sacrificarea…

Viceprimarul Capitalei a semnat autorizația de construcție pentru Teatrul Grivița 53: Un vis frumos este astăzi mai aproape de realitate

Viceprimarul Capitalei, Horia Tomescu, a semnat vineri autorizația de construcție pentru Teatrul Grivița 53, primul teatru…

La ce folosește gaura din punga de popcorn, de fapt. Toată lumea a crezut greșit până acum

Cine nu adoră popcornul? În supermarket-uri sau la cinema se găsește cu diferite arome. Deseori majoritatea oamenilor adoră să îl prepare acasă într-o seară liniștită plină cu filme. Cu toate că se găsesc în toate…

Trei bărbaţi din Dâmbovița au fost arestaţi preventiv după ce s-au bătut şi s-au atacat cu un topor şi un cuţit

Trei bărbaţi au fost arestaţi preventiv, după ce s-au bătut şi s-au atacat cu un topor şi un cuţit, fiind acuzaţi de comiterea infracţiunilor de violenţă în familie,…

(P) De ce au anvelopele noi perișori de cauciuc pe ele și la ce folosesc?

Anvelopele sunt singura legătură între vehiculul în care călătorim și drum. Din acest motiv, este atât de important ca periodic, o dată pe lună, să le monitorizăm atât uzura, cât și presiunea pe care trebuie să o suporte.


PM Ciucă: ”Brăila bridge over Danube will open in December”

Publicat:
PM Ciucă: ”Brăila bridge over Danube will open in December”

Romania's prime minister stated, on Friday, that the bridge over the Danube, located in the eastern city of Braila, will be completed in December, 2022. "We discussed all the details and the completion date of the project. It is obvious that, although […] the project was supposed to be completed last year in […]

Romania’s GDP grows 5.9% in 2021, consumption up 6.1%

Romania's economic output increased by 5.9% in 2021, after contracting by 3.7% in the previous year, preliminary data from the country's statistical board, INS showed on Friday, confirming March provisional estimates, according to See News. In the fourth quarter alone, Romania's gross domestic product…

Romania, statul in care nu exista spioni ruși

Ioana Theodoru „Din informațiile pe care le am, pana acum NU avem cetățeni ruși pe care sa-i expulzam". Este declarația prim-ministrului roman Nicolae Ciuca, de luni, 4 aprilie. Toate celelalte state europene – unele dintre ele nefiind nici macar membre ale UE, ci doar candidate la acest statut, precum…

Nicolae Ciuca, despre avertismentele Rusiei: Retorica pentru a abate atenția de la ce se intampla in Ucraina, unde sunt uciși civili

Amenințarile Rusiei sunt nefondate și asta pentru ca aeronova ucraineana care a decolat din Romania a plecat neinarmata, iar intreaga operațiune a fost transparenta, a declarat premierul Nicolae Ciuca. „Avionul ucrainean a plecat din Romania neinarmat, tocmai pentru a evita orice situație in care sa…

Romania’s annual inflation rate increases to 8.35% in January

Romania's National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that the country's annual inflation rate for January 2022 rose to 8.35% from 8.19% in December, according to Agerpres. The price of non-food goods increased by 10.18%, food prices rose by 7.24% and the prices of services grew by 5.66%.…

NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States' commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

Aproape 500.000 de facturi la energie, emise greșit. Premierul convoaca furnizorii la Guvern

Premierul Nicolae Ciuca a anunțat, miercuri, in debutul ședinței Guvernului, ca aproape 500.000 de facturi la energie termica și electrica au fost emise greșit de furnizorii din Romania. Potrivit premierului, noua ordonanța de urgența care prevede plafonarea prețurilor la gaze și electricitate nu le…

OECD: Romania must boost productivity, human capital to foster economic growth

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Friday that boosting productivity and human capital in Romania will foster economic growth, more jobs and higher income in the country, according to See News. "Accelerating the pace of structural reform, investing EU funds effectively…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…


