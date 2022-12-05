Parliament decides to revoke Niculae Badalau from the Court of Accounts

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Monday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows:

Students are resuming classes on Monday after the short holiday last week.

The diplomacy heads of the NATO member states gathered on Tuesday, at the Palace of Parliament, being welcomed by Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies will convene on Monday in a joint solemn session to mark Romania's National Day - December 1.

As many as 61,088 people, including 7,538 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Wednesday, November 9, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Monday, told Agerpres.

Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Consort Radu talked on Monday, in Rome, with students at the Centro Alti Studi per la Difesa, a prestigious military higher education institution in Italy.

Angel Tilvar swore the oath of office as Minister of Defense on Monday, before President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that the new justice laws that were recently adopted by Parliament are good and he indicated that he would promulgate them if they pass the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).