PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency

Imagini inedite de la Consiliul Național al PNL. Cum s-au poziționat taberele. FOTO

Consiliul Național al PNL a avut loc în Grădina de vară Herăstrău (Amfiteatru) a Teatrului „Constantin Tănase” din Bucureşti şi au participat peste 400 de delegaţi. Premierul Florin Cîţu a anunţat, duminică, într-o declaraţie susţinută… [citeste mai departe]

Orban, la Consiliul Naţional: Salut intrarea în competiţie a lui Florin Cîţu. Preşedintele Comisiei care organizează Congresul, Theodor Stolojan

Consiliul Naţional al PNL se reuneşte, duminică, pentru a aproba calendarul alegerilor interne şi… [citeste mai departe]

UVT Green Week 2021: Economia Circulară în context european

În perioada 31 mai – 4 iunie 2021, UVT are bucuria de a vă invita să participați la evenimentul UVT GREEN WEEK 2021: Economia Circulară în context european”, organizat și desfășurat la UVT, în calitate de partener oficial în cadrul evenimentului organizat de Uniunea Europeană:… [citeste mai departe]

Chelsea va primi aproape 80 de milioane de euro de la UEFA pentru câştigarea Ligii Campionilor

Clubul Chelsea va primi aproape 80 de milioane de euro de la UEFA pentru câştigarea Ligii Campionilor, această sumă reprezentând doar partea sportivă a premiului, informează presa internaţională. Echipa care… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban reacționează după ce Cîțu și-a anunțat candidatura la șefia PNL: Am întors și celălalt obraz

Ludovic Orban și Florin Cîțu au susținut fiecare în parte o declarație privind candidatura la șefia PNL. Deși Florin Cîțu a spus că e nevoie de un alt tip de politică,… [citeste mai departe]

SamCivica, petrecere de 1 iunie pentru copiii instituționalizați din Satu Mare

Cu prilejul Zilei Internaționale a Copilului, membrii Asociației SamCivica, ajutați de voluntari inimoși, au organizat în cursul zilei de sâmbăta, 29 mai, o petrecere pentru 15 copii instituționalizați, beneficiari ai Casei de Tip Familial… [citeste mai departe]

Scriitori botoșăneni dincolo de Styx: Scarlat Callimachi, avangardistul și revoluționarul

Memorialul Ipotești – Centrul Național de Studii Mihai Eminescu își propune, într-un parteneriat media cu ziarul Botoșăneanul, să prezinte, în ediția de duminică, un nou proiect intitulat Scriitori botoșăneni dincolo… [citeste mai departe]

15 migranți au fost prinși după ce au traversat Dunărea cu o barcă gonflabilă

Cincisprezece cetățeni străini care au traversat Dunărea cu o ambarcațiune gonflabilă au fost depistați de polițiștii de frontieră. Poliţiştii de frontieră din judeţul Mehedinţi au depistat cincisprezece cetăţeni străini care au încercat… [citeste mai departe]

Damiano Caruso a câştigat penultima etapă a Turului Italiei

Ciclistul italian Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) a câştigat, sâmbătă, etapa a 20-a, penultima, a Turului Italiei 2021, disputată pe un traseu de 164 km, între Verbania şi Alpe Motta, dar columbianul Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) a rămas în posesia tricoului roz şi cu prima… [citeste mai departe]

Boxerul american Devin Haney şi-a apărat cu succes titlul WBC la categoria uşoară

Boxerul american Devin Haney şi-a conservat centura mondială WBC a categoriei uşoare, după ce l-a învins la puncte pe venezueleanul Jorge Linares, într-un meci de 12 reprize desfăşurat sâmbătă la Las Vegas, conform AFP. Haney a primit… [citeste mai departe]


PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency

Publicat:
PM Citu announces his candidacy for PNL presidency

, a current deputy chairman of the (PNL), on Sunday announced his candidacy for the party's national presidency, adding that the party needs a "new lease of life."

"I have decided to enter the competition for the presidency of the . Thank you for being with me today, when I make this important announcement for the party, for Romania and for me. I have decided to join the competition for the presidency of the . I also want to thank the strong political leaders of PNL who have believed in me since…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


