Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of Accounts

Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of AccountsPublicat:
The Plenary of the Parliament decided, on Monday, with 308 votes in favor and one abstention, to revoke Niculae Badalau from the position of advisor to the Court of Accounts and vice-president of the audit authority, told Agerpres.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Euro trades at 4.9207 lei
14:21, 05.12.2022 - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Students resume classes on Monday
08:46, 05.12.2022 - Students are resuming classes on Monday after the short holiday last week. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article!…
NATO2022 Bucharest/ Diplomacy heads of NATO member states gather at Palace of Parliament
15:35, 29.11.2022 - The diplomacy heads of the NATO member states gathered on Tuesday, at the Palace of Parliament, being welcomed by Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
December 1/ Parliament convenes on Monday in joint solemn session
09:10, 28.11.2022 - The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Monday in a joint solemn session to mark Romania's National Day - December 1. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…
Over 61,000 people enter Romania on November 9, including 7,538 Ukrainians
10:25, 10.11.2022 - As many as 61,088 people, including 7,538 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, November 9, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…
Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu meet students at Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa
21:55, 07.11.2022 - Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu talked on Monday, in Rome, with students at the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, a prestigious military higher education institution in Italy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
New Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, swears oath of office
21:50, 31.10.2022 - Angel Tilvar swore the oath of office as Minister of Defense on Monday, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Iohannis: Justice laws that have now come out of Parliament - good
18:11, 20.10.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that the new justice laws that were recently adopted by Parliament are good and he indicated that he would promulgate them if they pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…