PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in Romania are not part of the problematic batch from Austria, following which several countries have suspended immunization with this type of serum, stressing that vaccination will continue at the same pace and the appointments for the third stage will start on March 15. "From the information we have so far, the batch in which those few problems appeared was not distributed in Romania, so we do not have this batch in Romania. We will see what decision we will take, but the vaccination campaign goes on. We have… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania hasn't received vaccines from the one million dose batch from which two people in Austria had been immunised and had adverse reactions, Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu pointed out for AGERPRES. "This situation has started from two adverse reactions registered in Austria,…

- A number of 103,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, informs a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to the quoted source, the…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that "vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and effective," pointing out that the third anti-COVID-19 immunisation stage will soon start in Romania as well, "so that anyone who wants to protect themselves from…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

- A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES. "The…

- A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES. "The…

- Speeding up the vaccination campaign, attracting European funds and justice reforms were among the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Florin Citu, on a visit to Brussels, and the leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES. "Prime…

- Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Thursday in Brussels President of the European Parliament David Sassoli as part of a an official visit to European bodies, February 11-12, 2021, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the EU and the European Economic…