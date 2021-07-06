Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia’s far east

Stiri Recomandate

Prognoza meteo actualizată 5 iulie- 2 august. Se anunță mai cald decât în mod normal, mai ales în vestul țării

Prognoza meteo actualizată 5 iulie- 2 august. Se anunță mai cald decât în mod normal, mai ales în vestul țării

În următoarele 4 săptămâni vom avea parte de căldură, cu temperaturi peste normalul perioadei, mai ales în vestul țării, conform prognozei meteorologilor pentru perioada…

Maia Sandu: „Datoria noastră e să-i ajutăm pe supravieţuitorii deportărilor şi, mai ales, să nu uităm ororile acelor vremi”

Maia Sandu: „Datoria noastră e să-i ajutăm pe supravieţuitorii deportărilor şi, mai ales, să nu uităm ororile acelor vremi"

Preşedintele Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a transmis un mesaj cu prilejul Zilei comemorării victimelor stalinismului, marcată în…

VIDEO. Simona Ruscu lansează noul single si videoclip, “Ce ți-aș spune”

VIDEO. Simona Ruscu lansează noul single si videoclip, "Ce ți-aș spune"

Simona Ruscu lansează cel mai nou single "Ce ți-aș spune", în colaborare cu Sean Norvis, în rol de compozitor, piesa fiind produsă de Norvis Music, iar de versuri s-a ocupat chiar artista.   "Ce ți-aș spune" este o piesă care te pune pe gânduri…

Săptămâna de muncă de doar patru zile, program-pilot care a avut un succes răsunător în Islanda

Săptămâna de muncă de doar patru zile, program-pilot care a avut un succes răsunător în Islanda

Un program-pilot în cadrul căruia peste 2500 de angajați din Islanda au redus numărul de ore lucrate pe săptămână, a avut un "succes răsunător", conform cercetătorilor care au studiat productivitatea…

Cum a ajuns primarul din Rușețu în conflict de interese administrativ

Cum a ajuns primarul din Rușețu în conflict de interese administrativ

Primarul comunei Rușețu, Snae Florin, a ajuns pe lista neagră a Agenției Naționale de Integritate, după ce a semnat o dispoziție prin care și-a desemnat soția într-un birou electoral de circumscripție la alegerile locale din toamna anului trecut. Conform Agenției…

Temperaturi record în Laponia. Regiunea finlandeză a înregistrat cea mai călduroasă zi din ultimii 107 ani

Temperaturi record în Laponia. Regiunea finlandeză a înregistrat cea mai călduroasă zi din ultimii 107 ani

Cercul Polar se confruntă cu temperaturi record. În Laponia, duminică, s-a înregistrat cea mai călduroasă zi din ultimii 107 ani, termometrele ajungând la 33,5 grade Celsius, scrie The…

Noi îndoieli privind vaccinul chinezesc Sinovac. Dezvăluiri făcute de presa din Thailanda, care citează documente oficiale

Noi îndoieli privind vaccinul chinezesc Sinovac. Dezvăluiri făcute de presa din Thailanda, care citează documente oficiale

Un document oficial al ministerului sănătăţii din Thailanda obţinut de presa din această ţară ridică noi semne de întrebare cu privire la eficacitatea…

Israelul va face schimb de 700.000 de doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19 cu Coreea de Sud

Israelul va face schimb de 700.000 de doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19 cu Coreea de Sud

Israelul a anunţat că va face schimb de 700.000 de doze de vaccin anti-COVID-19 BioNTech/Pfizer cu Coreea de Sud, informează marţi dpa. Premierul israelian Naftali Bennett a ordonat accelerarea campaniei de vaccinare în ultimele săptămâni,…

Alin Nica după scandalul de la alegerile pentru filiala Timișoara: „Ludovic Orban nu mai este președintele meu PNL”

Alin Nica după scandalul de la alegerile pentru filiala Timișoara: „Ludovic Orban nu mai este președintele meu PNL"

Război la toate nivelurile în PNL, unde taberele Orban și Cîțu, dar nu numai, se contrează la fiecare pas atât pe plan național cât și pe plan local. Președintele…

Marius Șumudică, răsfățat la CFR Cluj. Ce a primit antrenorul pentru un nou titlu în Liga 1

Marius Șumudică, răsfățat la CFR Cluj. Ce a primit antrenorul pentru un nou titlu în Liga 1

Marius Șumudică, răsfățat la CFR Cluj. Antrenorului campioanei i se fac toate poftele pentru a ataca un nou titlu, dar și Champions League. Deși s-a despărțit de mulți jucători, Șumi a și primit în lot la fel…


Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia’s far east

Publicat:
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia's far east

An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported, according to Reuters. -26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana, a village in northern Kamchatka, when it lost contact

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

EU Summit to discuss strategy for relations with Russia

16:10, 24.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, that the European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, according to Reuters.  “We need dialogue to defend our interests (…) It is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent,” Macron…

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

11:26, 15.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

French President Macron slapped in face during walkabout in France

16:50, 08.06.2021 - French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd while on a walkabout in southern France, according to Reuters. In a video circulating on social media, Macron was seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier in the south-eastern…

Brussels is waiting for Biden’s Europe trip: “America is back”

11:51, 08.06.2021 - The chairman of EU summits said that the U.S. President, Joe Biden’s trip to Europe this week will signal that multilateralism has survived the Trump years, and set the stage for transatlantic cooperation on challenges from China and Russia to climate change, according to Reuters.  “America is back,”…

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

15:40, 02.06.2021 - Israel’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Israel and were likely linked to their vaccination, according to Reuters.  Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the…

EU’s Breton: At least 12 EU countries are confident of July vaccine target

15:55, 20.04.2021 - The European Internal Market Commissioner and vaccine task force chief, Thierry Breton said on Tuesday that at least 12 of the European Union’s 27 member states have said they are confident of being able to vaccinate 70% of their adult population by mid-July, according to Reuters.  The European Commission…


