PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania

Stiri Recomandate

O elevă din România a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut într-un concurs european de traducere

O elevă din România a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut într-un concurs european de traducere

O elevă de la Liceului Teoretic „Ioan Jebelean” din Sânnicolau-Mare a fost felicitată de Comisia Europeană pentru rezultatul obținut la concursul… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie

Reguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie

PodcasturiReguli impuse în grădinițile din Franța pe timp de pandemie Deși situația pandemică nu este una îmbucurătoare în Franța, grădinițele activează în regim obișnuit, la fel ca și în Republica Moldova. În fiecare dimineață, înainte de a-și duce băiatul la grădiniță, Elena… [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe strada Baba Novac! S-au lovit pe o stradă unde nu poți întoarce căruciorul - FOTO

Accident pe strada Baba Novac! S-au lovit pe o stradă unde nu poți întoarce căruciorul - FOTO

Un accident soldat cu pagube materiale s-a produs joi, în jurul orei 17.00, la intersecția străzilor Iuliu Maniu cu Baba Novac.Șoferița unui Passat nu a acordat prioritate și a lovit mașina de teren care circula… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul a aprobat Regulamentul conform căruia va fi distribuită motorina acordată de România pentru agricultorii din țara noastră

Guvernul a aprobat Regulamentul conform căruia va fi distribuită motorina acordată de România pentru agricultorii din țara noastră

Cabinetul de miniștri, a aprobat astăzi, în ședința de Guvern, Regulamentul privind stabilirea cuantumului de motorină din ajutorul… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Laurette, iubita lui Magaye Gueye, mesaj clar pentru fotbalist după „cazul cocaina” de la Dinamo

FOTO Laurette, iubita lui Magaye Gueye, mesaj clar pentru fotbalist după „cazul cocaina” de la Dinamo

Laurette Atindehou, 37 de ani, l-a susținut public pe iubitul ei, Magaye Gueye, 30 de ani, fotbalistul lui Dinamo care a fost testat pozitiv la cocaină. Modelul a postat o imagine cu Gueye… [citeste mai departe]

A vrut s-aprindă focul și a provocat un incendiu

A vrut s-aprindă focul și a provocat un incendiu

Un tânăr a vrut să aprindă focul cu benzină și a ”reușit” să provoace un incendiu. Mai mult, flăcările i-au sărit pe unul dintre picioare. Acesta a fost transportat la spital pentru îngrijiri medicale de specialitate. Un apel la 112 anunța un incendiu la o casă de locuit din Șieu Măgheruș. Ajunși acolo,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – Florin Cîțu îi pune la punct pe bugetari, în special pe polițiștii care cer salarii mari: Nu o să aibă în mine un partener dacă cer doar salarii

VIDEO – Florin Cîțu îi pune la punct pe bugetari, în special pe polițiștii care cer salarii mari: Nu o să aibă în mine un partener dacă cer doar salarii

Premierul României, Florin Cîțu, susține că statul român are nevoie de o… [citeste mai departe]

Creștere alarmantă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, în municipiul Aiud

Creștere alarmantă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, în municipiul Aiud

Primăria municipiului Aiud a publicat, în cursul zilei de astăzi, 11 martie 2021, un grafic din care reiese o creștere bruscă a numărului de cazuri active de COVID-19, după o perioadă de scădere semnificativă a acestora. „Crește vertiginos… [citeste mai departe]

„Nuanțe de Primăvară” – Concurs Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală. Când se va desfășura festivalul

„Nuanțe de Primăvară” – Concurs Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală. Când se va desfășura festivalul

Prima ediție a Concursului Național de Interpretare Vocală și Instrumentală „Nuanțe de Primăvară” se va desfășura exclusiv ONLINE, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

Datele care vor apărea pe noile buletine din România. Informații de ultimă oră

Datele care vor apărea pe noile buletine din România. Informații de ultimă oră

Lucian Bode, ministrul Afacerilor Interne, a anunțat că fost adoptată, în ședința de miercuri a Executivului, hotărârea în ce privește stabilirea formei și conținutului actelor de identitate, ale dovezii de reşedinţă şi ale cărţii de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania

Publicat:
PM Citu: Problematic batch from AstraZeneca - not distributed in Romania

said on Thursday that AstraZeneca vaccines distributed in Romania are not part of the problematic batch from Austria, following which several countries have suspended immunization with this type of serum, stressing that vaccination will continue at the same pace and the appointments for the third stage will start on March 15. "From the information we have so far, the batch in which those few problems appeared was not distributed in Romania, so we do not have this batch in Romania. We will see what decision we will take, but the vaccination campaign goes on. We have…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Health Ministry's Baciu: Romania hasn't received vaccines from Austria batch

21:20, 11.03.2021 - Romania hasn't received vaccines from the one million dose batch from which two people in Austria had been immunised and had adverse reactions, Health Ministry's Secretary of State Andrei Baciu pointed out for AGERPRES. "This situation has started from two adverse reactions registered in Austria,…

CNCAV: New batch of AstraZeneca to arrive in Romania

16:45, 10.03.2021 - A number of 103,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, informs a press release of the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19. According to the quoted source, the…

PM Citu: Vaccination stage 3 to be open soon; Romania receives 2.6 million doses in March alone

16:01, 07.03.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that "vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and effective," pointing out that the third anti-COVID-19 immunisation stage will soon start in Romania as well, "so that anyone who wants to protect themselves from…

PM Citu: No taxes in 2020 from hospitality industry, their action in court hard to understand

13:05, 25.02.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu on Thursday said that he "does not understand very much" of the action in court initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Employers' Organization in Romania (HORA) challenging the government decisions imposing restrictions on the hospitality industry, noting that the whole…

New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive to Romania on Thursday

08:55, 18.02.2021 - A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES. "The…

CNCAV: New batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive to Romania

14:05, 17.02.2021 - A new AstraZeneca vaccine batch, consisting of 163,200 doses, will arrive on Thursday at the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination against COVID-19 Activities (CNCAV) informs, according to AGERPRES. "The…

Citu - Ciolos discussions in Brussels about vaccination campaign, access to European funds and MCV

08:35, 12.02.2021 - Speeding up the vaccination campaign, attracting European funds and justice reforms were among the topics addressed on Thursday by Prime Minister Florin Citu, on a visit to Brussels, and the leader of the Renew Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Ciolos, according to AGERPRES. "Prime…

PM Citu meets European Parliament's Sassoli on vaccination, economic recovery plan

20:06, 11.02.2021 - Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu met on Thursday in Brussels President of the European Parliament David Sassoli as part of a an official visit to European bodies, February 11-12, 2021, to discuss, among other things, the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the EU and the European Economic…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 12 martie 2021
Bucuresti -1°C | 7°C
Iasi 1°C | 7°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 11°C
Timisoara 5°C | 13°C
Constanta 2°C | 9°C
Brasov 0°C | 9°C
Baia Mare 2°C | 6°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 11.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 215.860,80 4.129.334,16
II (5/6) 11 6.541,23 -
III (4/6) 486 148,05 -
IV (3/6) 7.171 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.488.371,36

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 martie 2021
USD 4.0832
EUR 4.8854
CHF 4.4142
GBP 5.7012
CAD 3.2456
XAU 227.795
JPY 3.7654
CNY 0.6295
AED 1.1116
AUD 3.1747
MDL 0.2329
BGN 2.4978

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec