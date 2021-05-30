PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that, after the congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) is convened, several candidacies for the party leadership will come up, agerpres reports. He was asked on Tuesday, before a convention of the party leadership, if he will run for the PNL leadership. "We…

- National Liberal Party (PNL) national chairman Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he is convinced that he will win a new term of office as the national head of the party, adding that, as far as the information that Prime Minister Florin Citu could be supported by the Cluj chapter goes, Citu has so…

- The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Sunday evening, at private broadcaster Antena 3, that he will discuss on Monday with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the topic of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). He added that the meeting was established…

- President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that his participation in different events together with the Prime Minister Florin Citu is a sign of support for the latter and pointed that he is not in the habit of expressing about procedures within political parties, asked if he would be suitable for…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the addendum to the governing agreement was signed from the National Liberal Party (PNL) by leader Ludovic Orban because it is a political protocol, adding that he sees the reshuffling of a minister as "an exceptional situation". "First of…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he had revoked Vlad Voiculescu from the post of Minister of Health to ensure that "trust in state institutions remains." "For a year Romania has been going through a difficult period in the fight against the pandemic. This fight has extended to the…

- At a news conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu spoke about resignations after the scandal of moving patients from the Foisor Hospital, adding that "let's see if there is still honour in Romania." After attending a meeting of the National Intervention Management and Coordination…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday that "vaccines approved in the European Union and in Romania are safe and effective," pointing out that the third anti-COVID-19 immunisation stage will soon start in Romania as well, "so that anyone who wants to protect themselves from…